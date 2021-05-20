Sompo : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 Supplementary Information
May 20, 2021
Sompo Holdings, Inc.
（ Securities Code : 8630 ）
Sompo Holdings, Inc.
1. Overview of Consolidated Financial Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
（１）Sompo Holdings, Inc.
Overview of Consolidated Financial Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
(Yen in hundred millions)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
Increase
Rate of change
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
(Decrease)
%
Ordinary income:
(1)
37,603
38,463
859
2.3
Net premiums written:
(2)
28,254
29,235
980
3.5
Sompo Japan Insurance, Inc.
(3)
21,847
21,414
(433)
(2.0)
Overseas consolidated subsidiaries
(4)
5,896
7,269
1,373
23.3
Life insurance premiums written
(5)
3,560
3,461
(98)
(2.8)
Ordinary profit:
(6)
1,924
2,150
226
11.8
Sompo Japan Insurance, Inc.
(7)
1,823
1,974
150
8.2
Net income attributable to shareholders of the
(8)
1,225
1,424
199
16.3
parent:
Sompo Japan Insurance Inc.
(9)
1,305
1,469
164
12.6
Overseas consolidated subsidiaries(Note 2)
(10)
753
358
(395)
(52.5)
Sompo Himawari Life Insurance, Inc.
(11)
165
200
34
20.9
Nursing care and healthcare consolidated
(12)
61
56
(5)
(8.9)
subsidiaries
Others and consolidation adjustment, etc.(Note 1, 2)
(13)
(1,061)
(660)
401
Notes)
"Others and consolidation adjustment, etc." in the above table includes profits and losses of consolidated companies other than the above and adjustments due to consolidation adjustments, etc.
Sompo International Holdings Ltd. among overseas consolidated subsidiaries has adopted International Financial Reporting Standards and due to differences in accounting standards, 24.3 billion yen is included in the result for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 and 14.7 billion yen is included in the result for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 as the amount to be revised in accordance with PITF No.18 "Practical Solution on Unification of Accounting Policies Applied to Foreign Subsidiaries, etc. for
Consolidated Financial Statements". The same amount is excluded in "Consolidation adjustment, etc.".
SOMPO HOLDINGS' numerical management targets
(Yen in hundred millions)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
Increase
Rate of change
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
(Decrease)
%
Adjusted consolidated profit
1,508
2,021
513
34.1
1
Sompo Holdings, Inc.
（２）Sompo Japan Insurance Inc.
Summary of Results of Operations
(Yen in hundred millions)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
Increase
Rate of
(April 1, 2019 to
(April 1, 2020 to
(Decrease)
change
March 31, 2020)
March 31, 2021)
%
Ordinary income and expenses:
Underwriting income and expenses:(Note)
Direct premiums written
(1)
24,352
24,096
(256)
(1.1)
(+)
Net premiums written
(2)
21,847
21,414
(433)
(2.0)
(-)
Net claims paid
(3)
13,018
11,898
(1,119)
(8.6)
(-)
Loss adjustment expenses
(4)
1,153
1,128
(25)
(2.2)
(-)
Net operating expenses:
(5)
7,075
7,205
130
1.8
Net commissions and brokerage fees
(6)
4,046
4,148
101
2.5
Operating, general and administrative expenses related to underwriting
(7)
3,028
3,057
28
0.9
Underwriting result
(8)
599
1,181
582
97.2
(-)
Change in reserve for outstanding losses and claims
(9)
(265)
133
398
－
(-)
Change in Ordinary Underwriting Reserves
(10)
865
127
(738)
(85.3)
(-)
Change in Catastrophic Loss Reserve
(11)
(336)
361
697
－
(+)
Other underwriting income and expenses
(12)
95
103
8
9.1
Underwriting profit
(13)
431
663
232
53.9
Investment income and expenses:
(+)
Interest and dividend income
(14)
1,371
1,261
(109)
(8.0)
(+)
Transfer of interest and dividend income on deposits of premiums, etc.
(15)
(350)
(319)
31
－
Net Interest and dividend income
(16)
1,020
941
(78)
(7.7)
(+)
Gains and losses on sales of securities
(17)
791
648
(142)
(18.1)
(-)
Impairment losses on securities
(18)
117
32
(84)
(71.9)
(+)
Gains and losses on derivatives
(19)
(92)
(130)
(38)
－
(+)
Other investment income and expenses
(20)
(93)
37
130
－
Gross investment margin
(21)
1,509
1,464
(45)
(3.0)
(+)
Other ordinary income and expenses etc.
(22)
(116)
(153)
(36)
－
Ordinary profit
(23)
1,823
1,974
150
8.2
Extraordinary gains and losses:
(+)
Extraordinary gains
(24)
18
96
77
426.8
(-)
Extraordinary losses
(25)
137
144
6
4.8
Extraordinary gains and losses
(26)
(119)
(48)
71
－
Net income before income taxes
(27)
1,704
1,925
221
13.0
(-)
Total income taxes
(28)
398
455
57
14.4
Net income
(29)
1,305
1,469
164
12.6
Ratios:
%
%
%
Net loss ratio
(30)
64.9
60.8
(4.0)
Net operating expenses ratio
(31)
32.4
33.6
1.3
Combined ratio
(32)
97.3
94.5
(2.8)
Return on investments (income base)
(33)
2.50
2.35
(0.15)
Return on investments (realized base)
(34)
3.39
3.30
(0.08)
Note) Profit or losses by maturity refunds, etc. of savings-type insurance are not included in underwriting income and expenses.
Reference) Total return based on the fair value:
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020
(1.44)
%
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
8.11
%
（３）Overseas consolidated subsidiaries
Summary of Results of Major items
(Yen in hundred millions)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
Increase
Rate of
(April 1, 2019 to
(April 1, 2020 to
(Decrease)
change
March 31, 2020)
March 31, 2021)
%
Net premiums written:
(1)
5,896
7,269
1,373
23.3
(Sompo International)(Note 1)
(2)
5,833
7,201
1,368
23.5
Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent:
(3)
753
358
(395)
(52.5)
(Sompo International)(Note 1)
(4)
744
344
(399)
(53.7)
The amount to be revised due to differences in accounting standards, which is excluded
(5)
(243)
(147)
96
－
on consolidation(Note 2)
Reference: Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of the parent (3)+(5)
(6)
509
210
(298)
(58.6)
(Sompo International) (4)+(5)(Note 1)
(7)
500
197
(303)
(60.6)
Notes)
For comparison, as for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, the above figures have been reclassified depending on the organization of Sompo International as of March 31, 2021.
"The amount to be revised due to differences in accounting standards, which is excluded on consolidation" is the amount stated on page 2 (Note 2).
（４）Sompo Himawari Life Insurance, Inc.
Summary of Results of Major items
(Yen in hundred millions)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
Increase
Rate of
(April 1, 2019 to
(April 1, 2020 to
(Decrease)
change
March 31, 2020)
March 31, 2021)
%
Insurance premiums and other
(1)
4,465
4,415
(49)
(1.1)
Net premiums written
(2)
3,483
3,402
(80)
(2.3)
Ordinary profit
(3)
284
321
36
13.0
Net income
(4)
165
200
34
20.9
2
Sompo Holdings, Inc.
（５）Sompo Japan Insurance Inc.
Summary of Results of Major items
(a) Direct premiums written (excluding deposits of premiums by policyholders)
(Yen in hundred millions)
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
(April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
(April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
Business line
Amount
Rate of change
Amount
Increase
Rate of change
(Decrease)
%
%
Fire and allied insurance
4,429
10.9
4,813
383
8.7
Marine insurance
463
0.6
444
(19)
(4.3)
Personal accident insurance
1,715
(1.7)
1,581
(133)
(7.8)
Voluntary automobile insurance
10,901
1.2
10,956
54
0.5
Compulsory automobile liability insurance
2,907
(2.2)
2,388
(518)
(17.8)
Others
3,934
1.8
3,912
(22)
(0.6)
Total
24,352
2.3
24,096
(256)
(1.1)
Deposits of premiums by policyholders
1,137
2.3
934
(202)
(17.8)
(b) Net premiums written
(Yen in hundred millions)
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
(April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
(April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
Business line
Amount
Rate of change
Amount
Increase
Rate of change
(Decrease)
%
%
Fire and allied insurance
2,851
7.6
3,063
212
7.4
Marine insurance
469
5.8
405
(63)
(13.5)
Personal accident insurance
1,669
(2.2)
1,521
(148)
(8.9)
Voluntary automobile insurance
10,847
1.1
10,898
50
0.5
Compulsory automobile liability insurance
2,805
0.8
2,376
(428)
(15.3)
Others
3,205
1.0
3,148
(56)
(1.8)
Total
21,847
1.7
21,414
(433)
(2.0)
Excluding earthquake insurance and
19,038
1.8
19,034
(3)
(0.0)
compulsory automobile liability insurance
(c) Net claims paid
(Yen in hundred millions)
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
(April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
(April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
Amount
Net loss ratio
Amount
Increase
Net loss ratio
Business line
(Decrease)
Increase
(Decrease)
%
%
%
Fire and allied insurance
2,334
84.5
2,143
(191)
72.1
(12.4)
Marine insurance
284
63.5
249
(34)
64.4
0.9
Personal accident insurance
850
54.7
710
(140)
50.8
(3.9)
Voluntary automobile insurance
5,838
60.6
5,321
(517)
55.5
(5.0)
Compulsory automobile liability insurance
1,919
74.6
1,752
(166)
80.4
5.8
Others
1,790
59.0
1,720
(70)
57.9
(1.1)
Total
13,018
64.9
11,898
(1,119)
60.8
(4.0)
Excluding earthquake insurance and
11,099
63.5
10,145
(953)
58.4
(5.1)
compulsory automobile liability insurance
(d) Net Incurred Loss during the period due to Natural Disasters in Japan
(Yen in hundred millions)
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
(April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
(April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
Reserve for
Reserve for
Net claims paid
outstanding
Net incurred loss
Net claims paid
outstanding
Net incurred loss
Business line
losses and
losses and
claims
claims
Fire and allied insurance
687
104
792
488
436
925
Voluntary automobile insurance
71
(39)
32
31
(0)
30
Other than the above
53
53
107
18
18
36
Total excluding earthquake insurance and
812
119
932
538
454
993
compulsory automobile liability insurance
Note) Net incurred loss ＝ Net claims paid ＋ Reserve for outstanding losses and claims
Reserve for outstanding losses and claims represents amounts deducting reinsurance recoverable on unpaid loss from reserve for outstanding losses and claims of direct insurance and assumed reinsurance.
3
Sompo Holdings, Inc.
(e) Breakdown of Operating, General and Administrative Expenses and Loss Adjustment Expenses
(Yen in hundred millions)
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
Amount
Increase
Rate of
Amount
Increase
Rate of
Business line
(Decrease)
change
(Decrease)
change
%
%
Personnel expenses
2,275
(52)
(2.3)
2,169
(106)
(4.7)
Non-personnel expenses
1,870
(49)
(2.6)
1,983
112
6.0
Others (taxes and contributions)
181
(1)
(1.1)
189
8
4.6
Total
4,327
(104)
(2.4)
4,342
14
0.3
(f) Reserve for Outstanding Losses and Claims
(Yen in hundred millions)
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
Business line
Balance
Change
Balance
Change
Fire and allied insurance
1,086
(153)
1,424
337
Marine insurance
225
(40)
214
(10)
Personal accident insurance
539
(43)
448
(90)
Voluntary automobile insurance
3,782
(113)
3,711
(70)
Compulsory automobile liability insurance
688
(51)
626
(62)
Others
2,270
136
2,299
29
Total
8,591
(265)
8,724
133
(g) Ordinary Underwriting Reserves
(Yen in hundred millions)
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
Business line
Balance
Change
Balance
Change
Fire and allied insurance
7,602
425
7,752
149
Marine insurance
215
68
199
(15)
Personal accident insurance
1,274
18
1,273
(0)
Voluntary automobile insurance
3,194
50
3,203
9
Compulsory automobile liability insurance
4,630
242
4,620
(9)
Others
3,467
60
3,460
(6)
Total
20,383
865
20,511
127
Note) This table excludes reserve for maturity refunds and reserve for dividends to policyholders of savings-type insurance and includes underwriting reserves of earthquake
insurance and compulsory automobile liability insurance.
(h) Catastrophic Loss Reserve
(Yen in hundred millions)
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
Reversal
Provision
Balance
Balance
Reversal
Provision
Balance
Balance
Business line
ratio
ratio
%
%
Fire and allied insurance
913
630
1,069
37.5
585
552
1,036
33.9
Marine insurance
12
15
440
93.9
12
12
440
108.6
Personal accident insurance
32
52
715
42.8
－
48
763
50.2
Voluntary automobile insurance
390
357
357
3.3
－
353
710
6.5
Others
146
101
1,996
62.3
112
103
1,987
63.1
Total
1,494
1,157
4,578
24.1
709
1,071
4,940
26.0
Note) Balance ratio = Balance of catastrophic loss reserve / Net premiums written (excluding earthquake insurance and compulsory automobile liability insurance) × 100
4
