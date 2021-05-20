Sompo : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 Supplementary Information

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 3 618 B 33 144 M 33 144 M Net income 2021 143 B 1 309 M 1 309 M Net Debt 2021 500 B 4 581 M 4 581 M P/E ratio 2021 11,2x Yield 2021 3,80% Capitalization 1 579 B 14 521 M 14 461 M EV / Sales 2021 0,57x EV / Sales 2022 0,56x Nbr of Employees 47 535 Free-Float 87,6% Chart SOMPO HOLDINGS, INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SOMPO HOLDINGS, INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 12 Average target price 5 060,91 JPY Last Close Price 4 447,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 34,9% Spread / Average Target 13,8% Spread / Lowest Target -3,31% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Kengo Sakurada President, Group CEO & Representative Director Masahiro Hamada Group Chief Financial Officer Shinji Tsuji Group COO, Representative Director & EVP Shinichi Urakawa Group Chief Investment Officer Sawako Nohara Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) SOMPO HOLDINGS, INC. 6.57% 14 521 AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC 33.84% 43 860 THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION 23.43% 41 048 THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES 12.05% 39 553 TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC. 5.33% 35 579 SAMPO OYJ 19.55% 28 018