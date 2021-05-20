Log in
    8630   JP3165000005

SOMPO HOLDINGS, INC.

(8630)
Sompo : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 Supplementary Information

05/20/2021
UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION

This document is an unofficial English translation of the Japanese original.

Summary of

Consolidated Financial Results

for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

Supplementary Information

May 20, 2021

Sompo Holdings, Inc.

Securities Code : 8630

Sompo Holdings, Inc.

1. Overview of Consolidated Financial Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

（１）Sompo Holdings, Inc.

Overview of Consolidated Financial Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

(Yen in hundred millions)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

Increase

Rate of change

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

(Decrease)

%

Ordinary income:

(1)

37,603

38,463

859

2.3

Net premiums written:

(2)

28,254

29,235

980

3.5

Sompo Japan Insurance, Inc.

(3)

21,847

21,414

(433)

(2.0)

Overseas consolidated subsidiaries

(4)

5,896

7,269

1,373

23.3

Life insurance premiums written

(5)

3,560

3,461

(98)

(2.8)

Ordinary profit:

(6)

1,924

2,150

226

11.8

Sompo Japan Insurance, Inc.

(7)

1,823

1,974

150

8.2

Net income attributable to shareholders of the

(8)

1,225

1,424

199

16.3

parent:

Sompo Japan Insurance Inc.

(9)

1,305

1,469

164

12.6

Overseas consolidated subsidiaries(Note 2)

(10)

753

358

(395)

(52.5)

Sompo Himawari Life Insurance, Inc.

(11)

165

200

34

20.9

Nursing care and healthcare consolidated

(12)

61

56

(5)

(8.9)

subsidiaries

Others and consolidation adjustment, etc.(Note 1, 2)

(13)

(1,061)

(660)

401

Notes)

  1. "Others and consolidation adjustment, etc." in the above table includes profits and losses of consolidated companies other than the above and adjustments due to consolidation adjustments, etc.
  2. Sompo International Holdings Ltd. among overseas consolidated subsidiaries has adopted International Financial Reporting Standards and due to differences in accounting standards, 24.3 billion yen is included in the result for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 and 14.7 billion yen is included in the result for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 as the amount to be revised in accordance with PITF No.18 "Practical Solution on Unification of Accounting Policies Applied to Foreign Subsidiaries, etc. for
    Consolidated Financial Statements". The same amount is excluded in "Consolidation adjustment, etc.".

SOMPO HOLDINGS' numerical management targets

(Yen in hundred millions)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

Increase

Rate of change

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

(Decrease)

%

Adjusted consolidated profit

1,508

2,021

513

34.1

1

Sompo Holdings, Inc.

（２）Sompo Japan Insurance Inc.

Summary of Results of Operations

(Yen in hundred millions)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

Increase

Rate of

(April 1, 2019 to

(April 1, 2020 to

(Decrease)

change

March 31, 2020)

March 31, 2021)

%

Ordinary income and expenses:

Underwriting income and expenses:(Note)

Direct premiums written

(1)

24,352

24,096

(256)

(1.1)

(+)

Net premiums written

(2)

21,847

21,414

(433)

(2.0)

(-)

Net claims paid

(3)

13,018

11,898

(1,119)

(8.6)

(-)

Loss adjustment expenses

(4)

1,153

1,128

(25)

(2.2)

(-)

Net operating expenses:

(5)

7,075

7,205

130

1.8

Net commissions and brokerage fees

(6)

4,046

4,148

101

2.5

Operating, general and administrative expenses related to underwriting

(7)

3,028

3,057

28

0.9

Underwriting result

(8)

599

1,181

582

97.2

(-)

Change in reserve for outstanding losses and claims

(9)

(265)

133

398

(-)

Change in Ordinary Underwriting Reserves

(10)

865

127

(738)

(85.3)

(-)

Change in Catastrophic Loss Reserve

(11)

(336)

361

697

(+)

Other underwriting income and expenses

(12)

95

103

8

9.1

Underwriting profit

(13)

431

663

232

53.9

Investment income and expenses:

(+)

Interest and dividend income

(14)

1,371

1,261

(109)

(8.0)

(+)

Transfer of interest and dividend income on deposits of premiums, etc.

(15)

(350)

(319)

31

Net Interest and dividend income

(16)

1,020

941

(78)

(7.7)

(+)

Gains and losses on sales of securities

(17)

791

648

(142)

(18.1)

(-)

Impairment losses on securities

(18)

117

32

(84)

(71.9)

(+)

Gains and losses on derivatives

(19)

(92)

(130)

(38)

(+)

Other investment income and expenses

(20)

(93)

37

130

Gross investment margin

(21)

1,509

1,464

(45)

(3.0)

(+)

Other ordinary income and expenses etc.

(22)

(116)

(153)

(36)

Ordinary profit

(23)

1,823

1,974

150

8.2

Extraordinary gains and losses:

(+)

Extraordinary gains

(24)

18

96

77

426.8

(-)

Extraordinary losses

(25)

137

144

6

4.8

Extraordinary gains and losses

(26)

(119)

(48)

71

Net income before income taxes

(27)

1,704

1,925

221

13.0

(-)

Total income taxes

(28)

398

455

57

14.4

Net income

(29)

1,305

1,469

164

12.6

Ratios:

%

%

%

Net loss ratio

(30)

64.9

60.8

(4.0)

Net operating expenses ratio

(31)

32.4

33.6

1.3

Combined ratio

(32)

97.3

94.5

(2.8)

Return on investments (income base)

(33)

2.50

2.35

(0.15)

Return on investments (realized base)

(34)

3.39

3.30

(0.08)

Note) Profit or losses by maturity refunds, etc. of savings-type insurance are not included in underwriting income and expenses.

Reference) Total return based on the fair value:

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

(1.44)

%

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

8.11

%

（３）Overseas consolidated subsidiaries

Summary of Results of Major items

(Yen in hundred millions)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

Increase

Rate of

(April 1, 2019 to

(April 1, 2020 to

(Decrease)

change

March 31, 2020)

March 31, 2021)

%

Net premiums written:

(1)

5,896

7,269

1,373

23.3

(Sompo International)(Note 1)

(2)

5,833

7,201

1,368

23.5

Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent:

(3)

753

358

(395)

(52.5)

(Sompo International)(Note 1)

(4)

744

344

(399)

(53.7)

The amount to be revised due to differences in accounting standards, which is excluded

(5)

(243)

(147)

96

on consolidation(Note 2)

Reference: Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of the parent (3)+(5)

(6)

509

210

(298)

(58.6)

(Sompo International) (4)+(5)(Note 1)

(7)

500

197

(303)

(60.6)

Notes)

  1. For comparison, as for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, the above figures have been reclassified depending on the organization of Sompo International as of March 31, 2021.
  2. "The amount to be revised due to differences in accounting standards, which is excluded on consolidation" is the amount stated on page 2 (Note 2).

（４）Sompo Himawari Life Insurance, Inc.

Summary of Results of Major items

(Yen in hundred millions)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

Increase

Rate of

(April 1, 2019 to

(April 1, 2020 to

(Decrease)

change

March 31, 2020)

March 31, 2021)

%

Insurance premiums and other

(1)

4,465

4,415

(49)

(1.1)

Net premiums written

(2)

3,483

3,402

(80)

(2.3)

Ordinary profit

(3)

284

321

36

13.0

Net income

(4)

165

200

34

20.9

2

Sompo Holdings, Inc.

（５）Sompo Japan Insurance Inc.

Summary of Results of Major items

(a) Direct premiums written (excluding deposits of premiums by policyholders)

(Yen in hundred millions)

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

(April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Business line

Amount

Rate of change

Amount

Increase

Rate of change

(Decrease)

%

%

Fire and allied insurance

4,429

10.9

4,813

383

8.7

Marine insurance

463

0.6

444

(19)

(4.3)

Personal accident insurance

1,715

(1.7)

1,581

(133)

(7.8)

Voluntary automobile insurance

10,901

1.2

10,956

54

0.5

Compulsory automobile liability insurance

2,907

(2.2)

2,388

(518)

(17.8)

Others

3,934

1.8

3,912

(22)

(0.6)

Total

24,352

2.3

24,096

(256)

(1.1)

Deposits of premiums by policyholders

1,137

2.3

934

(202)

(17.8)

(b) Net premiums written

(Yen in hundred millions)

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

(April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Business line

Amount

Rate of change

Amount

Increase

Rate of change

(Decrease)

%

%

Fire and allied insurance

2,851

7.6

3,063

212

7.4

Marine insurance

469

5.8

405

(63)

(13.5)

Personal accident insurance

1,669

(2.2)

1,521

(148)

(8.9)

Voluntary automobile insurance

10,847

1.1

10,898

50

0.5

Compulsory automobile liability insurance

2,805

0.8

2,376

(428)

(15.3)

Others

3,205

1.0

3,148

(56)

(1.8)

Total

21,847

1.7

21,414

(433)

(2.0)

Excluding earthquake insurance and

19,038

1.8

19,034

(3)

(0.0)

compulsory automobile liability insurance

(c) Net claims paid

(Yen in hundred millions)

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

(April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Amount

Net loss ratio

Amount

Increase

Net loss ratio

Business line

(Decrease)

Increase

(Decrease)

%

%

%

Fire and allied insurance

2,334

84.5

2,143

(191)

72.1

(12.4)

Marine insurance

284

63.5

249

(34)

64.4

0.9

Personal accident insurance

850

54.7

710

(140)

50.8

(3.9)

Voluntary automobile insurance

5,838

60.6

5,321

(517)

55.5

(5.0)

Compulsory automobile liability insurance

1,919

74.6

1,752

(166)

80.4

5.8

Others

1,790

59.0

1,720

(70)

57.9

(1.1)

Total

13,018

64.9

11,898

(1,119)

60.8

(4.0)

Excluding earthquake insurance and

11,099

63.5

10,145

(953)

58.4

(5.1)

compulsory automobile liability insurance

(d) Net Incurred Loss during the period due to Natural Disasters in Japan

(Yen in hundred millions)

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

(April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Reserve for

Reserve for

Net claims paid

outstanding

Net incurred loss

Net claims paid

outstanding

Net incurred loss

Business line

losses and

losses and

claims

claims

Fire and allied insurance

687

104

792

488

436

925

Voluntary automobile insurance

71

(39)

32

31

(0)

30

Other than the above

53

53

107

18

18

36

Total excluding earthquake insurance and

812

119

932

538

454

993

compulsory automobile liability insurance

Note) Net incurred loss Net claims paid Reserve for outstanding losses and claims

Reserve for outstanding losses and claims represents amounts deducting reinsurance recoverable on unpaid loss from reserve for outstanding losses and claims of direct insurance and assumed reinsurance.

3

Sompo Holdings, Inc.

(e) Breakdown of Operating, General and Administrative Expenses and Loss Adjustment Expenses

(Yen in hundred millions)

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

Amount

Increase

Rate of

Amount

Increase

Rate of

Business line

(Decrease)

change

(Decrease)

change

%

%

Personnel expenses

2,275

(52)

(2.3)

2,169

(106)

(4.7)

Non-personnel expenses

1,870

(49)

(2.6)

1,983

112

6.0

Others (taxes and contributions)

181

(1)

(1.1)

189

8

4.6

Total

4,327

(104)

(2.4)

4,342

14

0.3

(f) Reserve for Outstanding Losses and Claims

(Yen in hundred millions)

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

Business line

Balance

Change

Balance

Change

Fire and allied insurance

1,086

(153)

1,424

337

Marine insurance

225

(40)

214

(10)

Personal accident insurance

539

(43)

448

(90)

Voluntary automobile insurance

3,782

(113)

3,711

(70)

Compulsory automobile liability insurance

688

(51)

626

(62)

Others

2,270

136

2,299

29

Total

8,591

(265)

8,724

133

(g) Ordinary Underwriting Reserves

(Yen in hundred millions)

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

Business line

Balance

Change

Balance

Change

Fire and allied insurance

7,602

425

7,752

149

Marine insurance

215

68

199

(15)

Personal accident insurance

1,274

18

1,273

(0)

Voluntary automobile insurance

3,194

50

3,203

9

Compulsory automobile liability insurance

4,630

242

4,620

(9)

Others

3,467

60

3,460

(6)

Total

20,383

865

20,511

127

Note) This table excludes reserve for maturity refunds and reserve for dividends to policyholders of savings-type insurance and includes underwriting reserves of earthquake

insurance and compulsory automobile liability insurance.

(h) Catastrophic Loss Reserve

(Yen in hundred millions)

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

Reversal

Provision

Balance

Balance

Reversal

Provision

Balance

Balance

Business line

ratio

ratio

%

%

Fire and allied insurance

913

630

1,069

37.5

585

552

1,036

33.9

Marine insurance

12

15

440

93.9

12

12

440

108.6

Personal accident insurance

32

52

715

42.8

48

763

50.2

Voluntary automobile insurance

390

357

357

3.3

353

710

6.5

Others

146

101

1,996

62.3

112

103

1,987

63.1

Total

1,494

1,157

4,578

24.1

709

1,071

4,940

26.0

Note) Balance ratio = Balance of catastrophic loss reserve / Net premiums written (excluding earthquake insurance and compulsory automobile liability insurance) × 100

4

