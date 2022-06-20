Sona BLW Precision Forgings : Annual General Meeting

Item no. 6:

To approve the re-appointment of Mr. Vivek Vikram Singh (DIN: 07698495) as the Managing Director

and Group Chief Executive Officer of the Company. To consider and if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s), the following resolution as an Ordinary

Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of the Section 196, 197, 203 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") (including any statutory modification(s) or re- enactment thereof, for the time being in force), and the Article of Association of the Company and subject to the approval of any other statutory authorities, as may be required in this regard and subject to other regulations, sanctions, if any, and based on the recommendation and the approval of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors, the consent of members of the Company be and is hereby accorded for re-appointment of Mr. Vivek Vikram Singh (DIN: 07698495), as the Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of the Company, liable to retire by rotation, for a period of 5 years with effect from 5th July, 2022 to 4th July, 2027, on such terms and conditions as set out in the explanatory statement annexed hereto.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors including the Nomination and Remuneration Committee be and is hereby authorised to alter such terms and conditions as it may deem appropriate in relation to re-appointment of Mr. Vivek Vikram Singh as the Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of the Company, in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Act, other applicable laws and Listing Regulations.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors be and is hereby authorised to take all such steps, in its absolute discretion, it may think be necessary, proper or expedient to give effect to this resolution and to settle any question or doubt that may arise in relation thereto and/or to seek such approval/ consent from the government departments, if required, as the case may be."

Item no. 7:

To approve the remuneration of Mr. Vivek Vikram Singh (DIN: 07698495), Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

To consider and if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s), the following resolution as a Special Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 196, 197, 198 and 203 read with Schedule V and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof, for the time being in force), and the Article of Association of the Company and subject to the approval of any other statutory authorities, as