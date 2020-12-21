Log in
SONA NANOTECH INC.

(SNANF)
SNANF Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Sona Nanotech Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 16, 2021

12/21/2020 | 10:01am EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Sona Nanotech Inc. ("Sona" or "the Company") (OTC: SNANF) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Sona securities between July 2, 2020 and November 25, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").  Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/snanf

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. 

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) it was unreasonable for Sona to represent that it could receive results from field studies of its COVID-19 antigen test within a month; (2) Sona's positive statements about its COVID-19 antigen test were unfounded as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") would deprioritize emergency use authorization approval of Sona's antigen test finding it did not meet "the public health need" criterion; (3) it was unreasonable for Sona to believe that data gathered over such a short period of time would be sufficient for approval of its antigen test by either the FDA or Health Canada; (4) Sona would have to withdraw its submission for Interim Order authorization from Health Canada for the marketing of its COVID-19 antigen test as it lacked sufficient clinical data to support approval; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/snanf or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Sona you have until February 16, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/snanf-shareholder-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-sona-nanotech-inc-shareholders-of-class-action-and-lead-plaintiff-deadline-february-16-2021-301196451.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
