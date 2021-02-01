Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Sona Nanotech Inc.    SNANF   CA83541C1059

SONA NANOTECH INC.

(SNANF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Sona Nanotech Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

02/01/2021 | 02:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Sona Nanotech Inc. ("Sona" or "the Company") (OTC: SNANF) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between July 2, 2020 and November 25, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before February 16, 2021.    

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Sona unreasonably represented to the market that it could receive field studies of its COVID-19 antigen test within one month. The Company's positive statements about its antigen tests were unfounded. In fact, the FDA would deprioritize  emergency use authorization approval of the Company's antigen test stating it did not meet "the public health need." The Company did not have a reasonable basis to believe that data collected in a short time would be acceptable to the FDA or Health Canada. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Sona, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com 
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/upcoming-deadline-alert-the-schall-law-firm-announces-the-filing-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-against-sona-nanotech-inc-and-encourages-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-to-contact-the-firm-301219203.html

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about SONA NANOTECH INC.
02:11pUPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Ac..
PR
01/31SONA NANOTECH : Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action agains..
PR
01/29SONA NANOTECH : IIROC Trade Resumption - SONA
AQ
01/29SONA NANOTECH : IIROC Trading Halt - SONA
AQ
01/18SONA NANOTECH : IIROC Trade Resumption - SONA
AQ
01/18SONA NANOTECH : IIROC Trading Halt - SONA
AQ
01/13SONA NANOTECH : Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action agains..
PR
01/04SONA NANOTECH : IIROC Trade Resumption - SONA
AQ
01/04SONA NANOTECH : IIROC Trading Halt - SONA
AQ
2020SONA NANOTECH : IIROC Trade Resumption - SONA
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ