Sona Nanotech : Financial Statements

June 27, 2022

Management's Report

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of Sona Nanotech Inc. are the responsibility of management and have been approved by the Board of Directors. The unaudited condensed interim financial statements have been prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The unaudited condensed interim financial statements include certain amounts and assumptions that are based on management's best estimates and have been derived with careful judgment.

In fulfilling its responsibilities, management has developed and maintains a system of internal accounting controls. These controls are designed to provide reasonable assurance that the financial records are reliable for the preparation of the financial statements. The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors reviewed and approved the Company's unaudited condensed interim financial statements and recommended their approval by the Board of Directors.