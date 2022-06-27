Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Sona Nanotech Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SONA   CA83541C1059

SONA NANOTECH INC.

(SONA)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  10:59 2022-06-27 am EDT
0.0850 CAD   -5.56%
05:25pSONA NANOTECH : Financial Statements
PU
05/20Sona Provides Corporate Update, May 2022
AQ
05/19Sona Nanotech Inc. Announces Termination of Its Licensing Agreement with Arlington Scientific
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sona Nanotech : Financial Statements

06/27/2022 | 05:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements of

SONA NANOTECH Inc.

For the quarters ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

June 27, 2022

Management's Report

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of Sona Nanotech Inc. are the responsibility of management and have been approved by the Board of Directors. The unaudited condensed interim financial statements have been prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The unaudited condensed interim financial statements include certain amounts and assumptions that are based on management's best estimates and have been derived with careful judgment.

In fulfilling its responsibilities, management has developed and maintains a system of internal accounting controls. These controls are designed to provide reasonable assurance that the financial records are reliable for the preparation of the financial statements. The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors reviewed and approved the Company's unaudited condensed interim financial statements and recommended their approval by the Board of Directors.

(signed) "David Regan"

(signed) "Robert Randall"

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Halifax, Canada

Halifax, Canada

Sona Nanotech Inc.

Unaudited Interim Statements of Financial Position

As at April 30, 2022 and October 31, 2021

Expressed in Canadian dollars

April 30,

October 31,

2022

2021

(audited)

$

$

Assets

Current assets

Cash

827,305

1,183,260

Amounts receivable and other (note 4)

143,111

215,990

Marketable securities

9,000

13,000

979,416

1,412,250

Property and equipment (note 6)

80,224

111,058

Total assets

1,059,640

1,523,308

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 7)

591,122

1,410,605

Current portion of long-term debt (notes 8 and 14)

-

635,310

591,122

2,045,915

Long term debt (note 8)

752,494

700,761

Total liabilities

1,343,616

2,746,676

Deficiency

Shareholders' deficiency

(283,976)

(1,223,368)

Total liabilities and deficiency

1,059,640

1,523,308

Basis of presentation and going concern (note 2)

Commitments and contingencies (note 16)

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors on June 27, 2022.

"Jim Megann"

"Michael Gross"

Director

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

1

Sona Nanotech Inc.

Unaudited Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

For the three and six-months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

Expressed in Canadian dollars

Three-months

Three-months

Six-monthsSix-months

ended

ended

ended

ended

April 30,

April 30,

April 30,

April 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

$

$

$

$

Expenses

Research and development costs

22,833

89,311

45,917

202,795

Salaries and benefits

217,789

351,592

472,502

664,134

Professional and consulting fees (note 13)

89,859

230,988

146,490

325,411

Management services (note 13)

12,000

57,000

54,000

114,000

Sales and marketing

7,500

37,676

30,875

77,745

Securities and regulatory

41,775

58,173

59,922

82,960

Rent and related costs (note 14)

13,006

13,384

25,449

25,683

Foreign exchange gain

561

(25,007)

2,003

(68,926)

Administrative

58,222

36,664

113,912

64,492

Depreciation expense

14,263

16,092

30,834

32,630

Travel

26,607

600

37,829

1,107

Share-based compensation

823,870

2,252,552

1,821,506

5,311,248

Recovery of project expenses (note 5)

-

-

-

(27,318)

(1,328,335)

(3,119,025)

(2,841,248)

(6,805,961)

Other income (expenses)

Scientific research and experimental development credits

-

2,846

-

2,846

Accreted interest on repayable government loans (note 8)

(26,327)

-

(51,733)

-

Interest expense

-

(5,279)

(3,519)

(10,292)

Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities

(3,000)

5,000

(4,000)

7,500

Gain on debt settlement (note 14)

-

-

410,727

-

(29,327)

2,567

351,475

54

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

(1,357,662)

(3,116,458)

(2,489,773)

(6,805,907)

Loss per share - basic and diluted

(0.02)

(0.05)

(0.04)

(0.11)

Weighted-average number of common shares

outstanding - basic and diluted

68,987,904

63,643,329

67,819,088

63,041,375

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

2

Sona Nanotech Inc.

Unaudited Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

For the six-months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 and October 31, 2021

Expressed in Canadian dollars

Number of

Common

Common

Contributed

Shares

Shares

Warrants

Surplus

Deficit

Total

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, November 1, 2020

61,271,778

8,847,446

-

3,341,317

(15,624,228)

(3,435,465)

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(6,805,907)

(6,805,907)

Units issued pursuant to private placement, net of costs (note 9)

2,259,200

1,672,379

577,306

-

-

2,249,685

Shares issued pursuant to At-The-Market share offering, net of costs (note 9)

621,000

939,177

-

939,177

Shares issued pursuant to option exercises (note 9)

93,750

80,379

-

(36,629)

-

43,750

Shares issued pursuant to warrant exercises (note 9)

10,000

17,632

(5,132)

12,500

Share-based compensation expense

-

-

-

5,311,248

-

5,311,248

Balance, April 30, 2021

64,255,728

11,557,013

572,174

8,615,936

(22,430,135)

(1,685,012)

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(3,561,312)

(3,561,312)

Shares issued pursuant to At-The-Market share offering, net of costs (note 9)

691,400

1,045,315

-

-

-

1,045,315

Shares issued pursuant to option exercises (note 9)

237,500

79,771

-

(32,271)

-

47,500

Shares issued pursuant to warrant exercises (note 9)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Share-based compensation expense

-

-

-

2,930,141

-

2,930,141

Balance, October 31, 2021

65,184,628

12,682,099

572,174

11,513,806

(25,991,447)

(1,223,368)

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(2,489,773)

(2,489,773)

Shares issues pursuant to debt settlement (note 8 and 14)

2,556,276

1,022,510

-

-

-

1,022,510

Shares issued pursuant to At-The-Market share offering, net of costs (note 9)

1,147,000

550,149

-

-

-

550,149

Shares issued pursuant to option exercises (note 9)

100,000

60,574

-

(25,574)

-

35,000

Share-based compensation expense

-

-

-

1,821,506

-

1,821,506

Balance, April 30, 2022

68,987,904

14,315,332

572,174

13,309,738

(28,481,220)

(283,976)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sona Nanotech Inc. published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 21:24:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SONA NANOTECH INC.
05:25pSONA NANOTECH : Financial Statements
PU
05/20Sona Provides Corporate Update, May 2022
AQ
05/19Sona Nanotech Inc. Announces Termination of Its Licensing Agreement with Arlington Scie..
CI
04/01Sona Nanotech Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended January 31, 202..
CI
02/28Sona Nanotech Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended October 31, 2021
CI
02/28Sona Nanotech Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
01/05Sona Nanotech Inc. Announces Management Changes
CI
2021Sona Nanotech Announces Research Collaboration with University of Toronto's Institute o..
AQ
2021Sona Announces U.S. Partnership and Preliminary Evaluation Results for Its COVID-19 Sal..
AQ
2021IIROC Trade Resumption - SONA
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -10,4 M -8,05 M -8,05 M
Net Debt 2021 0,14 M 0,11 M 0,11 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,04x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,21 M 4,82 M 4,82 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart SONA NANOTECH INC.
Duration : Period :
Sona Nanotech Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONA NANOTECH INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Andrew Regan Chief Executive Officer
Darren Rowles President & Chief Scientific Officer
Robert Randall Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
James Megann Chairman
Kulbir Singh Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONA NANOTECH INC.0.00%5
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-22.23%191 641
MEDTRONIC PLC-12.79%119 876
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY2.10%71 528
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-22.20%33 626
HOYA CORPORATION-30.57%31 948