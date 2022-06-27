Sona Nanotech : Financial Statements

Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements of
SONA NANOTECH Inc.
For the quarters ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
June 27, 2022
Management's Report
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of Sona Nanotech Inc. are the responsibility of management and have been approved by the Board of Directors. The unaudited condensed interim financial statements have been prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The unaudited condensed interim financial statements include certain amounts and assumptions that are based on management's best estimates and have been derived with careful judgment.
In fulfilling its responsibilities, management has developed and maintains a system of internal accounting controls. These controls are designed to provide reasonable assurance that the financial records are reliable for the preparation of the financial statements. The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors reviewed and approved the Company's unaudited condensed interim financial statements and recommended their approval by the Board of Directors.
(signed) "David Regan"
(signed) "Robert Randall"
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Halifax, Canada
Halifax, Canada
Sona Nanotech Inc.
Unaudited Interim Statements of Financial Position
As at April 30, 2022 and October 31, 2021
Expressed in Canadian dollars
April 30,
October 31,
2022
2021
(audited)
$
$
Assets
Current assets
Cash
827,305
1,183,260
Amounts receivable and other (note 4)
143,111
215,990
Marketable securities
9,000
13,000
979,416
1,412,250
Property and equipment (note 6)
80,224
111,058
Total assets
1,059,640
1,523,308
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 7)
591,122
1,410,605
Current portion of long-term debt (notes 8 and 14)
-
635,310
591,122
2,045,915
Long term debt (note 8)
752,494
700,761
Total liabilities
1,343,616
2,746,676
Deficiency
Shareholders' deficiency
(283,976)
(1,223,368)
Total liabilities and deficiency
1,059,640
1,523,308
Basis of presentation and going concern (note 2)
Commitments and contingencies (note 16)
Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors on June 27, 2022.
"Jim Megann"
"Michael Gross"
Director
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
Sona Nanotech Inc.
Unaudited Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
For the three and six-months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
Expressed in Canadian dollars
Three-months
Three-months
Six-monthsSix-months
ended
ended
ended
ended
April 30,
April 30,
April 30,
April 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
$
$
$
$
Expenses
Research and development costs
22,833
89,311
45,917
202,795
Salaries and benefits
217,789
351,592
472,502
664,134
Professional and consulting fees (note 13)
89,859
230,988
146,490
325,411
Management services (note 13)
12,000
57,000
54,000
114,000
Sales and marketing
7,500
37,676
30,875
77,745
Securities and regulatory
41,775
58,173
59,922
82,960
Rent and related costs (note 14)
13,006
13,384
25,449
25,683
Foreign exchange gain
561
(25,007)
2,003
(68,926)
Administrative
58,222
36,664
113,912
64,492
Depreciation expense
14,263
16,092
30,834
32,630
Travel
26,607
600
37,829
1,107
Share-based compensation
823,870
2,252,552
1,821,506
5,311,248
Recovery of project expenses (note 5)
-
-
-
(27,318)
(1,328,335)
(3,119,025)
(2,841,248)
(6,805,961)
Other income (expenses)
Scientific research and experimental development credits
-
2,846
-
2,846
Accreted interest on repayable government loans (note 8)
(26,327)
-
(51,733)
-
Interest expense
-
(5,279)
(3,519)
(10,292)
Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
(3,000)
5,000
(4,000)
7,500
Gain on debt settlement (note 14)
-
-
410,727
-
(29,327)
2,567
351,475
54
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
(1,357,662)
(3,116,458)
(2,489,773)
(6,805,907)
Loss per share - basic and diluted
(0.02)
(0.05)
(0.04)
(0.11)
Weighted-average number of common shares
outstanding - basic and diluted
68,987,904
63,643,329
67,819,088
63,041,375
Sona Nanotech Inc.
Unaudited Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
For the six-months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 and October 31, 2021
Expressed in Canadian dollars
Number of
Common
Common
Contributed
Shares
Shares
Warrants
Surplus
Deficit
Total
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, November 1, 2020
61,271,778
8,847,446
-
3,341,317
(15,624,228)
(3,435,465)
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(6,805,907)
(6,805,907)
Units issued pursuant to private placement, net of costs (note 9)
2,259,200
1,672,379
577,306
-
-
2,249,685
Shares issued pursuant to At-The-Market share offering, net of costs (note 9)
621,000
939,177
-
939,177
Shares issued pursuant to option exercises (note 9)
93,750
80,379
-
(36,629)
-
43,750
Shares issued pursuant to warrant exercises (note 9)
10,000
17,632
(5,132)
12,500
Share-based compensation expense
-
-
-
5,311,248
-
5,311,248
Balance, April 30, 2021
64,255,728
11,557,013
572,174
8,615,936
(22,430,135)
(1,685,012)
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(3,561,312)
(3,561,312)
Shares issued pursuant to At-The-Market share offering, net of costs (note 9)
691,400
1,045,315
-
-
-
1,045,315
Shares issued pursuant to option exercises (note 9)
237,500
79,771
-
(32,271)
-
47,500
Shares issued pursuant to warrant exercises (note 9)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Share-based compensation expense
-
-
-
2,930,141
-
2,930,141
Balance, October 31, 2021
65,184,628
12,682,099
572,174
11,513,806
(25,991,447)
(1,223,368)
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(2,489,773)
(2,489,773)
Shares issues pursuant to debt settlement (note 8 and 14)
2,556,276
1,022,510
-
-
-
1,022,510
Shares issued pursuant to At-The-Market share offering, net of costs (note 9)
1,147,000
550,149
-
-
-
550,149
Shares issued pursuant to option exercises (note 9)
100,000
60,574
-
(25,574)
-
35,000
Share-based compensation expense
-
-
-
1,821,506
-
1,821,506
Balance, April 30, 2022
68,987,904
14,315,332
572,174
13,309,738
(28,481,220)
(283,976)
