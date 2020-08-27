Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  Sonae Capital    SONC   PTSNP0AE0008

SONAE CAPITAL

(SONC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Lisbonne - 08/27 11:35:26 am
0.684 EUR   --.--%
05:53pSONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informs sobre Relatório do Conselho de Administração sobre a oportunidade e as condições da oferta pública geral e voluntária de aquisição de acções representativas do capital social da Sonae Capiral, SGPS, SA, elaborado nos termos
PU
05:53pSONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informs on Report of the Board of Directors regarding the opportunity and conditions of the general and voluntary takeover bid for the acquisition of shares representing the share capital of Sonae Capital, SGPS, SA, prepared under
PU
05:53pSONAE CAPITAL : Relatório do Conselho de Administração sobre a oportunidade e as condições da oferta pública geral e voluntária de aquisição de acções representativas do capital social da Sonae Capiral, SGPS, S.A. elaborado nos termos e para os efeitos do artigo 181.º do
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sonae Capital : Report of the Board of Directors regarding the opportunity and conditions of the general and voluntary takeover bid for the acquisition of shares representing the share capital of Sonae Capital, SGPS, SA, prepared under the terms and for the purposes of A

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 05:53pm EDT
Report of the Board of Directors regarding the opportunity and conditions of the general and voluntary takeover bid for the acquisition of shares representing the share capital of Sonae Capital, SGPS, SA, prepared under the terms and for the purposes of A

27 Aug 2020 23:45 CEST

Company Name

SONAE CAPITAL

ISN

PTSNP0AE0008

Market

Euronext

Symbol

SONC

Source

SONAE CAPITAL, SGPS, SA

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Sonae Capital SGPS SA published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 21:52:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SONAE CAPITAL
05:53pSONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informs sobre Relatório do Conselho de Administração so..
PU
05:53pSONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informs on Report of the Board of Directors regarding t..
PU
05:53pSONAE CAPITAL : Relatório do Conselho de Administração sobre a oportunidade e as..
PU
05:53pSONAE CAPITAL : Report of the Board of Directors regarding the opportunity and c..
PU
08/18SONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informa sobre Relatório e Contas do 1º Semestre de 2020
PU
08/18SONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informs on 1H20 Report and Accounts
PU
07/31SONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, S.A. informs on notification received from Efanor Investim..
PU
07/29SONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informs on UNOP 3 Promissory Purchase & Sale Agreement
PU
07/28SONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informs on 1H20 Consolidated Results
PU
07/16SONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informs on interest payment of Sonae Capital 2019-2024 ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 275 M 325 M 325 M
Net income 2020 -21,5 M -25,4 M -25,4 M
Net Debt 2020 218 M 257 M 257 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,60x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 169 M 199 M 200 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,40x
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 1 344
Free-Float 35,1%
Chart SONAE CAPITAL
Duration : Period :
Sonae Capital Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONAE CAPITAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,10 €
Last Close Price 0,68 €
Spread / Highest target 60,8%
Spread / Average Target 60,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 60,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miguel Jorge Moreira da Cruz Gil Mata Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ângelo Gabriel Ribeirinho dos Santos Paupério Non-Executive Director
Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo Chairman
Ivone Maria Pinho Teixeira da Silva Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Álvaro Carmona e Costa Portela Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONAE CAPITAL-9.16%200
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-6.60%115 464
SIEMENS AG3.05%112 782
3M COMPANY-7.10%93 949
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.10.73%62 404
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-41.94%57 684
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group