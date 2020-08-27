Sonae Capital : Report of the Board of Directors regarding the opportunity and conditions of the general and voluntary takeover bid for the acquisition of shares representing the share capital of Sonae Capital, SGPS, SA, prepared under the terms and for the purposes of A

Report of the Board of Directors regarding the opportunity and conditions of the general and voluntary takeover bid for the acquisition of shares representing the share capital of Sonae Capital, SGPS, SA, prepared under the terms and for the purposes of A
Company Name
SONAE CAPITAL
ISN
PTSNP0AE0008
Market
Euronext
Symbol
SONC
Source
SONAE CAPITAL, SGPS, SA
Provider
Euronext
Disclaimer
Sonae Capital SGPS SA published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 21:52:03 UTC