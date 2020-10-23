Sonae Capital : SGPS, SA informs on Qualified Holding

For further information, please contact Sonae Capital Investor Relations Department:

Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A. informs, as required by article 17 of the Portuguese Securities Code, that it has received today a communication from Norges Bank, as shown in the following pages.

(Translation from the Portuguese original)

Date:22 October 2015

ESMA/2015/1597

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the competent authority)i

Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are at- tached ii :

Sonae Capital SGPS SA (PTSNP0AE0008) Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

[] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

[] Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :

Name: Norges Bank City and country of registered office (if applicable): Oslo, Norway

Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v : Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi : 22/10/2020 Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights % of voting rights Total number of through financial in- Total of both in % attached to shares voting rights of struments (7.A + 7.B) (total of 7.A) issuervii (total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Resulting situation on the date on which 1.22% 0.08% 1.30% 250,000,000 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if appli- 1.99% 0.18% 2.17% cable)

