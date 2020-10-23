Sonae Capital : SGPS, SA informs on Qualified Holding

SONAE CAPITAL, SGPS, SA
Publicly Traded Company
Registered Office: Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia
Share Capital: € 250,000,000.00
Registered at the Commercial Registry of Maia
Registration and Tax Nr. 508 276 756
(Translation from the Portuguese original)
NOTICE ON QUALIFIED SHAREHOLDING
Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A. informs, as required by article 17 of the Portuguese Securities Code, that it has received today a communication from Norges Bank, as shown in the following pages.
Maia, 23 October 2020
The Representative for Capital Market Relations,
Date:22 October 2015
ESMA/2015/1597
Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the competent authority)i
-
Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are at- tachedii:
Sonae Capital SGPS SA (PTSNP0AE0008)
-
Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
[] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
[] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
[] Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :
|
Name: Norges Bank
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable): Oslo, Norway
|
|
-
Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:
-
Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 22/10/2020
-
Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
|
|
% of voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
|
Total number of
|
|
through financial in-
|
Total of both in %
|
|
attached to shares
|
voting rights of
|
|
struments
|
(7.A + 7.B)
|
|
(total of 7.A)
|
issuervii
|
|
|
(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
|
|
|
Resulting situation
|
|
|
|
|
on the date on which
|
1.22%
|
0.08%
|
1.30%
|
250,000,000
|
threshold was
|
|
|
|
|
|
crossed or reached
|
|
|
|
|
Position of previous
|
|
|
|
|
notification (if appli-
|
1.99%
|
0.18%
|
2.17%
|
|
cable)
|
|
|
|
1
7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
Class/type of
|
Number of voting rightsix
|
|
% of voting rights
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
ISIN code (if possi-
|
(Art 9 of Directive
|
(Art 10 of Directive
|
(Art 9 of Directive
|
(Art 10 of Directive
|
ble)
|
2004/109/EC)
|
2004/109/EC)
|
2004/109/EC)
|
2004/109/EC)
|
|
PTSNP0AE0008
|
3,039,647
|
1.22%
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL A
|
3,039,647
|
1.22%
|
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC
|
|
|
|
Number of voting rights
|
|
Type of financial
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
that may be acquired if
|
% of voting rights
|
instrument
|
datex
|
Conversion Periodxi
|
the instrument is exer-
|
|
|
|
cised/ converted.
|
|
Shares on Loan (right to
|
N/A
|
At any time
|
211,909
|
0.08%
|
recall)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL B.1
|
211,909
|
0.08%
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC
|
Type of financial
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
Physical or cash
|
Number of
|
|
Conversion
|
% of voting rights
|
|
x
|
|
xii
|
|
instrument
|
date
|
Period xi
|
settlement
|
|
voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL B.2
2
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applica- ble box):
-
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii
[ ] Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:
% of voting rights if it
Namexvequals or is higher than the notifiable
threshold
-
of voting rights through financial in- struments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it
equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
-
In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]
-
Additional informationxvi:
Done at [ Oslo, Norway ] on [23/10/2020].
3
