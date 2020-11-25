Sonae Capital : SGPS, SA informs on interest payment of Sonae Capital 2019-2024 - Coupon 3

SONAE CAPITAL, SGPS, S.A.
Publicly Trade Company
Registered Office: Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia
Share Capital: € 250,000,000.00
Registered at the Commercial Registry of Maia
Registration and Tax Nº 508 276 756
(translation from the Portuguese original)
SONAE CAPITAL 2019/2024 BONDS
Interest Payment - Coupon 3
Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A. hereby informs SONAE CAPITAL 2019 - 2024 Bond holders, that interest of the 3rd coupon will be made available for payment starting on 28 December 2020, by the following amount:
Gross Amount in % (*) 0.770833333333%
Gross Amount € 770.833333333333
-
Income subject to withholding tax (IRS/IRC) in accordance with the applicable rules and fees in force at the date of payment.
Paying Agent - Banco BPI, S.A.
The settlement of the interest payment of the bonds will be made through C.V.M., and in accordance with its regulations, C.V.M. issue codes - SNPAOM.
For the purpose of benefiting from tax exemption, non-applicability or reduction of tax withholding obligations Bondholders entitled to such benefits must make proof of their fiscal regime, until 28 December 2020, to the financial institution in which the respective bonds are registered.
Maia, 25 November 2020
The Representative for Capital Market Relations
Sede
Lugar do Espido, Via Norte
Apartado 3053 | 4471-907 Maia
Portugal
Para mais informações, por favor contactar o Departamento de Relação com Investidores da Sonae Capital:
Nuno Parreiro
-
ir@sonaecapital.pt T. 22 010 79 11
www.sonaecapital.pt
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.