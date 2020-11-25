Sonae Capital : SGPS, SA informs on interest payment of Sonae Capital 2019-2024 - Coupon 3

SONAE CAPITAL, SGPS, S.A.

(translation from the Portuguese original)

SONAE CAPITAL 2019/2024 BONDS

Interest Payment - Coupon 3

Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A. hereby informs SONAE CAPITAL 2019 - 2024 Bond holders, that interest of the 3rd coupon will be made available for payment starting on 28 December 2020, by the following amount:

Gross Amount in % (*) 0.770833333333%

Gross Amount € 770.833333333333

Income subject to withholding tax (IRS/IRC) in accordance with the applicable rules and fees in force at the date of payment.

Paying Agent - Banco BPI, S.A.

The settlement of the interest payment of the bonds will be made through C.V.M., and in accordance with its regulations, C.V.M. issue codes - SNPAOM.

For the purpose of benefiting from tax exemption, non-applicability or reduction of tax withholding obligations Bondholders entitled to such benefits must make proof of their fiscal regime, until 28 December 2020, to the financial institution in which the respective bonds are registered.

Maia, 25 November 2020

The Representative for Capital Market Relations

