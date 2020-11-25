Log in
Sonae Capital : SGPS, SA informs on interest payment of Sonae Capital 2019-2024 - Coupon 3

11/25/2020 | 04:45am EST
SONAE CAPITAL, SGPS, S.A.

Publicly Trade Company

Registered Office: Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia

Share Capital: € 250,000,000.00

Registered at the Commercial Registry of Maia

Registration and Tax Nº 508 276 756

(translation from the Portuguese original)

SONAE CAPITAL 2019/2024 BONDS

Interest Payment - Coupon 3

Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A. hereby informs SONAE CAPITAL 2019 - 2024 Bond holders, that interest of the 3rd coupon will be made available for payment starting on 28 December 2020, by the following amount:

Gross Amount in % (*) 0.770833333333%

Gross Amount € 770.833333333333

  • Income subject to withholding tax (IRS/IRC) in accordance with the applicable rules and fees in force at the date of payment.

Paying Agent - Banco BPI, S.A.

The settlement of the interest payment of the bonds will be made through C.V.M., and in accordance with its regulations, C.V.M. issue codes - SNPAOM.

For the purpose of benefiting from tax exemption, non-applicability or reduction of tax withholding obligations Bondholders entitled to such benefits must make proof of their fiscal regime, until 28 December 2020, to the financial institution in which the respective bonds are registered.

Maia, 25 November 2020

The Representative for Capital Market Relations

Sede

Lugar do Espido, Via Norte

Apartado 3053 | 4471-907 Maia

Portugal

Para mais informações, por favor contactar o Departamento de Relação com Investidores da Sonae Capital:

Nuno Parreiro

  1. ir@sonaecapital.pt T. 22 010 79 11

www.sonaecapital.pt

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sonae Capital SGPS SA published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 09:44:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
