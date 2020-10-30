Sonae Capital : SGPS, SA informs on transaction by person discharging managerial responsibilities

SONAE CAPITAL, SGPS, SA

TRANSACTION BY PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("DIRIGENTE")

Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A. (Sonae Capital) hereby informs, as required by Article 14, paragraph 5, of the Regulation No. 5/2008 of the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM), that its Director, Álvaro Carmona e Costa Portela, has informed today, pursuant to the terms of Article 248-B of the Portuguese Securities Code and of Article 14, paragraph no. 4, of the Portuguese Securities Market Commission Regulation no. 05/2008, that has sold all the Sonae Capital shares held.

This transaction was completed within the general and voluntary tender offer for the acquisition of shares representing the share capital of Sonae Capital, launched by Efanor Investimentos, SGPS, S.A., on 6 October 2020. This transaction took place on 28 October 2020, in the regulated market and at a reference price of €0.77, the consideration offered.

As a result of this transaction, any shares and voting rights of the company are no longer attributable to Álvaro Carmona e Costa Portela.

Under the terms and for the purposes of the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) No. 2016/523, of 10 March 2016, which establishes the implementing technical standards regarding the format and template for notification and public disclosure of managers' transactions, in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, of the European Parliament and of the Council, of 16 April, the form for notification and public disclosure of transactions over the shares of Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A. prepared in accordance with the abovementioned Implementing Regulation is enclosed in Annex.

