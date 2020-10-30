Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  Sonae Capital    SONC   PTSNP0AE0008

SONAE CAPITAL

(SONC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sonae Capital : SGPS, SA informs on transaction by person discharging managerial responsibilities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 03:40pm EDT

SONAE CAPITAL, SGPS, SA

Publicly Traded Company

Registered Office: Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia

Share Capital: € 250,000,000.00

Registered at the Commercial Registry of Maia

Registration and Tax Nr. 508 276 756

(Translation from the Portuguese original)

TRANSACTION BY PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("DIRIGENTE")

Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A. (Sonae Capital) hereby informs, as required by Article 14, paragraph 5, of the Regulation No. 5/2008 of the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM), that its Director, Álvaro Carmona e Costa Portela, has informed today, pursuant to the terms of Article 248-B of the Portuguese Securities Code and of Article 14, paragraph no. 4, of the Portuguese Securities Market Commission Regulation no. 05/2008, that has sold all the Sonae Capital shares held.

This transaction was completed within the general and voluntary tender offer for the acquisition of shares representing the share capital of Sonae Capital, launched by Efanor Investimentos, SGPS, S.A., on 6 October 2020. This transaction took place on 28 October 2020, in the regulated market and at a reference price of €0.77, the consideration offered.

As a result of this transaction, any shares and voting rights of the company are no longer attributable to Álvaro Carmona e Costa Portela.

Under the terms and for the purposes of the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) No. 2016/523, of 10 March 2016, which establishes the implementing technical standards regarding the format and template for notification and public disclosure of managers' transactions, in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, of the European Parliament and of the Council, of 16 April, the form for notification and public disclosure of transactions over the shares of Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A. prepared in accordance with the abovementioned Implementing Regulation is enclosed in Annex.

Maia, 30 October 2020

The Representative for Capital Market Relations,

Head Office

Lugar do Espido, Via Norte

Apartado 3053 | 4471-907 Maia

Portugal

For further information, please contact Sonae Capital Investor Relations Department:

Nuno Parreiro

  1. ir@sonaecapital.pt T. 22 010 79 11

www.sonaecapital.pt

Template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial

responsibilities

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name

Álvaro Carmona e Costa Portela

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

The notification concerns the sale of Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A. shares by

Álvaro Carmona e Costa Portela, member of the Board of Directors of Sonae

Capital, SGPS. S.A.

b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer

a) Name

Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A.

b) LEI

549300EX1XPP41B75893

4 Details of the transaction

a) Description of the financial

Shares of Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A.

instrument, type of instrument

ISIN - PTSNPOAE008

Identification code

b) Nature of the transaction

- Sale

- Pursuant to article 19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, this

transaction is not linked to the exercise of a share option programme.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

€0.77

24,942

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

-

Price

€0.77

24,942

e) Date of the transaction

2020-10-28; UTC+0

f) Place of the transaction

Euronext Lisbon

Head Office

Lugar do Espido, Via Norte

Apartado 3053 | 4471-907 Maia

Portugal

For further information, please contact Sonae Capital Investor Relations Department:

Nuno Parreiro

  1. ir@sonaecapital.pt T. 22 010 79 11

www.sonaecapital.pt

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sonae Capital SGPS SA published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 19:39:02 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SONAE CAPITAL
04:00pSONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, S.A. informs on transaction by persons discharging manager..
PU
03:40pSONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informs on transaction by person discharging managerial..
PU
03:40pSONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informs on transaction by persons closely associated wi..
PU
10/29SONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informs on transaction by persons closely associated wi..
PU
10/28SONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informs on transaction by persons closely associated wi..
PU
10/27SONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informs on transaction by persons closely associated wi..
PU
10/26SONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informs on Qualified Holding
PU
10/26SONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informs on transaction by persons closely associated wi..
PU
10/23SONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informs on Qualified Holding
PU
10/22SONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informs on the acquisition of a portfolio of six cogene..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 275 M 320 M 320 M
Net income 2020 -21,5 M -25,0 M -25,0 M
Net Debt 2020 218 M 253 M 253 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,58x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 191 M 222 M 222 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,48x
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 1 344
Free-Float 31,2%
Chart SONAE CAPITAL
Duration : Period :
Sonae Capital Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONAE CAPITAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,10 €
Last Close Price 0,77 €
Spread / Highest target 42,5%
Spread / Average Target 42,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 42,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miguel Jorge Moreira da Cruz Gil Mata Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ângelo Gabriel Ribeirinho dos Santos Paupério Non-Executive Director
Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo Chairman
Ivone Maria Pinho Teixeira da Silva Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Álvaro Carmona e Costa Portela Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONAE CAPITAL2.52%222
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.01%115 514
SIEMENS AG-13.64%93 238
3M COMPANY-10.17%91 415
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-33.96%64 560
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.9.56%62 224
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group