Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  Sonae Capital    SONC   PTSNP0AE0008

SONAE CAPITAL

(SONC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sonae Capital : SGPS, SA informs on transaction by persons closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities (“Dirigentes”)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/07/2020 | 12:45pm EDT

SONAE CAPITAL, SGPS, SA

Publicly Traded Company

Registered Office: Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia

Share Capital: € 250,000,000.00 Registered at the Commercial Registry of Maia

Registration and Tax Nr. 508 276 756

(Translation from the Portuguese original)

TRANSACTION BY PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL

RESPONSIBILITIES ("DIRIGENTEs")

Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A. informs, under the terms and for the purposes of article 248-B of the Portuguese Securities Code and article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014, that Efanor Investimentos, SGPS, S.A, person closely associated with Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo, Ângelo Gabriel Ribeirinho dos Santos Paupério and Maria Cláudia Teixeira de Azevedo, members of the board of directors

  • of Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A., informed on 7 September 2020 that it has acquired shares representing the share capital

  • of Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A. as described in the attached notification form (in accordance with and for the purposes

  • of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/523 of 10 March 2016, which lays down implementing technical standards with regard to the format and template for notification and public disclosure of transactions in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014).

Maia, 7 September 2020

The Representative for Capital Market Relations,

Head Office

Lugar do Espido, Via Norte Apartado 3053 | 4471-907 Maia Portugal

For further information, please contact Sonae Capital Investor Relations Department: Nuno Parreiro

E.ir@sonaecapital.ptT. 22 010 79 11

www.sonaecapital.pt

ANNEX

Communication of transactions by persons closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities and person closely associated

a)

Name

Efanor Investimentos, SGPS, S.A.

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

This notification concerns a person closely associated with persons

discharging managerial responsibilities, as Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo,

Ângelo Gabriel Ribeirinho dos Santos Paupério and Maria Cláudia Teixeira

de Azevedo are members of the management body of Sonae Capital, SGPS,

S.A. and members of the management body of Efanor Investimentos, SGPS,

S.A.

b)

Initial notification/

Initial notification.

Amendment

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A.

b)

LEI

549300EX1XPP41B75893

4

Details of the transaction

a)

Description of the financial

Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A. shares.

instrument, type of

ISIN PTSNP0AE0008.

instrument Identification

code

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition not associated with the exercise of stock option programs or the

specific examples referred to in Article 19(7) of Regulation (EU) No.

596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

e) f)

Date of the transaction Place of the transaction

2020-09-04; UTC+1

EURONEXT - EURONEXT LISBON, XLIS

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sonae Capital SGPS SA published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 16:44:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SONAE CAPITAL
12:50pSONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informs on transaction by persons closely associated wi..
PU
12:45pSONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informs on transaction by persons closely associated wi..
PU
09/03SONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informs on transaction by persons closely associated wi..
PU
08/31SONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informs on transaction by persons closely associated wi..
PU
08/27SONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informs on transaction by persons closely associated wi..
PU
08/27SONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informs on Report of the Board of Directors regarding t..
PU
08/27SONAE CAPITAL : Report of the Board of Directors regarding the opportunity and c..
PU
08/18SONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informa sobre Relatório e Contas do 1º Semestre de 2020
PU
08/18SONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informs on 1H20 Report and Accounts
PU
08/14SONAE CAPITAL : Half-year results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 275 M 325 M 325 M
Net income 2020 -21,5 M -25,4 M -25,4 M
Net Debt 2020 218 M 257 M 257 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,64x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 170 M 200 M 201 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,41x
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 1 344
Free-Float 35,1%
Chart SONAE CAPITAL
Duration : Period :
Sonae Capital Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONAE CAPITAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,10 €
Last Close Price 0,69 €
Spread / Highest target 59,9%
Spread / Average Target 59,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 59,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miguel Jorge Moreira da Cruz Gil Mata Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ângelo Gabriel Ribeirinho dos Santos Paupério Non-Executive Director
Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo Chairman
Ivone Maria Pinho Teixeira da Silva Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Álvaro Carmona e Costa Portela Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONAE CAPITAL-8.63%200
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-5.82%116 980
SIEMENS AG-0.72%108 433
3M COMPANY-6.04%95 487
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.7.94%61 304
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-42.47%56 196
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group