Sonae Capital : SGPS, SA informs on transaction by persons closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities (“Dirigentes”)

SONAE CAPITAL, SGPS, SA

Publicly Traded Company

Registered Office: Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia

Share Capital: € 250,000,000.00 Registered at the Commercial Registry of Maia

Registration and Tax Nr. 508 276 756

(Translation from the Portuguese original)

TRANSACTION BY PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL

RESPONSIBILITIES ("DIRIGENTEs")

Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A. informs, under the terms and for the purposes of article 248-B of the Portuguese Securities Code and article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014, that Efanor Investimentos, SGPS, S.A, person closely associated with Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo, Ângelo Gabriel Ribeirinho dos Santos Paupério and Maria Cláudia Teixeira de Azevedo, members of the board of directors

of Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A., informed on 7 September 2020 that it has acquired shares representing the share capital

of Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A. as described in the attached notification form (in accordance with and for the purposes

of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/523 of 10 March 2016, which lays down implementing technical standards with regard to the format and template for notification and public disclosure of transactions in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014).

Maia, 7 September 2020

The Representative for Capital Market Relations,

ANNEX

Communication of transactions by persons closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities and person closely associated

a) Name Efanor Investimentos, SGPS, S.A. 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status This notification concerns a person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities, as Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo, Ângelo Gabriel Ribeirinho dos Santos Paupério and Maria Cláudia Teixeira de Azevedo are members of the management body of Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A. and members of the management body of Efanor Investimentos, SGPS, S.A. b) Initial notification/ Initial notification. Amendment 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A. b) LEI 549300EX1XPP41B75893 4 Details of the transaction a) Description of the financial Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A. shares. instrument, type of ISIN PTSNP0AE0008. instrument Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition not associated with the exercise of stock option programs or the specific examples referred to in Article 19(7) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014. c) Price(s) and volume(s)

e) f)

Date of the transaction Place of the transaction

2020-09-04; UTC+1

EURONEXT - EURONEXT LISBON, XLIS