Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  Sonae Capital    SONC   PTSNP0AE0008

SONAE CAPITAL

(SONC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sonae Capital : SGPS, SA informs on transaction by persons closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities (“Dirigentes”)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 02:10pm EDT

SONAE CAPITAL, SGPS, SA

Publicly Traded Company

Registered Office: Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia

Share Capital: € 250,000,000.00

Registered at the Commercial Registry of Maia

Registration and Tax Nr. 508 276 756

(Translation from the Portuguese original)

TRANSACTION BY PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL

RESPONSIBILITIES ("DIRIGENTEs")

Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A. informs, under the terms and for the purposes of article 248-B of the Portuguese Securities Code and article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014, that Efanor Investimentos, SGPS, S.A, person closely associated with Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo, Ângelo Gabriel Ribeirinho dos Santos Paupério and Maria Cláudia Teixeira de Azevedo, members of the board of directors of Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A., informed on 16 September 2020 that it has acquired shares representing the share capital of Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A. as described in the attached notification form (in accordance with and for the purposes of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/523 of 10 March 2016, which lays down implementing technical standards with regard to the format and template for notification and public disclosure of transactions in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014).

Maia, 16 September 2020

The Representative for Capital Market Relations,

Head Office

Lugar do Espido, Via Norte

Apartado 3053 | 4471-907 Maia

Portugal

For further information, please contact Sonae Capital Investor Relations Department:

Nuno Parreiro

  1. ir@sonaecapital.pt T. 22 010 79 11

www.sonaecapital.pt

ANNEX

Communication of transactions by persons closely associated with persons discharging managerial

responsibilities

  • Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities and person closely associated

a) Name

Efanor Investimentos, SGPS, S.A.

  • Reason for the notification
  1. Position/status
  1. Initial notification/ Amendment

This notification concerns a person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities, as Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo, Ângelo Gabriel Ribeirinho dos Santos Paupério and Maria Cláudia Teixeira de Azevedo are members of the management body of Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A. and members of the management body of Efanor Investimentos, SGPS, S.A.

Initial notification.

  • Details of the issuer
  1. Name
  2. LEI

4.1 Details of the transaction

  1. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
  2. Nature of the transaction
  3. Price(s) and volume(s)

Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A.

549300EX1XPP41B75893

Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A. shares.

ISIN PTSNP0AE0008.

Acquisition not associated with the exercise of stock option programs or the specific examples referred to in Article 19(7) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014.

Price(s)

Volume(s)

€ 0,700

688

€ 0,700

220

€ 0,700

983

€ 0,700

5 460

€ 0,700

3

€ 0,700

5 000

€ 0,700

30 000

€ 0,700

5 000

€ 0,700

6 000

€ 0,700

6 000

€ 0,700

854

€ 0,700

787

€ 0,700

375

€ 0,700

687

€ 0,700

60 500

€ 0,700

50

€ 0,700

573 019

€ 0,700

975 830

€ 0,700

56

€ 0,700

9 000

€ 0,700

1 397

€ 0,700

6 871

€ 0,700

1 562

€ 0,700

2 000

€ 0,700

20 000

€ 0,700

10 000

€ 0,700

16 000

€ 0,700

40 000

€ 0,700

10 000

€ 0,700

9 000

€ 0,700

5 250

€ 0,700

7 000

€ 0,700

8 464

€ 0,700

606

€ 0,700

10 000

€ 0,700

25 000

€ 0,700

20 000

€ 0,700

5 000

€ 0,700

20 000

€ 0,700

10 875

€ 0,700

1 620

€ 0,700

2 000

€ 0,700

350

€ 0,700

5 000

€ 0,700

3 111

€ 0,700

1 500

€ 0,700

3 111

€ 0,700

125 000

€ 0,700

15 000

€ 0,700

4 000

€ 0,700

2 990

€ 0,700

6 000

€ 0,700

2 858

€ 0,700

3 185

€ 0,700

15 000

€ 0,700

16 742

€ 0,700

2 300

€ 0,700

35 350

€ 0,700

17 000

€ 0,700

17 000

€ 0,700

5 001

€ 0,700

16 000

€ 0,700

190

€ 0,700

657

€ 0,700

190

€ 0,700

190

€ 0,700

5 000

€ 0,700

5 000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sonae Capital SGPS SA published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 18:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SONAE CAPITAL
02:15pSONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informs on transaction by persons closely associated wi..
PU
02:10pSONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informs on transaction by persons closely associated wi..
PU
09/15SONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informs on Qualified Holding
PU
09/15SONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informs on Qualified Holding
PU
09/14SONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informs on plan for gender equality 2021
PU
09/14SONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informs on plan for gender equality - 2021
PU
09/14SONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informs on interest payment of Sonae Capital 2020-2024 ..
PU
09/14SONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informs on interest payment of Sonae Capital 2020-2024 ..
PU
09/14SONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informs on transaction by persons closely associated wi..
PU
09/14SONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informs on transaction by persons closely associated wi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 275 M 325 M 325 M
Net income 2020 -21,5 M -25,4 M -25,4 M
Net Debt 2020 218 M 257 M 257 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,78x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 173 M 205 M 204 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 1 344
Free-Float 35,1%
Chart SONAE CAPITAL
Duration : Period :
Sonae Capital Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONAE CAPITAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,10 €
Last Close Price 0,70 €
Spread / Highest target 57,1%
Spread / Average Target 57,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 57,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miguel Jorge Moreira da Cruz Gil Mata Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ângelo Gabriel Ribeirinho dos Santos Paupério Non-Executive Director
Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo Chairman
Ivone Maria Pinho Teixeira da Silva Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Álvaro Carmona e Costa Portela Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONAE CAPITAL-7.04%205
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-4.92%118 110
SIEMENS AG0.31%110 038
3M COMPANY-5.58%95 948
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.10.58%62 803
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-45.34%53 395
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group