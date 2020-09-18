Sonae Capital : SGPS, SA informs on transaction by persons closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities (“Dirigentes”)
0
09/18/2020 | 05:35pm EDT
SONAE CAPITAL, SGPS, SA
Publicly Traded Company
Registered Office: Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia
Share Capital: € 250,000,000.00
Registered at the Commercial Registry of Maia
Registration and Tax Nr. 508 276 756
(Translation from the Portuguese original)
TRANSACTION BY PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL
RESPONSIBILITIES ("DIRIGENTEs")
Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A. informs, under the terms and for the purposes of article 248-B of the Portuguese Securities Code and article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014, that Efanor Investimentos, SGPS, S.A, person closely associated with Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo, Ângelo Gabriel Ribeirinho dos Santos Paupério and Maria Cláudia Teixeira de Azevedo, members of the board of directors of Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A., informed on 18 September 2020 that it has acquired shares representing the share capital of Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A. as described in the attached notification form (in accordance with and for the purposes of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/523 of 10 March 2016, which lays down implementing technical standards with regard to the format and template for notification and public disclosure of transactions in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014).
Maia, 18 September 2020
The Representative for Capital Market Relations,
Head Office
Lugar do Espido, Via Norte
Apartado 3053 | 4471-907 Maia
Portugal
For further information, please contact Sonae Capital Investor Relations Department:
Nuno Parreiro
ir@sonaecapital.pt T. 22 010 79 11
www.sonaecapital.pt
ANNEX
Communication of transactions by persons closely associated with persons discharging managerial
responsibilities
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities and person closely associated
a) Name
Efanor Investimentos, SGPS, S.A.
Reason for the notification
Position/status
Initial notification/ Amendment
This notification concerns a person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities, as Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo, Ângelo Gabriel Ribeirinho dos Santos Paupério and Maria Cláudia Teixeira de Azevedo are members of the management body of Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A. and members of the management body of Efanor Investimentos, SGPS, S.A.
Initial notification.
Details of the issuer
Name
LEI
4.1 Details of the transaction
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
Nature of the transaction
Price(s) and volume(s)
Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A.
549300EX1XPP41B75893
Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A. shares.
ISIN PTSNP0AE0008.
Acquisition not associated with the exercise of stock option programs or the specific examples referred to in Article 19(7) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014.
Price(s)
Volume(s)
€ 0,700
2 000
€ 0,700
7 710
€ 0,700
4 000
€ 0,700
12 501
€ 0,700
20 000
€ 0,700
4 500
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
Date of the transaction
Place of the transaction
4.2 Details of the transaction
€ 0,700
785
€ 0,700
1 250
€ 0,700
10 000
€ 0,700
5 000
€ 0,700
2 875
€ 0,700
1 000
€ 0,700
5 000
€ 0,700
2 339
€ 0,700
500
€ 0,700
1 644
€ 0,700
1 643
€ 0,700
4 800
€ 0,700
165 000
€ 0,700
2 000
€ 0,700
144
€ 0,700
2 500
€ 0,700
2 500
€ 0,700
1 250
€ 0,700
10 000
€ 0,700
4 000
€ 0,700
2 858
€ 0,700
1 500
€ 0,700
625
€ 0,700
1 000
Price(s)
Volume(s)
€ 0,700
280 924
2020-09-16; UTC+1
EURONEXT - EURONEXT LISBON, XLIS
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
Nature of the transaction
Price(s) and volume(s)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
Date of the transaction
Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A. shares.
ISIN PTSNP0AE0008.
Acquisition not associated with the exercise of stock option programs or the specific examples referred to in Article 19(7) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014.
Price(s)
Volume(s)
€ 0,700
9 030
€ 0,700
1 184
€ 0,700
386
€ 0,700
2 710
€ 0,700
150
€ 0,700
7 979
€ 0,700
556
€ 0,700
10 000
€ 0,700
250
€ 0,700
250
€ 0,700
250
€ 0,700
5 000
€ 0,700
75
€ 0,700
75
€ 0,700
150 000
€ 0,700
2 850
€ 0,700
5 673
€ 0,700
550
€ 0,700
2 850
€ 0,700
21 112
Price(s)
Volume(s)
€ 0,700
220 930
2020-09-17; UTC+1
Sonae Capital SGPS SA published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 21:34:06 UTC