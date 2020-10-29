Sonae Capital : SGPS, SA informs on transaction by persons closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities (“Dirigentes”)

SONAE CAPITAL, SGPS, SA

(Translation from the Portuguese original)

TRANSACTION BY PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL

RESPONSIBILITIES ("DIRIGENTEs")

Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A. informs, under the terms and for the purposes of article 248-B of the Portuguese Securities Code and article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014, that Efanor Investimentos, SGPS, S.A, person closely associated with Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo, Ângelo Gabriel Ribeirinho dos Santos Paupério and Maria Cláudia Teixeira de Azevedo, members of the board of directors of Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A., informed on 29 October 2020 that it has acquired shares representing the share capital of Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A. as described in the attached notification form (in accordance with and for the purposes of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/523 of 10 March 2016, which lays down implementing technical standards with regard to the format and template for notification and public disclosure of transactions in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014).

Maia, 29 October 2020

The Representative for Capital Market Relations,

