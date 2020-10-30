Sonae Capital : SGPS, SA informs on transaction by persons closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities (“Dirigentes”)

SONAE CAPITAL, SGPS, SA

Publicly Traded Company

Registered Office: Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia

Share Capital: € 250,000,000.00

Registered at the Commercial Registry of Maia

Registration and Tax Nr. 508 276 756

(Translation from the Portuguese original)

TRANSACTION BY PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL

RESPONSIBILITIES ("DIRIGENTEs")

Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A. (Sonae Capital) hereby informs, under the terms and for the purposes of article 248-B of the Portuguese Securities Code and article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014, that Change Partners, Sociedade de Capital de Risco, person closely associated with Paulo José Jubilado Soares de Pinho, member of the Board of Directors of Sonae Capital, has informed today about the sale of 12,650 shares representing the share capital of Sonae Capital.

This transaction was completed within the general and voluntary tender offer for the acquisition of shares representing the share capital of Sonae Capital, launched by Efanor Investimentos, SGPS, S.A., on 6 October 2020. This transaction took place on 28 October 2020, in the regulated market and at a reference price of €0.77, the consideration offered.

As a result of this transaction, any shares and voting rights of the company are no longer attributable Change Partners, Sociedade de Capital de Risco.

Under the terms and for the purposes of the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) No. 2016/523, of 10 March 2016, which establishes the implementing technical standards regarding the format and template for notification and public disclosure of managers' transactions, in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, of the European Parliament and of the Council, of 16 April, the form for notification and public disclosure of transactions over the shares of Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A. prepared in accordance with the abovementioned Implementing Regulation is enclosed in Annex.

Maia, 30 October 2020

The Representative for Capital Market Relations,

Head Office

Lugar do Espido, Via Norte

Apartado 3053 | 4471-907 Maia

Portugal

For further information, please contact Sonae Capital Investor Relations Department:

Nuno Parreiro

ir@sonaecapital.pt T. 22 010 79 11

www.sonaecapital.pt