Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  Sonae Capital    SONC   PTSNP0AE0008

SONAE CAPITAL

(SONC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sonae Capital : SGPS, SA informs on transaction by persons closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities (“Dirigentes”)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/03/2020 | 01:35pm EST

SONAE CAPITAL, SGPS, SA

Publicly Traded Company

Registered Office: Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia

Share Capital: € 250,000,000.00

Registered at the Commercial Registry of Maia

Registration and Tax Nr. 508 276 756

(Translation from the Portuguese original)

TRANSACTION BY PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL

RESPONSIBILITIES ("DIRIGENTEs")

Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A. informs, under the terms and for the purposes of article 248-B of the Portuguese Securities Code and article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014, that Efanor Investimentos, SGPS, S.A, person closely associated with Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo, Ângelo Gabriel Ribeirinho dos Santos Paupério and Maria Cláudia Teixeira de Azevedo, members of the board of directors of Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A., informed on 2 November 2020 that it has acquired shares representing the share capital of Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A. as described in the attached notification form (in accordance with and for the purposes of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/523 of 10 March 2016, which lays down implementing technical standards with regard to the format and template for notification and public disclosure of transactions in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014).

Maia, 3 November 2020

The Representative for Capital Market Relations,

Head Office

Lugar do Espido, Via Norte

Apartado 3053 | 4471-907 Maia

Portugal

For further information, please contact Sonae Capital Investor Relations Department:

Nuno Parreiro

  1. ir@sonaecapital.pt T. 22 010 79 11

www.sonaecapital.pt

ANNEX

Communication of transactions by persons closely associated with persons discharging managerial

responsibilities

  • Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities and person closely associated

a) Name

Efanor Investimentos, SGPS, S.A.

  • Reason for the notification
  1. Position/status
  1. Initial notification/ Amendment

This notification concerns a person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities, as Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo, Ângelo Gabriel Ribeirinho dos Santos Paupério and Maria Cláudia Teixeira de Azevedo are members of the management body of Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A. and members of the management body of Efanor Investimentos, SGPS, S.A.

Initial notification.

  • Details of the issuer
  1. Name
  2. LEI

4.1 Details of the transaction

  1. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
  2. Nature of the transaction
  3. Price(s) and volume(s)

Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A.

549300EX1XPP41B75893

Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A. shares.

ISIN PTSNP0AE0008.

Acquisition not associated with the exercise of stock option programs or the specific examples referred to in Article 19(7) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014.

Price(s)

Volume(s)

€ 0,770

1

€ 0,770

150

€ 0,770

1 500

€ 0,770

625

€ 0,770

1 000

€ 0,770

66 450

€ 0,770

11 000

€ 0,770

3 390

€ 0,770

19 000

€ 0,770

2 028

€ 0,770

38 000

€ 0,770

8 000

€ 0,770

4 602

€ 0,770

1 250

€ 0,770

200

€ 0,770

625

€ 0,770

250

€ 0,770

125

€ 0,770

625

€ 0,770

405

€ 0,770

501

€ 0,770

1 000

€ 0,770

10 000

€ 0,770

577

€ 0,770

2 026

€ 0,770

30 001

€ 0,770

275

€ 0,770

400

€ 0,770

4 000

€ 0,770

71

€ 0,770

62

€ 0,770

500

€ 0,770

206

€ 0,770

4 687

€ 0,770

1 499

€ 0,770

20 000

€ 0,770

1

  1. Aggregated information
    • Aggregated volume
    • Price
  3. Date of the transaction
  4. Place of the transaction

4.2 Details of the transaction

  1. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
  2. Nature of the transaction
  3. Price(s) and volume(s)

€ 0,770

201

€ 0,770

199

€ 0,770

200

Price(s)

Volume(s)

€ 0,770

235 632

2020-10-30; UTC+1

EURONEXT - EURONEXT LISBON, XLIS

Sonae Capital, SGPS, S.A. shares.

ISIN PTSNP0AE0008.

Acquisition not associated with the exercise of stock option programs or the specific examples referred to in Article 19(7) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014.

Price(s)

Volume(s)

€ 0,770

474

€ 0,770

250

€ 0,770

170

€ 0,770

5 540

€ 0,770

499

€ 0,770

501

€ 0,770

1 000

€ 0,770

5 000

€ 0,770

2 000

€ 0,770

10 193

€ 0,770

12 000

€ 0,770

1 875

€ 0,770

400

€ 0,770

1 010

€ 0,770

1 000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sonae Capital SGPS SA published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 18:34:01 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SONAE CAPITAL
01:35pSONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informs on transaction by persons closely associated wi..
PU
10/30SONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, S.A. informs on transaction by persons discharging manager..
PU
10/30SONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informs on transaction by person discharging managerial..
PU
10/30SONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informs on transaction by persons closely associated wi..
PU
10/29SONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informs on transaction by persons closely associated wi..
PU
10/28SONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informs on transaction by persons closely associated wi..
PU
10/27SONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informs on transaction by persons closely associated wi..
PU
10/26SONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informs on Qualified Holding
PU
10/26SONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informs on transaction by persons closely associated wi..
PU
10/23SONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informs on Qualified Holding
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 275 M 323 M 323 M
Net income 2020 -21,5 M -25,2 M -25,2 M
Net Debt 2020 218 M 255 M 255 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,56x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 190 M 221 M 223 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,48x
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 1 344
Free-Float 31,2%
Chart SONAE CAPITAL
Duration : Period :
Sonae Capital Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONAE CAPITAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,10 €
Last Close Price 0,77 €
Spread / Highest target 42,9%
Spread / Average Target 42,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miguel Jorge Moreira da Cruz Gil Mata Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ângelo Gabriel Ribeirinho dos Santos Paupério Non-Executive Director
Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo Chairman
Ivone Maria Pinho Teixeira da Silva Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Álvaro Carmona e Costa Portela Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONAE CAPITAL2.26%221
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-1.92%121 820
SIEMENS AG-11.28%95 594
3M COMPANY-7.64%93 987
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-32.62%65 874
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.12.50%63 962
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group