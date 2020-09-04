Log in
Sonae Industria SGPS : Indústria SGPS, SA informs on qualified holdings

09/04/2020 | 02:20pm EDT
Sonae Indústria SGPS, SA informs on qualified holdings

04 Sep 2020 20:14 CEST

Disclaimer

Sonae Indústria SGPS SA published this content on 04 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2020 18:19:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 232 M 275 M 275 M
Net income 2019 -13,4 M -15,8 M -15,8 M
Net Debt 2019 209 M 247 M 247 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,95x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 50,6 M 59,7 M 60,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,18x
EV / Sales 2019 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 503
Free-Float 31,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo Non-Executive Chairman
Carlos António Rocha Moreira da Silva Non-Executive Vice Chairman
Albrecht Olof Lothar Ehlers Independent Non-Executive Director
Javier Vega de Seoane Azpilicueta Independent Non-Executive Director
George Christopher Lawrie Managing Director & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONAE INDUSTRIA, SGPS, SA28.16%60
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION7.35%3 577
NORBORD INC.26.29%2 816
STELLA-JONES INC.22.07%2 352
CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.-8.85%1 620
DEHUA TB NEW DECORATION MATERIAL CO.,LTD79.86%1 451
