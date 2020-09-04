Sonae Industria SGPS : Indústria SGPS, SA informs on qualified holdings
09/04/2020 | 02:20pm EDT
Sonae Indústria SGPS, SA informs on qualified holdings
Company Name
SONAE IND.SGPS
ISN
PTS3P0AM0025
Market
Euronext
Symbol
SONI
Source
Sonae Industria SGPS S.A.
Provider
Euronext
Disclaimer
Sonae Indústria SGPS SA published this content on 04 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2020 18:19:01 UTC
Sales 2019
232 M
275 M
275 M
Net income 2019
-13,4 M
-15,8 M
-15,8 M
Net Debt 2019
209 M
247 M
247 M
P/E ratio 2019
-2,95x
Yield 2019
-
Capitalization
50,6 M
59,7 M
60,0 M
EV / Sales 2018
1,18x
EV / Sales 2019
1,07x
Nbr of Employees
503
Free-Float
31,4%
Technical analysis trends SONAE INDUSTRIA, SGPS, SA
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
