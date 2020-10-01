Sonae Industria SGPS : Qualified Holdings and ManagementTransactions

SONAE INDÚSTRIA, SGPS, S.A.

Headquarters: Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia

Registered in the Commercial Registry of Maia

Registry and Tax Identification no. 506 035 034

Share Capital: 253,319,797.26 euros

Publicly Traded Company

QUALIFIED HOLDING

Sonae Indústria, SGPS, SA informs, as required by Article 17 of the Portuguese Securities Code, that it has received on 30 September 2020 from The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. the attached notification which is made following the communication of qualified holding received by Sonae Indústria on 3 September 2020 and disclosed to the market by this company on 4 September 2020.

Maia, 1 October 2020

The Representative for Relations with Capital Markets and CMVM

Christopher Lawrie