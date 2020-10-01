Sonae Industria SGPS : Qualified Holdings and ManagementTransactions

Log in
10/01/2020 | 07:30am EDT

SONAE INDÚSTRIA, SGPS, S.A.

Headquarters: Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia

Registered in the Commercial Registry of Maia

Registry and Tax Identification no. 506 035 034

Share Capital: 253,319,797.26 euros

Publicly Traded Company

QUALIFIED HOLDING

Sonae Indústria, SGPS, SA informs, as required by Article 17 of the Portuguese Securities Code, that it has received on 30 September 2020 from The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. the attached notification which is made following the communication of qualified holding received by Sonae Indústria on 3 September 2020 and disclosed to the market by this company on 4 September 2020.

Maia, 1 October 2020

The Representative for Relations with Capital Markets and CMVM

Christopher Lawrie

Sonae Indústria, SGPS, S.A. - Capital Social 253.319.797,26 euros - Matriculada na CRC Maia sob o nº único de matrícula e identificação fiscal 506 035 034 - Sede Social Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, 4470‐177 Maia

Lugar do Espido ‐ Via Norte 4470‐177 Maia ‐ Portugal T. +351 220 106 300

F. +351 220 100 436

sonaeindustria@sonaeindustria.com

www.sonaeindustria.com

Date:22 October 2015

ESMA/2015/1597

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the competent authority)i

  1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
    SONAE INDÚSTRIA, SGPS, S. A. LEI: 549300MFJR7VKDGYEX13
  2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

  • ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [X] Other (please specify)iii
    The holding refers to voting rights which are attributed to Goldman Sachs International in relation to shares given by ODDO BHF SCA as collateral within the context of a margin loan

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :

Name:

City and country of registered office (if applicable):

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington

DE 19801, USA

  1. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: Goldman Sachs International
  2. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 01 September 2020
  3. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting

% of voting rights

Total of both in %

Total number of

rights attached

through financial

voting rights of

to shares (total

instruments

(7.A + 7.B)

issuervii

of 7.A)

(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

Resulting situation

on the date on which

2.37%

0.00%

2.37%

45,403,029

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

notification (if

N/A

N/A

N/A

applicable)

1

7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

ISIN code (if

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

possible)

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC)

PTS3P0AM0025

1,077,524

2.37%

SUBTOTAL A

1,077,524

2.37%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Number of voting rights

that may be acquired if

% of voting rights

instrument

datex

Conversion Periodxi

the instrument is

exercised/ converted.

SUBTOTAL B.1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or cash

Number of

% of voting rights

Conversion

x

xii

instrument

date

Period xi

settlement

voting rights

SUBTOTAL B.2

2

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):

  • ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

[X] Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

Total of both if it

through financial

Namexv

if it equals or is

equals or is higher

instruments if it

higher than the

equals or is higher

than the notifiable

notifiable

threshold

than the notifiable

threshold

threshold

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.

Goldman Sachs Group UK

Limited

Goldman Sachs International

2.37%

2.37%

  1. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]
  2. Additional informationxvi: Please note, percentage of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.

General email contact:

gs-regops-emea-position-enquiries@gs.com

Done at London on 30 September, 2020

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sonae Indústria SGPS SA published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 11:29:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
