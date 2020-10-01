Sonae Industria SGPS : Qualified Holdings and ManagementTransactions
0
10/01/2020 | 07:30am EDT
SONAE INDÚSTRIA, SGPS, S.A.
Headquarters: Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia
Registered in the Commercial Registry of Maia
Registry and Tax Identification no. 506 035 034
Share Capital: 253,319,797.26 euros
Publicly Traded Company
QUALIFIED HOLDING
Sonae Indústria, SGPS, SA informs, as required by Article 17 of the Portuguese Securities Code, that it has received on 30 September 2020 from The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. the attached notification which is made following the communication of qualified holding received by Sonae Indústria on 3 September 2020 and disclosed to the market by this company on 4 September 2020.
Maia, 1 October 2020
The Representative for Relations with Capital Markets and CMVM
Christopher Lawrie
Sonae Indústria, SGPS, S.A. - Capital Social 253.319.797,26 euros - Matriculada na CRC Maia sob o nº único de matrícula e identificação fiscal 506 035 034 - Sede Social Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, 4470‐177 Maia
Lugar do Espido ‐ Via Norte 4470‐177 Maia ‐ Portugal T. +351 220 106 300
F. +351 220 100 436
sonaeindustria@sonaeindustria.com
www.sonaeindustria.com
Date:22 October 2015
ESMA/2015/1597
Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the competent authority)i
Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
SONAE INDÚSTRIA, SGPS, S. A. LEI: 549300MFJR7VKDGYEX13
Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [X] Other (please specify)iii
The holding refers to voting rights which are attributed to Goldman Sachs International in relation to shares given by ODDO BHF SCA as collateral within the context of a margin loan
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :
Name:
City and country of registered office (if applicable):
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington
DE 19801, USA
Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v:Goldman Sachs International
Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 01 September 2020
Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting
% of voting rights
Total of both in %
Total number of
rights attached
through financial
voting rights of
to shares (total
instruments
(7.A + 7.B)
issuervii
of 7.A)
(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
Resulting situation
on the date on which
2.37%
0.00%
2.37%
45,403,029
threshold was
crossed or reached
Position of previous
notification (if
N/A
N/A
N/A
applicable)
1
7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
shares
ISIN code (if
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
possible)
(Art 9 of Directive
(Art 10 of Directive
(Art 9 of Directive
(Art 10 of Directive
2004/109/EC)
2004/109/EC)
2004/109/EC)
2004/109/EC)
PTS3P0AM0025
1,077,524
2.37%
SUBTOTAL A
1,077,524
2.37%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC
Type of financial
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights
that may be acquired if
% of voting rights
instrument
datex
Conversion Periodxi
the instrument is
exercised/ converted.
SUBTOTAL B.1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC
Type of financial
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
Number of
% of voting rights
Conversion
x
xii
instrument
date
Period xi
settlement
voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.2
2
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):
] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii
[X] Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:
% of voting rights
% of voting rights
Total of both if it
through financial
Namexv
if it equals or is
equals or is higher
instruments if it
higher than the
equals or is higher
than the notifiable
notifiable
threshold
than the notifiable
threshold
threshold
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
Goldman Sachs Group UK
Limited
Goldman Sachs International
2.37%
2.37%
In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]
Additional informationxvi: Please note, percentage of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.
General email contact:
gs-regops-emea-position-enquiries@gs.com
Done at London on 30 September, 2020
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Sonae Indústria SGPS SA published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 11:29:02 UTC