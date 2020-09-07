Sonae Industria SGPS : Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

SONAE INDÚSTRIA, SGPS, S.A.

Headquarters: Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia Registered in the Commercial Registry of Maia Registry and Tax Identification no. 506 035 034

Share Capital: 253,319,797.26 euros

Publicly Traded Company

TRANSACTIONS BY PERSON CLOSELY CONNECTED WITH PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL

RESPONSIBILITIES ("DIRIGENTES")

Sonae Indústria, SGPS, SA hereby informs, as required by Article 248º‐B of the Portuguese Securities Code and by Article 19º of the EU Regulation 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the EU Council dated 16 April 2014, that it has received today the attached communication from Efanor Investimentos SGPS, SA, a company closely related to the Directors Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo and Carlos António Rocha Moreira da Silva.

Maia, 7 September 2020

The Representative for Relations with Capital Markets and CMVM Christopher Lawrie

SonaeIndústria,SGPS,S.A.-CapitalSocial253.319.797,26euros-MatriculadanaCRCMaia sobonºúnicodematrículaeidentificaçãofiscal506035034-SedeSocialLugardoEspido,ViaNorte,4470 ‐ 177Maia

Lugar do Espido ‐ Via Norte 4470‐177 Maia ‐ Portugal

T. +351 220 106 300

F. +351 220 100 436sonaeindustria@sonaeindustria.comwww.sonaeindustria.com

Annex

Communication of transactions by persons closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities and person closely associated

a)Name

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

b)Initial notification/ Amendment

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

b)

LEI

4

Details of the transaction

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

b)Nature of the transactionc)Price(s) and volume(s)Efanor Investimentos, SGPS, S.A.

This notification concerns a person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities, as Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo and Carlos António Rocha Moreira da Silva are members of the management body of Sonae Indústria, SGPS, S.A. and members of the management body of Efanor Investimentos, SGPS, S.A.

Initial notification.

Sonae Indústria, SGPS, S.A.

549300MFJR7VKDGYEX13

Sonae Indústria, SGPS, S.A. shares.

ISIN PTS3P0AM0025

Acquisition not associated with the exercise of stock option programs or the specific examples referred to in Article 19(7) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014.

Price(s) Volume(s) € 1,13 10 000 € 1,13 600 € 1,13 4 500 € 1,13 80 € 1,13 3 051 € 1,13 1 769 € 1,125 229 € 1,125 856

e)

Date of the transaction

f)

Place of the transaction

2020-09-04

EURONEXT - EURONEXT LISBON, XLIS