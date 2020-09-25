Log in
Sonae Industria SGPS : Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

09/25/2020 | 06:30am EDT

SONAE INDÚSTRIA, SGPS, S.A.

Headquarters: Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia

Registered in the Commercial Registry of Maia

Registry and Tax Identification no. 506 035 034

Share Capital: 253,319,797.26 euros

Publicly Traded Company

TRANSACTIONS BY PERSON CLOSELY CONNECTED WITH PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL

RESPONSIBILITIES ("DIRIGENTES")

Sonae Indústria, SGPS, SA hereby informs, as required by Article 248º‐B of the Portuguese Securities Code and by Article 19º of the EU Regulation 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the EU Council dated 16 April 2014, that it has received on 24 September 2020 the attached communication from Efanor Investimentos SGPS, SA, a company closely related to the Directors Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo and Carlos António Rocha Moreira da Silva.

Maia, 25 September 2020

The Representative for Relations with Capital Markets and CMVM

Christopher Lawrie

Lugar do Espido ‐ Via Norte 4470‐177 Maia ‐ Portugal T. +351 220 106 300

F. +351 220 100 436

sonaeindustria@sonaeindustria.com

www.sonaeindustria.com

Sonae Indústria, SGPS, S.A. - Capital Social 253.319.797,26 euros - Matriculada na CRC Maia sob o nº único de matrícula e identificação fiscal 506 035 034 - Sede Social Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, 4470‐177 Maia

Annex

Communication of transactions by persons closely associated with persons discharging managerial

responsibilities

  • Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities and person closely associated

a) Name

Efanor Investimentos, SGPS, S.A.

  • Reason for the notification
  1. Position/status
  2. Initial notification/ Amendment
  • Details of the issuer
  1. Name
  2. LEI

4.1 Details of the transaction

  1. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
  2. Nature of the transaction
  3. Price(s) and volume(s)

This notification concerns a person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities, as Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo and Carlos António Rocha Moreira da Silva are members of the management body of Sonae Indústria, SGPS, S.A. and members of the management body of Efanor Investimentos, SGPS, S.A.

Initial notification.

Sonae Indústria, SGPS, S.A.

549300MFJR7VKDGYEX13

Sonae Indústria, SGPS, S.A. shares.

ISIN PTS3P0AM0025

Acquisition not associated with the exercise of stock option programs or the specific examples referred to in Article 19(7) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014.

Price(s)

Volume(s)

€ 1,140

7 611

€ 1,140

14 000

€ 1,140

2 198

€ 1,140

648

€ 1,140

2 222

€ 1,140

2 400

€ 1,140

1 000

€ 1,140

6 000

  1. Aggregated information
    • Aggregated volume
    • Price
  3. Date of the transaction
  4. Place of the transaction

4.2 Details of the transaction

  1. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
  2. Nature of the transaction
  3. Price(s) and volume(s)

€ 1,140

2 000

€ 1,140

51 275

€ 1,140

865

€ 1,140

2 605

€ 1,140

2 804

€ 1,140

3 183

€ 1,140

1 500

€ 1,140

387

€ 1,140

880

€ 1,140

4

€ 1,140

448

€ 1,140

7 189

Price(s)

Volume(s)

€ 1,140

109 219

2020-09-21

EURONEXT - EURONEXT LISBON, XLIS

Sonae Indústria, SGPS, S.A. shares.

ISIN PTS3P0AM0025

Acquisition not associated with the exercise of stock option programs or the specific examples referred to in Article 19(7) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014.

Price(s)

Volume(s)

€ 1,140

1

€ 1,140

969

€ 1,140

1 730

€ 1,140

4 700

€ 1,140

150

€ 1,140

4 293

  1. Aggregated information
    • Aggregated volume
    • Price
  3. Date of the transaction
  4. Place of the transaction

4.3 Details of the transaction

  1. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
  2. Nature of the transaction
  3. Price(s) and volume(s)

€ 1,140

1 500

€ 1,140

2 500

€ 1,140

432

€ 1,140

4 990

€ 1,140

1 000

Price(s)

Volume(s)

€ 1,140

22 265

2020-09-22

EURONEXT - EURONEXT LISBON, XLIS

Sonae Indústria, SGPS, S.A. shares.

ISIN PTS3P0AM0025

Acquisition not associated with the exercise of stock option programs or the specific examples referred to in Article 19(7) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014.

Price(s)

Volume(s)

€ 1,140

1 200

€ 1,140

1 360

€ 1,140

2 000

€ 1,140

710

€ 1,140

1 900

€ 1,140

302

€ 1,140

2 214

€ 1,140

4 040

€ 1,140

4 500

€ 1,140

7 500

€ 1,140

1 889

€ 1,140

2 012

€ 1,140

465

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sonae Indústria SGPS SA published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 10:29:09 UTC
