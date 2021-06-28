Sonae Industria SGPS : Board Members and Functions

SONAE INDÚSTRIA, SGPS, S.A.
Headquarters: Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia
Registered in the Commercial Registry of Maia
Registry and Tax Identification no. 506 035 034
Share Capital: 308,321,344.20 euros
Public Company
Information on the election of the statutory governing bodies for the new mandate (2021‐2023) and on the
election of the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Company Secretary
In accordance with CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, we hereby announce that:
-
At the Shareholders' Annual General Meeting held on the present date, it was decided to elect the following statutory bodies and Shareholders' Remuneration Committee for the new mandate (2021/2023):
Board of the General Meeting:
Carlos Manuel de Brito do Nascimento Lucena ‐ Chairman
Ana Cristina do Vale Ferreira e Meneres - Secretary
Board of Directors:
Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo Carlos António Rocha Moreira da Silva Maria Cláudia Teixeira de Azevedo
Ângelo Gabriel Ribeirinho dos Santos Paupério Isabel Sofia Bragança Simões de Barros
Statutory Audit Board:
António Augusto Almeida Trabulo - Chairman Óscar José Alçada da Quinta
Ana Luísa Nabais Aniceto da Fonte
Lídia Cristina Alves Morais de Oliveira ‐ Substitute
