    SONI   PTS3P0AM0025

SONAE INDUSTRIA, SGPS, SA

(SONI)
Sonae Industria SGPS : Board Members and Functions

06/28/2021 | 12:12pm EDT
SONAE INDÚSTRIA, SGPS, S.A.

Headquarters: Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia

Registered in the Commercial Registry of Maia

Registry and Tax Identification no. 506 035 034

Share Capital: 308,321,344.20 euros

Public Company

Information on the election of the statutory governing bodies for the new mandate (2021‐2023) and on the

election of the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Company Secretary

In accordance with CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, we hereby announce that:

  1. At the Shareholders' Annual General Meeting held on the present date, it was decided to elect the following statutory bodies and Shareholders' Remuneration Committee for the new mandate (2021/2023):

Board of the General Meeting:

Carlos Manuel de Brito do Nascimento Lucena ‐ Chairman

Ana Cristina do Vale Ferreira e Meneres - Secretary

Board of Directors:

Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo Carlos António Rocha Moreira da Silva Maria Cláudia Teixeira de Azevedo

Ângelo Gabriel Ribeirinho dos Santos Paupério Isabel Sofia Bragança Simões de Barros

Statutory Audit Board:

António Augusto Almeida Trabulo - Chairman Óscar José Alçada da Quinta

Ana Luísa Nabais Aniceto da Fonte

Lídia Cristina Alves Morais de Oliveira ‐ Substitute

Lugar do Espido ‐ Via Norte 4470‐177 Maia ‐ Portugal T. +351 220 106 300

F. +351 220 100 436

sonaeindustria@sonaeindustria.com

www.sonaeindustria.com

Sonae Indústria, SGPS, S.A. - Capital Social 308.321.344,20 euros - Matriculada na CRC Maia sob o nº único de matrícula e identificação fiscal 506 035 034 - Sede Social Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, 4470‐177 Maia

Statutory External Auditor

Deloitte & Associados, Sociedade de Revisores Oficiais de Contas, S.A., represented by António Manuel Martins Amaral or Nuno Miguel dos Santos Figueiredo ‐ Effective;

João Carlos Henriques Gomes Ferreira - Substitute

Shareholders' Remuneration Committee:

Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo

José Fernando Oliveira de Almeida Côrte‐Real

  1. At the meeting of the Board of Directors of this Company held on the same date, the following resolutions were taken:
    1. To appoint the director Duarte PauloTeixeira de Azevedo as Chairman of the Board of Directors;
    2. To appoint as the Company's Secretary:
    • Júlia Maria Moreira da Silva Santos ‐ Effective
    • Miguel Jorge de Jesus Campos - Substitute

Maia, 28 June 2021

The Representative for Relations with Capital Markets and CMVM,

______________________________

(Christopher Lawrie)

Sonae Indústria, SGPS, S.A. - Capital Social 308.321.344,20 euros - Matriculada na CRC Maia sob o nº único de matrícula e identificação fiscal 506 035 034 - Sede Social Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, 4470‐177 Maia

Lugar do Espido ‐ Via Norte 4470‐177 Maia ‐ Portugal T. +351 220 106 300

F. +351 220 100 436

sonaeindustria@sonaeindustria.com

www.sonaeindustria.com

Disclaimer

Sonae Indústria SGPS SA published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 16:11:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
