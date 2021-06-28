Sonae Industria SGPS : Board Members and Functions

SONAE INDÚSTRIA, SGPS, S.A.

Information on the election of the statutory governing bodies for the new mandate (2021‐2023) and on the

election of the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Company Secretary

In accordance with CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, we hereby announce that:

At the Shareholders' Annual General Meeting held on the present date, it was decided to elect the following statutory bodies and Shareholders' Remuneration Committee for the new mandate (2021/2023):

Board of the General Meeting:

Carlos Manuel de Brito do Nascimento Lucena ‐ Chairman

Ana Cristina do Vale Ferreira e Meneres - Secretary

Board of Directors:

Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo Carlos António Rocha Moreira da Silva Maria Cláudia Teixeira de Azevedo

Ângelo Gabriel Ribeirinho dos Santos Paupério Isabel Sofia Bragança Simões de Barros

Statutory Audit Board:

António Augusto Almeida Trabulo - Chairman Óscar José Alçada da Quinta

Ana Luísa Nabais Aniceto da Fonte

Lídia Cristina Alves Morais de Oliveira ‐ Substitute

