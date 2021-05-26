Sonae Industria SGPS : Qualified Holdings

SONAE INDÚSTRIA, SGPS, S.A. Headquarters: Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia Registered in the Commercial Registry of Maia Registry and Tax Identification no. 506 035 034 Share Capital: 308,321,344.20 euros Publicly Traded Company QUALIFIED HOLDING Sonae Indústria, SGPS, SA informs, as required by Article 17 of the Portuguese Securities Code, that it has received on 25 May 2021 from Efanor Investimentos SGPS, SA the attached communication of qualified holding. Maia, 26 May 2021 The Representative for Relations with Capital Markets and CMVM Christopher Lawrie Lugar do Espido ‐ Via Norte 4470‐177 Maia ‐ Portugal T. +351 220 106 300 F. +351 220 100 436 sonaeindustria@sonaeindustria.com www.sonaeindustria.com

Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: Sonae Indústria, SGPS, S.A. 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

] Other (please specify): 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation: Name: Efanor Investimentos, SGPS, S.A. City and country of registered office (if applicable): Porto, Portugal Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.): Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 24/05/2021 6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights at- % of voting rights through financial instru- Total of both in % Total number of voting tached to shares (to- ments (7.A + 7.B) rights of issuer tal of 7.A) (total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Resulting situation on the date on which 92.2591% 92.2591% 86,400,637 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous 68.6083% 68.6083% notification (if appli- cable) 1

7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of Number of voting rights % of voting rights shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if possi- (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive ble) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 60 836 435 25 564 202 64.96149% 27.29759% SUBTOTAL A 60 836 435 25 564 202 64.96149% 27.29759% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC Number of voting rights Type of financial in- Expiration Exercise/ that may be acquired if % of voting rights strument date Conversion Period the instrument is exer- cised/ converted. SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number of Conversion Pe- % of voting rights instrument date settlement voting rights riod SUBTOTAL B.2 2

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (under- lying) issuer. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instru- ments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: % of voting rights if it Namexvequals or is higher than the notifiable threshold of voting rights through financial in- struments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Efanor Investimentos, 64.96149% 64.96149% SGPS, S.A. Pareuro BV 27.29759% 27.29759% In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] Additional information: Done at Porto on 24/05/2021. 3