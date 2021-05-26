Log in
    SONI   PTS3P0AM0025

SONAE INDUSTRIA, SGPS, SA

(SONI)
Sonae Industria SGPS : Qualified Holdings

05/26/2021 | 07:17am EDT
SONAE INDÚSTRIA, SGPS, S.A.

Headquarters: Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia

Registered in the Commercial Registry of Maia

Registry and Tax Identification no. 506 035 034

Share Capital: 308,321,344.20 euros

Publicly Traded Company

QUALIFIED HOLDING

Sonae Indústria, SGPS, SA informs, as required by Article 17 of the Portuguese Securities Code, that it has received on 25 May 2021 from Efanor Investimentos SGPS, SA the attached communication of qualified holding.

Maia, 26 May 2021

The Representative for Relations with Capital Markets and CMVM

Christopher Lawrie

Lugar do Espido ‐ Via Norte 4470‐177 Maia ‐ Portugal T. +351 220 106 300

F. +351 220 100 436

sonaeindustria@sonaeindustria.com

www.sonaeindustria.com

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

Sonae Indústria, SGPS, S.A.

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

  • ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
  • ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
  • ] Other (please specify):

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:

Name: Efanor Investimentos, SGPS, S.A. City and country of registered office (if applicable): Porto, Portugal

  1. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):
  2. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

24/05/2021

6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights at-

% of voting rights

through financial instru-

Total of both in %

Total number of voting

tached to shares (to-

ments

(7.A + 7.B)

rights of issuer

tal of 7.A)

(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

Resulting situation

on the date on which

92.2591%

92.2591%

86,400,637

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

68.6083%

68.6083%

notification (if appli-

cable)

1

7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

shares

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

ISIN code (if possi-

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

ble)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC)

60 836 435

25 564 202

64.96149%

27.29759%

SUBTOTAL A

60 836 435

25 564 202

64.96149%

27.29759%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC

Number of voting rights

Type of financial in-

Expiration

Exercise/

that may be acquired if

% of voting rights

strument

date

Conversion Period

the instrument is exer-

cised/ converted.

SUBTOTAL B.1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or cash

Number of

Conversion Pe-

% of voting rights

instrument

date

settlement

voting rights

riod

SUBTOTAL B.2

2

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):

  • ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (under- lying) issuer.
  1. Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instru- ments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

% of voting rights if it

Namexvequals or is higher than the notifiable

threshold

  • of voting rights through financial in- struments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it

equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Efanor Investimentos,

64.96149%

64.96149%

SGPS, S.A.

Pareuro BV

27.29759%

27.29759%

  1. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]
  2. Additional information:

Done at Porto on 24/05/2021.

3

Disclaimer

Sonae Indústria SGPS SA published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 11:16:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
