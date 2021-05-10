Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Sonae Industria, SGPS, SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SONI   PTS3P0AM0025

SONAE INDUSTRIA, SGPS, SA

(SONI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sonae Industria SGPS : Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

05/10/2021 | 12:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SONAE INDÚSTRIA, SGPS, S.A.

Headquarters: Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia

Registered in the Commercial Registry of Maia

Registry and Tax Identification no. 506 035 034

Share Capital: 253,319,797.26 euros

Publicly Traded Company

TRANSACTIONS BY PERSON CLOSELY CONNECTED WITH PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL

RESPONSIBILITIES ("DIRIGENTES")

Sonae Indústria, SGPS, SA hereby informs, as required by Article 248º‐B of the Portuguese Securities Code and by Article 19º of the EU Regulation 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the EU Council dated 16 April 2014, that it has received on 7 May 2021 the attached communication from Efanor Investimentos SGPS, SA, a company closely related to the Directors Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo and Carlos António Rocha Moreira da Silva.

Maia, 10 May 2021

The Representative for Relations with Capital Markets and CMVM

Christopher Lawrie

Lugar do Espido ‐ Via Norte 4470‐177 Maia ‐ Portugal T. +351 220 106 300

F. +351 220 100 436

sonaeindustria@sonaeindustria.com

www.sonaeindustria.com

Sonae Indústria, SGPS, S.A. - Capital Social 253.319.797,26 euros - Matriculada na CRC Maia sob o nº único de matrícula e identificação fiscal 506 035 034 - Sede Social Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, 4470‐177 Maia

Annex

Communication of transactions by persons closely associated with persons discharging managerial

responsibilities

  • Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities and person closely associated

a) Name

Efanor Investimentos, SGPS, S.A.

  • Reason for the notification
  1. Position/status
  2. Initial notification/ Amendment
  • Details of the issuer
  1. Name
  2. LEI

4.1 Details of the transaction

  1. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
  2. Nature of the transaction
  3. Price(s) and volume(s)
  4. Aggregated information
    • Aggregated volume
    • Price
  6. Date of the transaction
  7. Place of the transaction

This notification concerns a person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities, as Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo and Carlos António Rocha Moreira da Silva are members of the management body of Sonae Indústria, SGPS, S.A. and members of the management body of Efanor Investimentos, SGPS, S.A.

Initial notification.

Sonae Indústria, SGPS, S.A.

549300MFJR7VKDGYEX13

Sonae Indústria, SGPS, S.A. shares.

ISIN PTS3P0AM0025

Acquisition not associated with the exercise of stock option programs or the specific examples referred to in Article 19(7) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014.

Preço(s)

Volume(s)

€ 1,140

100

€ 1,140

2 339

€ 1,140

2 450

Price(s)

Volume(s)

€ 1,140

4 889

2021-05-05

EURONEXT - EURONEXT LISBON, XLIS

4.2 Details of the transaction

  1. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
  2. Nature of the transaction
  3. Price(s) and volume(s)
  4. Aggregated information
    • Aggregated volume
    • Price
  6. Date of the transaction
  7. Place of the transaction

Sonae Indústria, SGPS, S.A. shares.

ISIN PTS3P0AM0025

Acquisition not associated with the exercise of stock option programs or the specific examples referred to in Article 19(7) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014.

Preço(s)

Volume(s)

€ 1,140

1 001

Price(s)

Volume(s)

€ 1,140

1 001

2021-05-06

EURONEXT - EURONEXT LISBON, XLIS

Disclaimer

Sonae Indústria SGPS SA published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 16:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SONAE INDUSTRIA, SGPS, SA
12:52pSONAE INDUSTRIA SGPS  : Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsib..
PU
05/05SONAE INDUSTRIA SGPS  : Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsib..
PU
05/04SONAE INDUSTRIA, SGPS, SA : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1.062638 new shares @ 1.14 EUR for 1 e..
FA
05/03SONAE INDUSTRIA SGPS  : Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsib..
PU
04/28SONAE INDUSTRIA SGPS  : Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsib..
PU
04/26SONAE INDUSTRIA SGPS  : Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsib..
PU
04/22SONAE INDUSTRIA SGPS  : Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsib..
PU
04/20SONAE INDUSTRIA SGPS  : Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsib..
PU
04/16SONAE INDUSTRIA SGPS  : Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsib..
PU
04/09SONAE INDUSTRIA SGPS  : Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsib..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 204 M 248 M 248 M
Net income 2020 -5,97 M -7,26 M -7,26 M
Net Debt 2020 221 M 269 M 269 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,24x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 56,5 M 68,7 M 68,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,07x
EV / Sales 2020 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 470
Free-Float 15,2%
Chart SONAE INDUSTRIA, SGPS, SA
Duration : Period :
Sonae Industria, SGPS, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONAE INDUSTRIA, SGPS, SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo Non-Executive Chairman
Albrecht Olof Lothar Ehlers Independent Non-Executive Director
Javier Vega de Seoane Azpilicueta Independent Non-Executive Director
José Joaquim Romão de Sousa Independent Non-Executive Director
Berta Maria Nogueira Dias da Cunha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONAE INDUSTRIA, SGPS, SA31.66%69
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION95.67%7 437
SHENZHEN CHENGXIN LITHIUM GROUP CO.,LTD.7.94%3 056
DURATEX S.A.14.00%2 877
STELLA-JONES INC.10.83%2 762
CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.-11.55%1 658