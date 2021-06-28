Sonae Industria SGPS : Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
06/28/2021 | 12:24pm EDT
SONAE INDÚSTRIA, SGPS, S.A.
Headquarters: Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia
Registered in the Commercial Registry of Maia
Registry and Tax Identification no. 506 035 034
Share Capital: 308,321,344.20 euros
Public Company
TRANSACTIONS BY PERSON CLOSELY CONNECTED WITH PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL
RESPONSIBILITIES ("DIRIGENTES")
Sonae Indústria, SGPS, SA hereby informs, as required by Article 248º‐B of the Portuguese Securities Code and by Article 19º of the EU Regulation 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the EU Council dated 16 April 2014, that it has received today the attached communication from Efanor Investimentos SGPS, SA, a company closely related to the Directors Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo and Carlos António Rocha Moreira da Silva.
Maia, 28 June 2021
The Representative for Relations with Capital Markets and CMVM
Christopher Lawrie
Lugar do Espido ‐ Via Norte 4470‐177 Maia ‐ Portugal T. +351 220 106 300
F. +351 220 100 436
sonaeindustria@sonaeindustria.com
www.sonaeindustria.com
Sonae Indústria, SGPS, S.A. - Capital Social 308,321,344.20 euros - Matriculada na CRC Maia sob o nº único de matrícula e identificação fiscal 506 035 034 - Sede Social Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, 4470‐177 Maia
Annex
Communication of transactions by persons closely associated with persons discharging managerial
responsibilities
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities and person closely associated
a) Name
Efanor Investimentos, SGPS, S.A.
Reason for the notification
Position/status
Initial notification/ Amendment
Details of the issuer
Name
LEI
4.1 Details of the transaction
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
Nature of the transaction
Price(s) and volume(s)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
Date of the transaction
Place of the transaction
4.2 Details of the transaction
This notification concerns a person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities, as Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo and Carlos António Rocha Moreira da Silva are members of the management body of Sonae Indústria, SGPS, S.A. and members of the management body of Efanor Investimentos, SGPS, S.A.
Initial notification.
Sonae Indústria, SGPS, S.A.
549300MFJR7VKDGYEX13
Sonae Indústria, SGPS, S.A. shares.
ISIN PTS3P0AM0025
Acquisition not associated with the exercise of stock option programs or the specific examples referred to in Article 19(7) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014.
Preço(s)
Volume(s)
€ 1,140
196
€ 1,140
1
Price(s)
Volume(s)
€ 1,140
197
2021-06-22
EURONEXT - EURONEXT LISBON, XLIS
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
Nature of the transaction
Price(s) and volume(s)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
Date of the transaction
Place of the transaction
Sonae Indústria, SGPS, S.A. shares.
ISIN PTS3P0AM0025
Acquisition not associated with the exercise of stock option programs or the specific examples referred to in Article 19(7) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014.
Sonae Indústria SGPS SA published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 16:23:10 UTC.