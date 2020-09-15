Log in
Sonae MC SGPS : - SGPS, SA informs on plan for gender equality 2021

09/15/2020 | 01:00pm EDT
Sonae - SGPS, SA informs on plan for gender equality 2021

15 Sep 2020 18:52 CEST

Company Name

SONAE

ISN

PTSON0AM0001

Market

Euronext

Symbol

SON

Source

SONAE SGPS SA

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Sonae SGPS SA published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 16:59:00 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 6 541 M 7 746 M 7 746 M
Net income 2020 63,8 M 75,6 M 75,6 M
Net Debt 2020 2 010 M 2 380 M 2 380 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
Yield 2020 8,13%
Capitalization 1 155 M 1 371 M 1 367 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,48x
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 39 247
Free-Float 40,3%
Technical analysis trends SONAE MC, SGPS, SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1,17 €
Last Close Price 0,62 €
Spread / Highest target 128%
Spread / Average Target 90,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 46,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maria Cláudia Teixeira de Azevedo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo Non-Executive Chairman
João Pedro Magalhães da Silva Torres Dolores Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ângelo Gabriel Ribeirinho dos Santos Paupério Executive Director
José Manuel Trindade Neves Adelino Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONAE MC, SGPS, SA-32.42%1 371
WALMART INC.15.55%389 131
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.8.40%37 788
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-16.44%28 778
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-10.16%22 737
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED16.18%19 074
