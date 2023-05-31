|
Sonae SGPS : 1Q23 Report and Accounts
Disclaimer
Sonae SGPS SA published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 17:27:10 UTC.
|Sales 2023
|
8 278 M
8 822 M
8 822 M
|Net income 2023
|
164 M
175 M
175 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
1 872 M
1 995 M
1 995 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|11,5x
|Yield 2023
|6,53%
1 764 M
1 891 M
1 880 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,44x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,48x
|Nbr of Employees
|42 309
|Free-Float
|40,8%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends SONAE - SGPS, SA
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|5
|Last Close Price
|0,92 €
|Average target price
|1,35 €
|Spread / Average Target
|47,2%