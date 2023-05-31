Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Sonae - SGPS, SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SON   PTSON0AM0001

SONAE - SGPS, SA

(SON)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35:10 2023-05-31 am EDT
0.9030 EUR   -1.69%
01:28pSonae Sgps : Exercício do 1º Trimestre 2023
PU
01:28pSonae Sgps : 1Q23 Report and Accounts
PU
05/22Sonae : Q1-23 top-line resilience
Alphavalue
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sonae SGPS : Exercício do 1º Trimestre 2023

05/31/2023 | 01:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sonae SGPS, SA - Exercício do 1º Trimestre 2023

31 May 2023 19:21 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

SONAE-SGPS S.A.

Source

SONAE SGPS SA

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

SONAE

ISIN

PTSON0AM0001

Symbol

SON

Market

Euronext

Attachments

Disclaimer

Sonae SGPS SA published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 17:27:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SONAE - SGPS, SA
01:28pSonae Sgps : Exercício do 1º Trimestre 2023
PU
01:28pSonae Sgps : 1Q23 Report and Accounts
PU
05/22Sonae : Q1-23 top-line resilience
Alphavalue
05/18Transcript : Sonae, SGPS, S.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 18, 2023
CI
05/18SONAE - SGPS, SA : Slide show Q1
CO
05/17Sonae, SGPS, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/17SONAE - SGPS, SA : 1st quarter results
CO
05/17SONAE - SGPS, SA : 1st quarter report
CO
05/12Sonae Sgps, Sa Informs About Appoint : Chair of the Board of Directors, Executive Committe..
PU
05/12Sonae Sgps, S.a. Informa Sobre Desig : Presidente do Conselho de Administração, Comissão E..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SONAE - SGPS, SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 8 278 M 8 822 M 8 822 M
Net income 2023 164 M 175 M 175 M
Net Debt 2023 1 872 M 1 995 M 1 995 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,5x
Yield 2023 6,53%
Capitalization 1 764 M 1 891 M 1 880 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
EV / Sales 2024 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 42 309
Free-Float 40,8%
Chart SONAE - SGPS, SA
Duration : Period :
Sonae - SGPS, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONAE - SGPS, SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,92 €
Average target price 1,35 €
Spread / Average Target 47,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maria Cláudia Teixeira de Azevedo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
João Pedro Magalhães da Silva Torres Dolores Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo Executive Chairman
José Manuel Trindade Neves Adelino Independent Non-Executive Director
Marcelo Faria de Lima Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONAE - SGPS, SA-1.76%1 891
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.6.94%38 247
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.13.99%31 159
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-13.79%27 569
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION1.17%19 759
COLES GROUP LIMITED8.91%15 810
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer