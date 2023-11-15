Sonae SGPS, S.A. informa sobre Resultados Consolidados dos 9M23

15 Nov 2023 19:19 CET

Subscribe
Issuer

SONAE-SGPS S.A.

Description

Source

SONAE SGPS SA

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

SONAE

ISIN

PTSON0AM0001

Symbol

SON

Market

Euronext

Attachments

Disclaimer

Sonae SGPS SA published this content on 15 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2023 18:33:02 UTC.