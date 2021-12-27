Sonae SGPS : S.A. informs on transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

ANNEX

TEMPLATE FOR NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY CONNECTED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely connected a) Name Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities: Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status The notification concerns the sale of Sonae - SGPS, SA shares by Mr. Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo, Chair of the Board of Directors of Sonae - SGPS, SA. b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auctionmonitor

a) Name Sonae - SGPS, SA b) LEI 549300847SOBT7HY7R50 4 Details of the transactions a) Description of the financial - Shares of Sonae - SGPS, SA instrument, type of instrument Identification code - ISIN: PTSON0AM0001 b) Nature of the transaction - Sale of shares not associated with the exercise of stock option programs pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 c) Price (s) and volume(s) Price (s) Volume (s)

0.955 1,023,075 shares