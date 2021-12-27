Sonae SGPS : S.A. informs on transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
(
"Dirigente ")
ANNEX
TEMPLATE FOR NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY CONNECTED WITH THEM
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely connected
a)
Name
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities:
Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/Status
The notification concerns the sale of Sonae - SGPS, SA shares by Mr.
Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo, Chair of the Board of Directors of
Sonae - SGPS, SA.
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sonae - SGPS, SA
b)
LEI
549300847SOBT7HY7R50
4
Details of the transactions
a)
Description of the
financial
- Shares of Sonae - SGPS, SA
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
- ISIN: PTSON0AM0001
b)
Nature of the transaction
- Sale of shares not associated with the exercise of stock option
programs pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) No.
596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16,
2014
c)
Price (s) and volume(s)
Price (s)
Volume (s)
d)
Aggregated Information
-
Aggregated Volume
1,023,075 shares
€0.955
-
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-12-23; UTC +1
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue.
Sales 2021
6 874 M
7 781 M
7 781 M
Net income 2021
208 M
235 M
235 M
Net Debt 2021
1 937 M
2 193 M
2 193 M
P/E ratio 2021
9,24x
Yield 2021
5,19%
Capitalization
1 821 M
2 063 M
2 062 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,55x
EV / Sales 2022
0,55x
Nbr of Employees
40 580
Free-Float
40,3%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
0,97 €
Average target price
1,33 €
Spread / Average Target
37,3%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.