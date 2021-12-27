Log in
    SON   PTSON0AM0001

SONAE - SGPS, SA

(SON)
Sonae SGPS : S.A. informs on transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

12/27/2021 | 01:27pm EST
Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

("Dirigente")

ANNEX

TEMPLATE FOR NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY CONNECTED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely connected

a)

Name

Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities:

Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

The notification concerns the sale of Sonae - SGPS, SA shares by Mr.

Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo, Chair of the Board of Directors of

Sonae - SGPS, SA.

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auctionmonitor

a)

Name

Sonae - SGPS, SA

b)

LEI

549300847SOBT7HY7R50

4

Details of the transactions

a)

Description of the

financial

- Shares of Sonae - SGPS, SA

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

- ISIN: PTSON0AM0001

b)

Nature of the transaction

- Sale of shares not associated with the exercise of stock option

programs pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) No.

596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16,

2014

c)

Price (s) and volume(s)

Price (s)

Volume (s)

  • 0.955 1,023,075 shares

d)

Aggregated Information

-

Aggregated Volume

1,023,075 shares

€0.955

-

Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-12-23; UTC +1

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue.

Disclaimer

Sonae SGPS SA published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 18:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
