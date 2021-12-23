Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Sonae - SGPS, SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SON   PTSON0AM0001

SONAE - SGPS, SA

(SON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sonae SGPS : S.A. informs that its subsidiary SFS Gestão E Consultoria, SA has reached an agreement to sell its 50% share capital in MDS SGPS, SA

12/23/2021 | 02:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announcement

Disclaimer

Sonae SGPS SA published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 19:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SONAE - SGPS, SA
02:17pSONAE SGPS : S.A. informs that its subsidiary SFS Gestão E Consultoria, SA has reached an ..
PU
02:07pSONAE SGPS : S.A. informs that its subsidiary SFS – Gestão E Consultoria, SA has rea..
PU
11/30SONAE SGPS : 9M21 Report and Accounts
PU
11/11Portugal's Sonae CEO optimistic as third-quarter profit jumps
RE
11/10Sonae SGPS, S.A. informs on Sonae MC 9M21 Results
PU
11/10Sonae SGPS, S.A. informs on 9M21 Consolidated Results
PU
11/10SONAE - SGPS, SA : 3rd quarter results
CO
11/10SONAE - SGPS, SA : 3rd quarter report
CO
11/10Sonae, SGPS, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended ..
CI
11/03Sonae SGPS, S.A. informs on Portuguese Competition Authority decision
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 874 M 7 789 M 7 789 M
Net income 2021 208 M 235 M 235 M
Net Debt 2021 1 937 M 2 195 M 2 195 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,10x
Yield 2021 5,27%
Capitalization 1 793 M 2 033 M 2 032 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 40 580
Free-Float 40,3%
Chart SONAE - SGPS, SA
Duration : Period :
Sonae - SGPS, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONAE - SGPS, SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,96 €
Average target price 1,33 €
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maria Cláudia Teixeira de Azevedo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
João Pedro Magalhães da Silva Torres Dolores Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo Executive Chairman
José Manuel Trindade Neves Adelino Independent Non-Executive Director
Marcelo Faria de Lima Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONAE - SGPS, SA44.37%2 033
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED68.47%39 960
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.34.24%37 991
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-10.10%22 607
COLES GROUP LIMITED-2.54%17 029
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.69.51%14 299