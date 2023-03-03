Sonae SGPS : informs about Payment of Interests of Coupon Number 1, concerning the bond Sonae SGPS - 2022/2027.

Maia, 03 of March, 2023
BONDS SONAE SGPS 2022-2027
Coupon Number 1 - Payment of Interest
in relation to coupon number 1, with the following values:
|
Gross Amount (*)
|
|
Gross Amount in % (*)
|
1.268005555556%
-
Subject to withholding IRS/IRC at legal rates in force at payment date. The financial intermediary responsible for the operation is Banco BPI, S.A.
For bondholders covered by the article 97 of the Corporation Tax (IRC), evidence must be presented to the financial institution in which the respective bonds are registered, of any exemption form or waiver of withholding of the Corporation Tax, within the time limit established for payment of the tax which would otherwise be deducted.
The Board of Directors,
