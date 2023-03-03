Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Sonae - SGPS, SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SON   PTSON0AM0001

SONAE - SGPS, SA

(SON)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  08:46:34 2023-03-03 am EST
1.034 EUR   +0.68%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sonae SGPS : informs about Payment of Interests of Coupon Number 1, concerning the bond Sonae SGPS - 2022/2027.

03/03/2023 | 08:30am EST
Maia, 03 of March, 2023

BONDS SONAE SGPS 2022-2027

Coupon Number 1 - Payment of Interest

in relation to coupon number 1, with the following values:

Gross Amount (*)

Gross Amount in % (*)

1.268005555556%

  1. Subject to withholding IRS/IRC at legal rates in force at payment date. The financial intermediary responsible for the operation is Banco BPI, S.A.

For bondholders covered by the article 97 of the Corporation Tax (IRC), evidence must be presented to the financial institution in which the respective bonds are registered, of any exemption form or waiver of withholding of the Corporation Tax, within the time limit established for payment of the tax which would otherwise be deducted.

The Board of Directors,

Disclaimer

Sonae SGPS SA published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 13:29:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 7 281 M 7 722 M 7 722 M
Net income 2022 379 M 402 M 402 M
Net Debt 2022 1 876 M 1 990 M 1 990 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,42x
Yield 2022 4,90%
Capitalization 1 967 M 2 085 M 2 085 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 41 627
Free-Float 40,8%
Chart SONAE - SGPS, SA
Duration : Period :
Sonae - SGPS, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONAE - SGPS, SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,03 €
Average target price 1,32 €
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maria Cláudia Teixeira de Azevedo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
João Pedro Magalhães da Silva Torres Dolores Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo Executive Chairman
José Manuel Trindade Neves Adelino Independent Non-Executive Director
Marcelo Faria de Lima Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONAE - SGPS, SA9.84%2 085
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.6.87%39 055
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-15.37%27 080
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-1.06%19 793
COLES GROUP LIMITED4.19%15 612
CARREFOUR15.92%14 047