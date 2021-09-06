Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Sonae - SGPS, SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SON   PTSON0AM0001

SONAE - SGPS, SA

(SON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sonae SGPS : informs about the acquisition, by its subsidiary Sonae Food4Future, SA, of 95.4% of the share capital and voting righs in Claybell Limited (owner of 100% of Gosh Food Limited)

09/06/2021 | 02:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sonae SGPS, SA informs about the acquisition, by its subsidiary Sonae Food4Future, SA, of 95.4% of the share capital and voting righs in Claybell Limited (owner of 100% of Gosh Food Limited)
Subscribe

06 Sep 2021 19:52 CEST

Company Name

SONAE

ISN

PTSON0AM0001

Market

Euronext

Symbol

SON

Source

SONAE SGPS SA

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Sonae SGPS SA published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 18:01:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SONAE - SGPS, SA
02:02pSONAE SGPS : informs about the acquisition, by its subsidiary Sonae Food4Future,..
PU
09/01SONAE SGPS : informs about the completion of the sale, by its subsidiary Sonae M..
PU
08/30SONAE SGPS : informs about Payment of Interests of Coupon Number 5 and early rep..
PU
08/27SONAE SGPS : informs about Payment of Interests of Coupon Number 3, concerning t..
PU
08/18SONAE SGPS : informs about the completion of the transaction regarding the sale ..
PU
08/18Camoens Investments S. á r. l completed the acquisition of 25% stake in SONAE..
CI
08/02SONAE SGPS : To Sell 25% Stake In MC To Camoens Investments
MT
07/31SONAE SGPS : informs that it has reached an agreement to sell 24.99% of the shar..
PU
07/31Camoens Investments S. á r. l entered into agreement to acquire 25% stake in ..
CI
07/29SONAE SGPS : informs on Sonae MC 1H21 Results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 877 M 8 159 M 8 159 M
Net income 2021 87,9 M 104 M 104 M
Net Debt 2021 2 062 M 2 446 M 2 446 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,9x
Yield 2021 5,36%
Capitalization 1 727 M 2 048 M 2 048 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 40 580
Free-Float 40,3%
Chart SONAE - SGPS, SA
Duration : Period :
Sonae - SGPS, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONAE - SGPS, SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,92 €
Average target price 1,22 €
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maria Cláudia Teixeira de Azevedo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
João Pedro Magalhães da Silva Torres Dolores Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo Executive Chairman
José Manuel Trindade Neves Adelino Independent Non-Executive Director
Marcelo Faria de Lima Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONAE - SGPS, SA39.00%2 052
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.16.23%43 217
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.35.34%39 962
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED42.53%34 946
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-4.86%24 561
COLES GROUP LIMITED-2.15%17 614