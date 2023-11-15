Market Closed -
Euronext Lisbonne
11:35:11 2023-11-15 am EST
5-day change
1st Jan Change
0.9480
EUR
-0.84%
+0.85%
+1.39%
Sonae SGPS : informs on 9M23 Consolidated Results
November 15, 2023 at 01:34 pm EST
Sonae SGPS, SA informs on 9M23 Consolidated Results
Disclaimer Sonae SGPS SA published this content on 15 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2023 18:33:02 UTC.
Lusíadas, SGPS, S.A. has signed a contract to acquire Clínicas Dr. Wells from Sonae, SGPS, S.A..
Nov. 02
CI
JD Sports Fashion Takes Full Ownership of Iberian Sports Retail Group
Oct. 11
MT
European Commission Clears Sonae, Bankinter's Purchase of Universo IME
Aug. 29
MT
SONAE : H1 23: bottom line down, yet robust operating margins
Jul. 28
Transcript : Sonae, SGPS, S.A., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2023
Jul. 28
CI
SONAE : Robust operating margins
Jul. 27
Sonae, SGPS, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Jul. 27
CI
Sonae to Fetch EUR300 Million From Sale of Iberian Sports Retail Stake to JD Sports
Jul. 07
MT
SONAE : EPS upgrade (2022: +97.1%, 2023: +2.9%)
Jun. 19
Portuguese Conglomerate Sonae Strikes Deal to Merge Perfumery Units
Jun. 06
MT
SONAE : Q1-23 top-line resilience
May. 22
Transcript : Sonae, SGPS, S.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 18, 2023
May. 18
CI
Sonae, SGPS, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
May. 17
CI
Yearly payment
May. 11
FA
Sonae to Form Portuguese Banking JV with Bankinter Consumer Finance
Mar. 31
MT
SONAE : FY22 boosted by windfall gains
Mar. 16
Transcript : Sonae, SGPS, S.A., 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 16, 2023
Mar. 16
CI
Sonae, SGPS, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
Mar. 16
CI
Portugal's Sonae buoyed by one-off gains despite retail margin squeeze
Mar. 16
RE
Global markets live: Tesla, Nio, Mastercard, AstraZeneca, Swiss...
Dec. 28
Portugal-based Sonae Offers to Acquire Remaining Stake in Sonaecom
Dec. 27
MT
Sonae, SGPS, S.A. (ENXTLS : SON) launched general and voluntary tender offer to acquire remaining 15.2% stake in Sonaecom, S.G.P.S., S.A. (ENXTLS : SNC) for approximately Ã‡90.63 million.
Dec. 20
CI
SONAE : Sonae holds on, but for how long?
Nov. 14
Transcript : Sonae, SGPS, S.A., Nine Months 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
Nov. 10
CI
Sonae, SGPS, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Nov. 09
CI
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
Sonae - SGPS, SA is a multinational company that manages a diversified portfolio of companies operating in the retail, financial services, technology, shopping centers management and telecommunications sectors.
More about the company
Last Close Price
0.9560EUR
Average target price
1.370EUR
Spread / Average Target
+43.31% Consensus