|
Sonae SGPS : informs on MC 2022 Trading Statement
Disclaimer
Sonae SGPS SA published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 19:01:15 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about SONAE - SGPS, SA
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
6 991 M
7 603 M
7 603 M
|Net income 2022
|
376 M
409 M
409 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
1 940 M
2 110 M
2 110 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|5,01x
|Yield 2022
|5,28%
|
|Capitalization
|
1 797 M
1 957 M
1 955 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,53x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,55x
|Nbr of Employees
|41 627
|Free-Float
|40,8%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends SONAE - SGPS, SA
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|5
|Last Close Price
|0,94 €
|Average target price
|1,29 €
|Spread / Average Target
|37,5%