    SON   PTSON0AM0001

SONAE - SGPS, SA

(SON)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35:26 2023-01-25 am EST
0.9305 EUR   -0.85%
12:31pSonae Sgps : informa sobre designação da Secretária da Sociedade e da Representante para as relações com o mercado e com a CMVM
12:31pSonae Sgps : announces the appointment of the Secretary of the Company and of the Market and CMVM Liaison Representative
2022Global markets live: Tesla, Nio, Mastercard, AstraZeneca, Swiss...
Sonae SGPS : informs on MC 2022 Trading Statement

01/25/2023 | 02:02pm EST
Disclaimer

Sonae SGPS SA published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 19:01:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 6 991 M 7 603 M 7 603 M
Net income 2022 376 M 409 M 409 M
Net Debt 2022 1 940 M 2 110 M 2 110 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,01x
Yield 2022 5,28%
Capitalization 1 797 M 1 957 M 1 955 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 41 627
Free-Float 40,8%
Chart SONAE - SGPS, SA
Duration : Period :
Sonae - SGPS, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONAE - SGPS, SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,94 €
Average target price 1,29 €
Spread / Average Target 37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maria Cláudia Teixeira de Azevedo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
João Pedro Magalhães da Silva Torres Dolores Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo Executive Chairman
José Manuel Trindade Neves Adelino Independent Non-Executive Director
Marcelo Faria de Lima Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONAE - SGPS, SA0.37%1 955
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.8.71%41 831
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-13.65%27 914
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION5.00%21 089
COLES GROUP LIMITED3.47%16 224
CARREFOUR10.01%14 406