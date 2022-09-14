Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Sonae - SGPS, SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SON   PTSON0AM0001

SONAE - SGPS, SA

(SON)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35 2022-09-14 am EDT
0.9650 EUR   -0.62%
08/30SONAE SGPS : 1H22 Report and Accounts
PU
07/29TRANSCRIPT : Sonae, SGPS, S.A., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 29, 2022
CI
07/28Sonae, SGPS, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sonae SGPS : informs on plan for gender equality 2023

09/14/2022 | 02:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sonae SGPS, SA informs on plan for gender equality 2023
Subscribe

14 Sep 2022 20:33 CEST

Company Name

SONAE

ISN

PTSON0AM0001

Market

Euronext

Symbol

SON

Source

SONAE SGPS SA

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Sonae SGPS SA published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 18:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SONAE - SGPS, SA
08/30SONAE SGPS : 1H22 Report and Accounts
PU
07/29TRANSCRIPT : Sonae, SGPS, S.A., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 29, 2022
CI
07/28Sonae, SGPS, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended ..
CI
07/28SONAE SGPS : informs on MC 1H22 Results
PU
07/28SONAE SGPS : informs on 1H22 Consolidated Results
PU
07/28SONAE - SGPS, SA : Half-year report
CO
07/26Portugal's Jeronimo Martins quarterly profit jumps, strong sales in Poland
RE
06/03SONAE SGPS : informs about Payment of Interests of Coupon Number 3 and early repayment of ..
PU
05/19TRANSCRIPT : Sonae, SGPS, S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 19, 2022
CI
05/19Sonae, SGPS, S.A. acquired additional 10% minority stake in Sonae Sierra, S.G.P.S., S.A..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 7 351 M 7 355 M 7 355 M
Net income 2022 253 M 253 M 253 M
Net Debt 2022 1 712 M 1 713 M 1 713 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,47x
Yield 2022 5,15%
Capitalization 1 859 M 1 859 M 1 860 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 41 627
Free-Float 40,8%
Chart SONAE - SGPS, SA
Duration : Period :
Sonae - SGPS, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONAE - SGPS, SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,97 €
Average target price 1,39 €
Spread / Average Target 43,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maria Cláudia Teixeira de Azevedo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
João Pedro Magalhães da Silva Torres Dolores Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo Executive Chairman
José Manuel Trindade Neves Adelino Independent Non-Executive Director
Marcelo Faria de Lima Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONAE - SGPS, SA-3.19%1 860
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD18.33%36 635
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-3.81%36 597
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-6.20%18 956
COLES GROUP LIMITED-6.97%15 585
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.14.93%14 526