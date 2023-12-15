Sonae SGPS, SA informs on public tender offer for the acquisition of shares representing the share capital of Musti Group plc

15 Dec 2023 18:10 CET

SONAE-SGPS S.A.

SONAE SGPS SA

Euronext

SONAE

PTSON0AM0001

SON

Euronext

