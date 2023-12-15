Market Closed -
Official SONAE - SGPS, SA press release
Sonae SGPS : informs on public tender offer for the acquisition of shares representing the share capital of Musti Group plc
December 15, 2023 at 12:25 pm EST
Sonae SGPS, SA informs on public tender offer for the acquisition of shares representing the share capital of Musti Group plc
Sonae Completes Sale of 50% Stake in Universo IME to Bankinter Unit
Dec. 01
MT
Transcript : Sonae, SGPS, S.A. - Special Call
Nov. 29
CI
Musti Jumps on EUR868 Million Takeover Proposal from Sonae-led Consortium
Nov. 29
MT
Sonae, SGPS, S.A., Jeffrey David, Johan Dettel and David Rönnberg entered into an agreement for tender offer to acquire remaining 95.8% stake in Musti Group Oyj (HLSE : MUSTI) for approximately ?870 million.
Nov. 28
CI
Transcript : Sonae, SGPS, S.A., Nine Months 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 16, 2023
Nov. 16
CI
SONAE : Sonae withstands headwinds, confirming its status as a defensive shield
Nov. 15
Sonae, SGPS, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
Nov. 14
CI
Lusíadas, SGPS, S.A. has signed a contract to acquire Clínicas Dr. Wells from Sonae, SGPS, S.A..
Nov. 02
CI
JD Sports Fashion Takes Full Ownership of Iberian Sports Retail Group
Oct. 11
MT
European Commission Clears Sonae, Bankinter's Purchase of Universo IME
Aug. 29
MT
SONAE : H1 23: bottom line down, yet robust operating margins
Jul. 28
Transcript : Sonae, SGPS, S.A., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2023
Jul. 28
CI
SONAE : Robust operating margins
Jul. 27
Sonae, SGPS, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Jul. 27
CI
Sonae to Fetch EUR300 Million From Sale of Iberian Sports Retail Stake to JD Sports
Jul. 07
MT
SONAE : EPS upgrade (2022: +97.1%, 2023: +2.9%)
Jun. 19
Portuguese Conglomerate Sonae Strikes Deal to Merge Perfumery Units
Jun. 06
MT
SONAE : Q1-23 top-line resilience
May. 22
Transcript : Sonae, SGPS, S.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 18, 2023
May. 18
CI
Sonae, SGPS, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
May. 17
CI
Sonae to Form Portuguese Banking JV with Bankinter Consumer Finance
Mar. 31
MT
SONAE : FY22 boosted by windfall gains
Mar. 16
Transcript : Sonae, SGPS, S.A., 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 16, 2023
Mar. 16
CI
Sonae, SGPS, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
Mar. 16
CI
Portugal's Sonae buoyed by one-off gains despite retail margin squeeze
Mar. 16
RE
Sonae - SGPS, SA is a multinational company that manages a diversified portfolio of companies operating in the retail, financial services, technology, shopping centers management and telecommunications sectors.
More about the company
