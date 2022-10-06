Sonae SGPS : informs on transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Announcement

(Translation from the Portuguese original)

Maia, 6th October 2022

TRANSACTION BY PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("DIRIGENTE")

Sonae SGPS, SA ("Sonae") hereby informs, as required by Article 29-R of the Portuguese Securities Code and by Article 19 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, of the European Parliament and of the Council, of 16th April 2014, that Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo, Chair of the Board of Directors of Sonae, has informed, that on the 4th October 2022 he has purchased 747,284 Sonae - SGPS, SA shares, on the regulated market (Euronext Lisbon), at an average price per share of €0.86434.

As a result of this transaction, to the identified Director shall be attributable the voting rights pertaining to 1,123,052 shares directly held, and, pursuant to Article 20 of the Portuguese Securities Code, the voting rights pertaining to 4,221,599 shares, indirectly held through his controlled company Migracom, SA.

Under the terms and for the purposes of the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) No. 2016/523, of 10th March 2016, which establishes the implementing technical standards regarding the format and template for notification and public disclosure of managers' transactions, in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, of the European Parliament and of the Council, of 16th April, the form for notification and public disclosure of transactions over the shares of Sonae - SGPS, SA prepared in accordance with the abovementioned Implementing Regulation is enclosed in Annex.

The Representative for Market Relations,