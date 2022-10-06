Sonae SGPS : informs on transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
10/06/2022 | 03:12pm EDT
Announcement
(Translation from the Portuguese original)
Maia, 6th October 2022
TRANSACTION BY PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("DIRIGENTE")
Sonae SGPS, SA ("Sonae") hereby informs, as required by Article 29-R of the Portuguese Securities Code and by Article 19 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, of the European Parliament and of the Council, of 16th April 2014, that Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo, Chair of the Board of Directors of Sonae, has informed, that on the 4th October 2022 he has purchased 747,284 Sonae - SGPS, SA shares, on the regulated market (Euronext Lisbon), at an average price per share of €0.86434.
As a result of this transaction, to the identified Director shall be attributable the voting rights pertaining to 1,123,052 shares directly held, and, pursuant to Article 20 of the Portuguese Securities Code, the voting rights pertaining to 4,221,599 shares, indirectly held through his controlled company Migracom, SA.
Under the terms and for the purposes of the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) No. 2016/523, of 10th March 2016, which establishes the implementing technical standards regarding the format and template for notification and public disclosure of managers' transactions, in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, of the European Parliament and of the Council, of 16th April, the form for notification and public disclosure of transactions over the shares of Sonae - SGPS, SA prepared in accordance with the abovementioned Implementing Regulation is enclosed in Annex.
2
ANNEX
TEMPLATE FOR NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY CONNECTED WITH THEM
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely connected
a)
Name
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities:
Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/Status
The notification concerns the purchase of Sonae - SGPS, SA shares by
Mr. Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo, Chair of the Board of Directors of
Sonae - SGPS, SA.
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction moni- tor
a)
Name
Sonae - SGPS, SA
b)
LEI
549300847SOBT7HY7R50
4
Details of the transactions (Purchase of shares)
Description of the financial instru- - Sonae - SGPS, SA shares ment, type of instrument
Identification code
- ISIN: PTSON0AM0001
b)
Nature of the transaction
- Purchase of shares not associated with the exercise of stock option
programs pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16th 2014
c)
