    SON   PTSON0AM0001

SONAE - SGPS, SA

(SON)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:38 2022-10-06 am EDT
0.8495 EUR   +0.06%
09/28Sonae Sgps : informs on its subsidiary Sonaecoms announcement about termination of ZOPTs partnership
PU
09/28Sonae Sgps : S.A. informa sobre comunicado da sua subsidiária Sonaecom relativo à resolução da parceria na ZOPT
PU
09/28Sonae Sgps : informs on its subsidiary Sonaecom's announcement about termination of ZOPT's partnership
PU
Sonae SGPS : informs on transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

10/06/2022 | 03:12pm EDT
Announcement

(Translation from the Portuguese original)

Maia, 6th October 2022

TRANSACTION BY PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("DIRIGENTE")

Sonae SGPS, SA ("Sonae") hereby informs, as required by Article 29-R of the Portuguese Securities Code and by Article 19 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, of the European Parliament and of the Council, of 16th April 2014, that Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo, Chair of the Board of Directors of Sonae, has informed, that on the 4th October 2022 he has purchased 747,284 Sonae - SGPS, SA shares, on the regulated market (Euronext Lisbon), at an average price per share of €0.86434.

As a result of this transaction, to the identified Director shall be attributable the voting rights pertaining to 1,123,052 shares directly held, and, pursuant to Article 20 of the Portuguese Securities Code, the voting rights pertaining to 4,221,599 shares, indirectly held through his controlled company Migracom, SA.

Under the terms and for the purposes of the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) No. 2016/523, of 10th March 2016, which establishes the implementing technical standards regarding the format and template for notification and public disclosure of managers' transactions, in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, of the European Parliament and of the Council, of 16th April, the form for notification and public disclosure of transactions over the shares of Sonae - SGPS, SA prepared in accordance with the abovementioned Implementing Regulation is enclosed in Annex.

The Representative for Market Relations,

Head Office

For further information, please contact the Investor

Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia

Relations Department at Sonae:

Share Capital: €2.000.000.000,00

Ricardo Figueiredo da Rocha

Maia Commercial Registry and Fiscal Number 500273170

Head of Investor Relations / Sonae

T. +351 220 104 724 // E. rjfrocha@sonae.pt

www.sonae.pt

2

ANNEX

TEMPLATE FOR NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY CONNECTED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely connected

a)

Name

Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities:

Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

The notification concerns the purchase of Sonae - SGPS, SA shares by

Mr. Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo, Chair of the Board of Directors of

Sonae - SGPS, SA.

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction moni- tor

a)

Name

Sonae - SGPS, SA

b)

LEI

549300847SOBT7HY7R50

4

Details of the transactions (Purchase of shares)

  1. Description of the financial instru- - Sonae - SGPS, SA shares ment, type of instrument

Identification code

- ISIN: PTSON0AM0001

b)

Nature of the transaction

- Purchase of shares not associated with the exercise of stock option

programs pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16th 2014

c)

Price (s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.86600

89,193

0.86000

5,000

0.86000

9,000

0.85900

600

0.85900

3,901

0.85900

4,142

0.85900

1,757

0.85900

11,000

0.86250

6,539

0.86200

961

3

0.86400

767

0.86350

7,900

0.86350

6,465

0.86000

16,000

0.86350

2,315

0.86400

5,200

0.86400

15,930

0.86400

4,233

0.86350

9,630

0.86350

7

0.86550

1,409

0.86550

1,105

0.86500

6,406

0.86500

1,997

0.86500

670

0.86500

3,413

0.86550

10,000

0.86300

1,553

0.85900

6,300

0.85950

3,201

0.85950

729

0.85800

4,044

0.85800

1,537

0.85750

9,400

0.85800

9,000

0.85800

4,202

0.85800

598

0.85800

384

0.85900

464

0.85900

1,536

0.86000

22,500

0.86000

2,500

0.85950

4,000

0.85950

2,756

0.85950

244

0.86000

10,000

4

0.86000

4,000

0.86000

6,000

0.85900

3,500

0.85900

3,477

0.85900

2,823

0.85900

3,500

0.85950

10,000

0.86000

1,310

0.86000

6,990

0.85950

938

0.85950

4,062

0.85950

4,070

0.86600

8,310

0.86600

1,690

0.86650

2,962

0.86650

659

0.86800

5,208

0.86800

5,269

0.86800

5,300

0.86800

7,532

0.86800

1,899

0.86850

6,521

0.86850

1,726

0.86800

63

0.86800

1,690

0.86850

4,120

0.86850

6,880

0.86850

6,798

0.86850

9,202

0.86850

4,463

0.86850

1,537

0.86850

4,999

0.86850

1

0.86600

3,845

0.86600

5,240

0.86600

13,835

5

0.86600

14,200

0.86600

2,010

0.86600

1,733

0.86600

10,545

0.86600

1,886

0.86600

17,575

0.86600

74,938

0.86850

4,000

0.85800

1,202

0.86850

7,792

0.86700

4,294

0.86650

1,843

0.86650

1,536

0.86550

4,279

0.86550

1,721

0.86600

4,000

0.86550

9,612

0.86550

5,388

0.86600

3,061

0.86600

11,239

0.86600

1,607

0.86600

7

0.86600

5,686

0.86600

9,400

0.86600

7,300

0.86600

4,200

0.86600

5,800

0.86650

15,000

0.86650

7,903

0.86650

1,997

0.86650

2,100

0.86650

5

0.86650

200

0.86650

6,795

0.86700

6,250

0.86700

8,750

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sonae SGPS SA published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 19:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
