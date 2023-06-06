Advanced search
    SON   PTSON0AM0001

SONAE - SGPS, SA

(SON)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  03:14:02 2023-06-06 am EDT
0.9285 EUR   -0.80%
02:42aSonae Sgps : informs that its subsidiary MCretail, SGPS, S.A. has reached an agreement for the combination of Druni SA and Arenal Perfumerias SLU
PU
02:42aSonae Sgps : informa que a sua subsidiária MCretail, SGPS, S.A. chegou a um acordo para a combinação da Druni SA e da Arenal Perfumerias SLU
PU
06/01Sonae Sgps : informs about Payment of Interests of Coupon Number 5, concerning the bond SGPS - EO ESG 20 20/25.
PU
Sonae SGPS : informs that its subsidiary MCretail, SGPS, S.A. has reached an agreement for the combination of Druni SA and Arenal Perfumerias SLU

06/06/2023 | 02:42am EDT
Sonae, SGPS, SA informs that its subsidiary MCretail, SGPS, S.A. has reached an agreement for the combination of Druni SA and Arenal Perfumerias SLU

06 Jun 2023 08:37 CEST

Issuer

SONAE-SGPS S.A.

Source

SONAE SGPS SA

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

SONAE

ISIN

PTSON0AM0001

Symbol

SON

Market

Euronext

Attachments

Disclaimer

Sonae SGPS SA published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 06:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 8 278 M 8 868 M 8 868 M
Net income 2023 164 M 176 M 176 M
Net Debt 2023 1 872 M 2 005 M 2 005 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,7x
Yield 2023 6,41%
Capitalization 1 797 M 1 925 M 1 925 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
EV / Sales 2024 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 42 309
Free-Float 40,8%
Technical analysis trends SONAE - SGPS, SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,94 €
Average target price 1,35 €
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maria Cláudia Teixeira de Azevedo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
João Pedro Magalhães da Silva Torres Dolores Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo Executive Chairman
José Manuel Trindade Neves Adelino Independent Non-Executive Director
Marcelo Faria de Lima Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONAE - SGPS, SA0.11%1 925
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.6.24%38 028
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.19.77%33 598
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-13.07%27 868
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION3.11%20 189
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.17.74%15 995
