Sonaecom SGPS S A : 15.9.2022 - Sonaecom, SGPS, S.A. informs on Plan for Gender Equality

02. Self-assessment - "Understanding Gender Equality at Sonaecom SGPS, S.A."......................
5
A. Strategy, Mission And Values Of The Company....................................................................
5
B. Equal Access To Employment ...............................................................................................
6
C. Initial And Continuous Training.............................................................................................
7
D. Equal Working Conditions.....................................................................................................
7
E. Parental Rights Protection.....................................................................................................
8
F. Balance Between Professional, Family And Personal Life.....................................................
8
G. Prevention Of Sexual Harassment At Work..........................................................................
8
H. Organisational Climate .........................................................................................................
9
I. Internal And External Communication...................................................................................
9
J. Subscribed Indicators.............................................................................................................
9
03. Plan For Gender Equality.......................................................................................................
12
01.
Introductory Note
Gender equality is a right established by the 13rd article of the Portuguese Republic's Constitution, regarded as an essential human right for society's development and for the full participation of men and women as individuals.
The concept of gender equality translates as an equality of rights, liberties and opportunities for men and women with the goal of providing equal valorisation, recognition and participation in all spheres of public and private life.
This is a concept that has been given particular attention and relevance by the main international entities over the last years and that has also recently gained greater prominence in Portugal.
The Resolution No. 19/2012 of the Council of Ministers, held on the 8th of March of 2012, firstly stipulated the obligation of adopting a plan for equality in every organisation of the Government's business sector, oriented towards reaching the equality of treatment and opportunities between genders, eliminating discrimination and facilitating the balance between personal, professional and family life.
This obligation was later extended to companies listed on the stock market, through the Law No. 62/2017 of the 1st of August, which approves the regime of balanced representation between genders for the boards of directors and supervisory boards of public and listed companies, stipulating in 7th article the obligation to elaborate and communicate annual plans for equality.
The Law No. 62/2017 also came to establish representation quotas for both genders of 20% for companies listed on the stock market, from the first elective general meeting which occurs after the 1st of January of 2018, and 33,3% from the first elective general meeting which occurs after the 1st of January of 2020, regarding all board members (executive and nonexecutive).
Considering the relevance of the contribution of business organisations for a fully democratic and inclusive society, as well as the relevance of diversity, particularly of gender, for the balance and development of its businesses, Sonaecom, SGPS, S.A. (hereinafter referred to as "Sonaecom" or "Company") has dedicated special attention to this issue, seeking to balance the representation of men and women throughout the Company, with a special focus on leadership roles.
Additionally, Sonaecom, SGPS, S.A. as an entity included at Sonae Group (being controlled by Sonae - SGPS, S.A., further referred as "Sonae" and/or "Group"), participates in the initiatives promoted by the Group on this matter.
3
Therefore, and under the terms of article 7 of the Law no. 62/2017, the 1st of August of 2017, Sonaecom has been drawing up annual plans aimed at promoting good practices within the scope of gender equality, applicable both to its employees and members of company bodies, committing to its implementation, monitoring and constant improvement.
In this document, a comprehensive self-assessment about gender equality at Sonaecom will be presented, as well as an overview of the measures already deployed and undergoing and the plan for 2023.
Regarding its scope, Sonaecom SGPS, S.A. gender equality policy and the present plan, cover all companies fully owned, directly or indirectly, by Sonaecom SGPS, S.A., thus this is being applied to all the employees and members of the governing bodies.
Regarding the dominated and co-dominated companies, Sonaecom SGPS, S.A., as a direct or indirect shareholder, will undergo its best efforts in order to guarantee the policy's application.
4
02.
Self-assessment - "Understanding Gender Equality at Sonaecom SGPS, S.A."
With the view of furthering a comprehensive assessment of Sonaecom current situation regarding gender equality, contributors from sources were considered, namely:
Guidelines for the preparation of equality plans, published by the Commission for Equality in Labour and Employment ("CITE");
Detailed analysis of the strategic human resources management cycle, which follows the different stages of employees' life cycle;
CITE's recommendations arising from the technical analysis of the plan published by Sonaecom in September 2021;
Monitoring the evolution of indicators, targets and commitments subscribed.
The combination of these contributions made it possible to incorporate into this plan the internal assessment of Sonaecom's current situation, as well as the external perspective of CITE and factual data that help to objectively assess the Company's position in terms of gender equality, identifying strengths and improvement opportunities to develop. The indicators reported in this assessment date from 31st of August of 2022.
The self-assessment results as well as the plan made available on the CITE platform reveal Sonaecom maturity and commitment to gender equality.
In order to support the plan presented in this document, the most relevant elements of this self- assessment are highlighted.
A. STRATEGY, MISSION AND VALUES OF THE COMPANY
The first component of the self-assessment process carried out by Sonaecom SGPS, S.A. was directed to the analysis of the business practices in terms of diversity and inclusion, especially in what regards to the gender equality, in light of the organisation's strategy, identity and culture vectors, sustained by their formal supporting documentation.
In this regard, it should be noted that Sonaecom SGPS, S.A. places a high emphasis on diversity, which, definitely, is one of the structural vectors of its success.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
