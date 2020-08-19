Sonaecom SGPS S A : 19.8.2020 - Sonaecom, SGPS, S.A. informs about its partnership in ZOPT

SONAECOM, S.G.P.S., S. A.

Public Company

Head Office: Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia

Registered at the Maia Commercial Registry

Sole Registry and Tax Id nr. 502 028 351

Share Capital: Euro 230.391.627,38

(Translation from the Portuguese original)

Announcement

Sonaecom, SGPS, SA ("Sonaecom"), holder of 50% of the share capital of ZOPT, SGPS, SA (" ZOPT "), which in turn holds a 52.15% stake in NOS, SGPS, SA (" NOS ") hereby informs the public that the shareholders of ZOPT (i.e. Sonaecom itself, Unitel International Holdings, BV and Kento Holding Limited) have agreed to take the necessary steps to dissolve ZOPT, so that the respective assets, including the participation in NOS, are distributed proportionately by the shareholders of said ZOPT.

Once the referred sharing is completed, NOS will no longer be under the joint control of Sonaecom and Eng.ª Isabel dos Santos (as controlling shareholder of Unitel International Holdings, BV and Kento Holding Limited).

Sonaecom also informs that it intends to remain a reference shareholder of NOS, SGPS, SA and to continue to ensure a shareholder stability framework that is beneficial to the development of its important business project in the telecommunications sector.

Maia, August 19th, 2020

The Representative for Market Relations

