SONAECOM, SGPS, S.A.

(SNC)
Sonaecom SGPS S A : 19.8.2020 - Sonaecom, SGPS, S.A. informs about its partnership in ZOPT

08/19/2020 | 05:30pm EDT

SONAECOM, S.G.P.S., S. A.

Public Company

Head Office: Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia

Registered at the Maia Commercial Registry

Sole Registry and Tax Id nr. 502 028 351

Share Capital: Euro 230.391.627,38

(Translation from the Portuguese original)

Announcement

Sonaecom, SGPS, SA ("Sonaecom"), holder of 50% of the share capital of ZOPT, SGPS, SA (" ZOPT "), which in turn holds a 52.15% stake in NOS, SGPS, SA (" NOS ") hereby informs the public that the shareholders of ZOPT (i.e. Sonaecom itself, Unitel International Holdings, BV and Kento Holding Limited) have agreed to take the necessary steps to dissolve ZOPT, so that the respective assets, including the participation in NOS, are distributed proportionately by the shareholders of said ZOPT.

Once the referred sharing is completed, NOS will no longer be under the joint control of Sonaecom and Eng.ª Isabel dos Santos (as controlling shareholder of Unitel International Holdings, BV and Kento Holding Limited).

Sonaecom also informs that it intends to remain a reference shareholder of NOS, SGPS, SA and to continue to ensure a shareholder stability framework that is beneficial to the development of its important business project in the telecommunications sector.

Maia, August 19th, 2020

The Representative for Market Relations

SONAECOM, S.G.P.S., S. A.

Public Company

Head Office: Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia

Registered at the Maia Commercial Registry

Sole Registry and Tax Id nr. 502 028 351

Share Capital: Euro 230.391.627,38

Disclaimer

Sonaecom SGPS SA published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2020 21:29:08 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 133 M 158 M 158 M
Net income 2019 51,6 M 61,0 M 61,0 M
Net cash 2019 236 M 280 M 280 M
P/E ratio 2019 11,8x
Yield 2019 4,18%
Capitalization 505 M 600 M 597 M
EV / Sales 2018 4,99x
EV / Sales 2019 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 948
Free-Float 9,86%
Chart SONAECOM, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Sonaecom, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONAECOM, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,40 €
Last Close Price 1,65 €
Spread / Highest target -15,2%
Spread / Average Target -15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Ângelo Gabriel Ribeirinho dos Santos Paupério Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Jorge de Brito Pereira Executive Chairman
Maria Cláudia Teixeira de Azevedo Director
João Pedro Magalhães da Silva Torres Dolores Executive Director
Eduardo Humberto dos Santos Piedade Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONAECOM, SGPS, S.A.-16.88%601
SOFTBANK CORP.2.91%67 385
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED17.62%38 502
CELLNEX TELECOM40.32%24 721
SAFARICOM PLC-11.11%10 342
TELE2 AB (PUBL)-9.97%9 748
