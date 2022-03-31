Sonaecom SGPS S A : 31.3.2022 - Sonaecom SGPS, S.A. announces the appointment of the Substitute Secretary of the Company.

(Translation from the Portuguese original)
Announcement
Sonaecom, SGPS, S.A. informs, pursuant to the set forth in subparagraph b) of paragraph 3 of CMVM Reg-ulation no. 5/2008, that, by resolution taken by the Board of Directors on 24th March 2022, Ana Catarina Santos was appointed as Substitute Secretary of the Company.
Maia, 31st March 2022
The Representative for Market Relations,
Sede
Lugar do Espido - Via Norte, Maia Capital Social: € 230.391.627,38
Matriculada na Conservatória do Registo Comercial da Maia sob o nº único de matrícula e Pessoa Coletiva 502 028 351
Saiba mais emwww.sonaecom.pt
Disclaimer
Sonaecom SGPS SA published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 18:55:02 UTC.