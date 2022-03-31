Sonaecom SGPS S A : 31.3.2022 - Sonaecom SGPS, S.A. announces the appointment of the Substitute Secretary of the Company.

(Translation from the Portuguese original)

Announcement

Sonaecom, SGPS, S.A. informs, pursuant to the set forth in subparagraph b) of paragraph 3 of CMVM Reg-ulation no. 5/2008, that, by resolution taken by the Board of Directors on 24th March 2022, Ana Catarina Santos was appointed as Substitute Secretary of the Company.

Maia, 31st March 2022

The Representative for Market Relations,

