    SNC   PTSNC0AM0006

SONAECOM, SGPS, S.A.

(SNC)
Sonaecom SGPS S A : 31.3.2022 - Sonaecom SGPS, S.A. announces the appointment of the Substitute Secretary of the Company.

03/31/2022 | 02:56pm EDT
(Translation from the Portuguese original)

Announcement

Sonaecom, SGPS, S.A. informs, pursuant to the set forth in subparagraph b) of paragraph 3 of CMVM Reg-ulation no. 5/2008, that, by resolution taken by the Board of Directors on 24th March 2022, Ana Catarina Santos was appointed as Substitute Secretary of the Company.

Maia, 31st March 2022

The Representative for Market Relations,

Sede

Lugar do Espido - Via Norte, Maia Capital Social: 230.391.627,38

Matriculada na Conservatória do Registo Comercial da Maia sob o nº único de matrícula e Pessoa Coletiva 502 028 351

Saiba mais emwww.sonaecom.pt

Disclaimer

Sonaecom SGPS SA published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 18:55:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 78,9 M 88,1 M 88,1 M
Net income 2021 121 M 135 M 135 M
Net cash 2021 268 M 299 M 299 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 11,5%
Capitalization 556 M 618 M 621 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,63x
EV / Sales 2021 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 927
Free-Float 9,86%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ângelo Gabriel Ribeirinho dos Santos Paupério Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Maria Cláudia Teixeira de Azevedo Director
João Pedro Magalhães da Silva Torres Dolores Executive Director
Eduardo Humberto dos Santos Piedade Director
Carlos Alberto Rodrigues e Silva Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONAECOM, SGPS, S.A.8.61%625
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED9.59%56 267
SOFTBANK CORP.-0.72%55 728
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-13.36%33 558
MTN GROUP LIMITED12.35%23 882
SAFARICOM PLC-7.64%12 211