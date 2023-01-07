Sonaecom SGPS S A : 7.1.2023 - Sonaecom, SGPS, S.A. informs on announcement received from Sonae, SGPS, S.A.

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the competent au- thority)

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are at- tached:

SONAECOM SGPS SA (PTSNC0AM0006)

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify):

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation :