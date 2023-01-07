Real-time Euronext Lisbonne
Sonaecom SGPS S A : 7.1.2023 - Sonaecom, SGPS, S.A. informs on announcement received from Sonae, SGPS, S.A.
Head Office
Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia Registered at the Maia Commercial Registry Sole Registry and Tax Id nr. 502 028 351 Share Capital: Euro 230.391.627, www.sonaecom.pt
(Translation from the Portuguese original)
Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer
andto the competent au- thority)
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are at- tached:
SONAECOM SGPS SA (
PTSNC0AM0006)
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify):
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation :
City and country of registered office (if applicable):
Maia, Portugal
Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):
Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 23/12/2022
Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting rights at-
% of voting rights
Total number of
through financial instru-
Total of both in %
tached to shares (to-
voting rights of is-
ments
(7.A + 7.B)
tal of 7.A)
suer
(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
Resulting situation
on the date on which
88.469%
88.469%
311340037
threshold was
crossed or reached
Position of previous
88.356%
88.356%
notification (if appli-
cable)
1
7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
i:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
shares
ISIN code (if possi-
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
(Art 9 of Directive
(Art 10 of Directive
(Art 9 of Directive
(Art 10 of Directive
ble)
2004/109/EC)
2004/109/EC)
2004/109/EC)
2004/109/EC)
PTSNC0AM0006
81377635
194063119
26.138
62.332
SUBTOTAL A
275440754
88.469
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC
Type of financial instrument
Exercise/ Conversion Period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exer- cised/ converted.
SUBTOTAL B.1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC
Type of financial
Expiration
instrument
date
x
Exercise/ Conversion Period
Physical or cash
Number of
settlement
voting rights
