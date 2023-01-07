Advanced search
    SNC   PTSNC0AM0006

SONAECOM, SGPS, S.A.

(SNC)
Sonaecom SGPS S A : 7.1.2023 - Sonaecom, SGPS, S.A. informs on announcement received from Sonae, SGPS, S.A.

01/07/2023 | 08:50am EST
Head Office

Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia Registered at the Maia Commercial Registry Sole Registry and Tax Id nr. 502 028 351 Share Capital: Euro 230.391.627, www.sonaecom.pt

(Translation from the Portuguese original)

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the competent au- thority)

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are at- tached:

SONAECOM SGPS SA (PTSNC0AM0006)

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify):

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation :

Name: Sonae, SGPS, SA

City and country of registered office (if applicable): Maia, Portugal

  1. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):
  2. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 23/12/2022
  3. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights at-

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial instru-

Total of both in %

tached to shares (to-

voting rights of is-

ments

(7.A + 7.B)

tal of 7.A)

suer

(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

Resulting situation

on the date on which

88.469%

88.469%

311340037

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

88.356%

88.356%

notification (if appli-

cable)

1

7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedi:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

shares

ISIN code (if possi-

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

ble)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC)

PTSNC0AM0006

81377635

194063119

26.138

62.332

SUBTOTAL A

275440754

88.469

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC

Type of financial instrument

Expiration datex

Exercise/ Conversion Period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exer- cised/ converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL B.1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC

Type of financial

Expiration

instrument

datex

Exercise/ Conversion Period

Physical or cash

Number of

settlement

voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL B.2

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sonaecom SGPS SA published this content on 07 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2023 13:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
