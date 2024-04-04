Non-binding translation For information purposes only Appendix to Proposal n.º 5 Preparatory Information Shareholders' General Meeting (Article 289, paragraph 1 d) of the Portuguese Companies Act)

BOARD OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' GENERAL MEETING Manuel Eugénio Pimentel Cavaleiro Brandão Date of Birth June of 1946. Educational qualifications Academic Curriculum -Degree in law from the University of Coimbra; - Attendance of the postgraduate Course in European Studies (University of Coimbra). Professional experience Lawyer (admitted to the Bar Association in 1972) Partner of "Vieira de Almeida e Associados - Sociedade de Advogados, S.P., R.L." Offices held in other entities Has carried on during the past 5 years, or still carries on, the following activities: Chairman of the Shareholders' General Meeting of MCretail, SGPS, S.A.;

Chairman of the Shareholders' General Meeting of "LEICA - APARELHOS ÓPTICOS DE PRECISÃO, S.A.";

Chairman of the Shareholders' General Meeting of DELABIE PORTUGAL, S.A.;

Chairman of the Shareholders' General Meeting of "APFS - ASSOCIAÇÃO PORTUGUESA DE FACILITY SERVICES";

Chairman of the Shareholders' General Meeting of "ALTRI - SGPS, S.A.";

Chairman of the Shareholders' General Meeting of "F. Ramada - INVESTIMENTOS, SGPS, S.A.";

Chairman of the Shareholders' General Meeting of "SONAE, SGPS, S.A." (2008-2019);

Member of the Board of FUNDAÇÃO DE SERRALVES (until 31.12.2018); Member of the European Economic and Social Committee (1990 - 2011).

Member of Oporto Council of the Bar Association (1984-1989) and of the General Council of the Bar Association (1990-1992 e 2002-2004).

(1984-1989) and of the General Council of the Bar Association (1990-1992 e 2002-2004). Chairman (2006) and Vice-Chairman (2004 e 2005) of CCBE (Council of Bars and Law Societies of Europe). Has carried on or still carries on functions in social solidarity institutions (Board Member of the "Ordem da Trindade", since 1981); of economical nature (Board of the Commercial Association

of Oporto - 1992-2004); of sportive nature ("Club de Golf de Miramar", Portuguese Golf Federation and Golf Association of the North of Portugal); of cultural nature (Board of "FUNDAÇÃO DE SERRALVES"; Board of "Sociedade PORTO 2001"; Chairman of the General Board of "CULTURPORTO" until 2005). Does not hold any shares of Sonaecom, S.G.P.S., S.A.

Annex I Assessment of the Independence Criteria1 Identify the member and the respective body to which the data of this questionnaire refers to: Manuel Eugénio Pimentel Cavaleiro Brandão - Chairman of the Shareholders' General Meeting Are you holder of a qualified shareholding of 2% or more of share capital of the company? No. Were you re-elected for two or more mandates, either consecutive or otherwise? If the answer is yes please detail the mandates.

No. Do you act for, or on behalf 2 , of any person or entity holding a qualified shareholding of 2% or more of the share capital of the company? If the answer is yes, please identify the holder of the qualified shareholding.

No. The Board of Directors, or any of its members, has knowledge that the member of the statutory audit board /member of the board of the shareholders' general meeting [delete the non-applicable] is, in any way, connected with any specific group of interests in the company or is in any circumstance which may affect his/her independent analysis within the decision-making process 3 ? If the answer is yes, please detail.

No. The Board of Directors, or any of its members, has knowledge of any other fact that, in any manner, can or may affect the independence of the member of the statutory audit board /member of the board of the shareholders' general meeting [delete the nonapplicable] to which this questionnaire refers to? If the answer is yes, please detail. No. It should be mentioned any relevant facts for CMVM's assessment even if the board of directors has doubts on the consequences applicable to any such facts. As way of example, it should be disclosed the existence of any actual or past existence of any mandate relationship with or without representation between the member of the statutory governing body and any holder of a qualified shareholding or any individual or legal person who acts on his/her/it behalf or that renders him/her/it the services provided in the following note. By way of example, it should be reported any other type of relationships, the actual or past existence of a labour contract, or provision of services, namely economic, financial or legal as well as any other type of services, mediation, agency, commercial representation or franchise between, on one hand, the member of the statutory governing body and, on the other, any shareholder holder of a qualified shareholding or any other individual or legal person who acts on behalf or for the interest of such participant or provide him/her/it the services referred to in this note.

Annex II Assessment of the incompatibility regime Identify the member and the respective body to which the data of this questionnaire refers to: Manuel Eugénio Pimentel Cavaleiro Brandão - Chairman of the Shareholders' General Meeting Are you a member of the company's management body?

No. Are you member of the management body of any company that controls or that is controlled by the Company? If the answer is yes, please identify the company(ies).

No. Do you hold any positions as a member of the management or supervisory bodies in five or more companies 4 ?

No. Are you a shareholder of a company ("sociedade em nome coletivo") that controls or that is controlled by the Company?

No. Are you a public certified accountant in relation to which there is an incompatibility arising from the applicable law?

No. Have you been interdicted, inhibited, declared insolvent or bankrupt, or convicted to a penalty that leads to the interdiction, even if temporary, of the exercise of public roles? No. Do you exercise functions in a competing company, or do you act in the name or on behalf of a competing company or are you in way bound by the interests of the competing company? If the answer is yes, please detail.

No. Do you provide, directly or indirectly, services or do you maintain a significant commercial relationship with the Company or with any company which controls or is controlled by the Company? If the answer is yes, please detail.

No. Law firms, statutory external auditors' companies and statutory external auditors should not be considered. 9. Have you received any particular advantage from the Company? If the answer is yes, please detail.

No. Are you married or do you hold any family relationship, as relative or as a kind, up to third degree, to any person who is included in numbers 1,2,4,7 and 9 above or are you married to a person be included in number 8?

No.

4. Law firms, statutory external auditors' companies and statutory external auditors should not be considered. 28th March 2024 Manuel Eugénio Pimentel Cavaleiro Brandão

Maria da Conceição Henriques Fernandes Cabaços Date of Birth August of 1963. Educational qualifications Degree in Law from the Oporto Portuguese Catholic University; Postgraduate degree in Securities Law, University of Lisbon Law School. Professional experience Lawyer (admitted to the Bar Association in 1988) Parter of "Vieira de Almeida e Associados - Sociedade de Advogados, S.P., R.L." Offices held in other entities Has carried on during the past 5 years, or still carries on, the following activities: Chair of the Shareholders' General Meeting of O-Pitblast, Lda.;

O-Pitblast, Lda.; Secretary of the Shareholders' General Meeting of MCretail, SGPS, S.A.;

Secretary of the Shareholders' General Meeting of ATEP - Amkor Technology Portugal, S.A.;

Secretary of the Shareholders' General Meeting of DELABIE PORTUGAL, S.A.;

Secretary of the Shareholders' General Meeting of ALTRI - SGPS, S.A.;

Secretary of the Shareholders' General Meeting of F. Ramada - Investimentos, SGPS, S.A.;

Secretary of the Shareholders' General Meeting of Churchill Graham, S.A.;

Secretary of the Shareholders' General Meeting of Quinta da Gricha, S.A.;

Secretary of the Shareholders' General Meeting of SONAE, SGPS, S.A. (2008-2019);

(2008-2019); Secretary of the Shareholders' General Meeting of SONAE Capital, SGPS, S.A. (2016-2020) Secretary of the Shareholders' General Meeting of COFINA - SGPS, S.A. (until 2023) Does not hold any shares of Sonaecom, S.G.P.S., S.A.

Annex I Assessment of the Independence Criteria1 Identify the member and the respective body to which the data of this questionnaire refers to: Maria da Conceição Henriques Fernandes Cabaços - Secretary of the Shareholders' General Meeting Are you holder of a qualified shareholding of 2% or more of share capital of the company? No. Were you re-elected for two or more mandates, either consecutive or otherwise? If the answer is yes please detail the mandates.

No. Do you act for, or on behalf 2 , of any person or entity holding a qualified shareholding of 2% or more of the share capital of the company? If the answer is yes, please identify the holder of the qualified shareholding.

No. The Board of Directors, or any of its members, has knowledge that the member of the statutory audit board /member of the board of the shareholders' general meeting [delete the non-applicable] is, in any way, connected with any specific group of interests in the company or is in any circumstance which may affect his/her independent analysis within the decision-making process 3 ? If the answer is yes, please detail.

No. The Board of Directors, or any of its members, has knowledge of any other fact that, in any manner, can or may affect the independence of the member of the statutory audit board /member of the board of the shareholders' general meeting [delete the nonapplicable] to which this questionnaire refers to? If the answer is yes, please detail. No. It should be mentioned any relevant facts for CMVM's assessment even if the board of directors has doubts on the consequences applicable to any such facts. As way of example, it should be disclosed the existence of any actual or past existence of any mandate relationship with or without representation between the member of the statutory governing body and any holder of a qualified shareholding or any individual or legal person who acts on his/her/it behalf or that renders him/her/it the services provided in the following note. By way of example, it should be reported any other type of relationships, the actual or past existence of a labour contract, or provision of services, namely economic, financial or legal as well as any other type of services, mediation, agency, commercial representation or franchise between, on one hand, the member of the statutory governing body and, on the other, any shareholder holder of a qualified shareholding or any other individual or legal person who acts on behalf or for the interest of such participant or provide him/her/it the services referred to in this note.

Annex II Assessment of the incompatibility regime Identify the member and the respective body to which the data of this questionnaire refers to: Maria da Conceição Henriques Fernandes Cabaços - Secretary of the Shareholders' General Meeting Are you a member of the company's management body?

No Are you member of the management body of any company that controls or that is controlled by the Company? If the answer is yes, please identify the company(ies).

No. Do you hold any positions as a member of the management or supervisory bodies in five or more companies 4 ?

No. Are you a shareholder of a company ("sociedade em nome coletivo") that controls or that is controlled by the Company?

No. Are you a public certified accountant in relation to which there is an incompatibility arising from the applicable law?

No. Have you been interdicted, inhibited, declared insolvent or bankrupt, or convicted to a penalty that leads to the interdiction, even if temporary, of the exercise of public roles? No. Do you exercise functions in a competing company, or do you act in the name or on behalf of a competing company or are you in way bound by the interests of the competing company? If the answer is yes, please detail.

No. Do you provide, directly or indirectly, services or do you maintain a significant commercial relationship with the Company or with any company which controls or is controlled by the Company? If the answer is yes, please detail.

No. Law firms, statutory external auditors' companies and statutory external auditors should not be considered. 9. Have you received any particular advantage from the Company? If the answer is yes, please detail.

No. Are you married or do you hold any family relationship, as relative or as a kind, up to third degree, to any person who is included in numbers 1,2,4,7 and 9 above or are you married to a person be included in number 8?