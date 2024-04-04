Appendix to Proposal n.º 6 Preparatory Information for the Shareholders' General Meeting (Article 289, paragraph 1 d) of the Portuguese Companies Act) STATUTORY EXTERNAL AUDITOR

(Translation from the Portuguese original) Dear Sir, Chairman of the General Meeting of Sonaecom, S.G.P.S., S.A. Lugar do Espido - Via Norte 4470-177 Maia March 28, 2024 Dear Sir, For the purposes of article 289, paragraph 1, subparagraph d), of the Portuguese Companies Act ("Código das Sociedades Comerciais") we hereby declare that this entity, its partners, managers as well as the people strictly connected to them, do not hold and have not traded any shares of Sonaecom - SGPS, S.A. or of any of its controlling or controlled companies. We additionally state that this Statutory Audit Firm ("Sociedade de Revisores Oficiais de Contas"), during the last five years, and following articles 262 and 413 of the abovementioned Act, has been nominated as external statutory auditor of a significant number of companies, the listing of which is exhaustive and provided to the Portuguese Association of Statutory Auditors ("Ordem dos Revisores Oficiais de Contas"). We attach to this letter the curricula vitae of our partner Dr. Joaquim Miguel de Azevedo Barroso, as representative of this entity. Yours faithfully, PricewaterhouseCoopers & Associados - Sociedade de Revisores Oficiais de Contas, Lda. Represented by: Joaquim Miguel de Azevedo Barroso ROC nº 1426 (Portuguese Citizen card n. 11256208 6 ZX0 valid until 05/12/2029) JMB/NFD/Ip PricewaterhouseCoopers & Associados - Sociedade de Revisores Oficiais de Contas, Lda. Porto Office Park, Avenida Sidónio Pais, 153 - 1, 4100-467, Portugal Tel: +351 225 433 000, Fax: +351 225 433 499, www.pwc.pt Matriculada na CRC sob o NUPC 506 628 752, Capital Social Euros 314.000 Inscrita na lista das Sociedades de Revisores Oficiais de Contas sob o nº 183 e na CMVM sob o nº 20161485 PricewaterhouseCoopers & Associados - Sociedade de Revisores Oficiais de Contas, Lda. pertence à rede de entidades que são membros da PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited, cada uma das quais é uma entidade legal autónoma e independente. Sede: Palácio Sottomayor, Rua Sousa Martins, 1 - 3º, 1069-316 Lisboa, Portugal

(Translation from the Portuguese original) Joaquim Miguel de Azevedo Barroso Porto Office Park Avenida de Sidónio Pais, 153 - Floor 1 4100-467 Porto, Portugal Joaquim Miguel de Azevedo Barroso, married, born on June 2, 1978, in the Municipality of Porto. Bachelor's degree in Economics from the Faculty of Economics of Porto. Certified Public Accountant since 2010. Strategy and Value Creation - PwC Advance Development Program, Nova School of Business & Economics (Nova SBE), Programa de Alta Direção de Empresas (AESE). Joined the firm in 2001, promoted to Partner at PwC Portugal in 2015, based in the Porto office, in the Assurance department. Certified Public Accountant no. 1426 and registered with CMVM no. 20161036, with 22 years of experience in auditing, including public interest, national, and international clients. Responsible for the Audit department in the Porto office. Member of the Technical Committee of PwC Portugal. Leads the "Retail and Consumer" sector at PwC Portugal. Acted as Monitor for various internal and external courses on IAS/IFRS and NCRF and responsible for several projects involving the conversion of accounts to IFRS and NCRF. Responsible for coordinating the Audit and Review of Accounts for business groups such as Sonae SGPS, Sonaecom, TMG, Super Bock Group, and Grupo Soja. Does not own shares of Sonaecom S.G.P.S., S.A. March 28, 2024 Joaquim Miguel de Azevedo Barroso ROC no. 1426 Registered with CMVM no. 20161036 (ID card no. 11256208 6 ZX0 valid until 05/12/2029) JMB/NFD/lp