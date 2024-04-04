MTPB is set on an annual basis, for a period of three years (thus contemplating a period of four years, considering the year to which it relates and the deferral period of at least three years).

The executive directors of Sonaecom, SGPS, SA. and its subsidiaries, as well as employees with responsibility for strategic planning, are eligible for the attribution of the MTPB.

MTPB is part of the annual variable bonus. It is a way of aligning the executive directors' interests with the organisation's objetive, reinforcing their commitment and strengthening their understanding of the importance of their performance to the success of Sonaecom, as expressed by the market capitalization of Sonaecom shares.

MTPB is one of the components of Sonaecom's Remuneration Policy. This plan may be composed of Sonaecom's and/or Sonae - SGPS, S.A. shares and is distinct from others due to its restrictive and volunteer nature, with attribution conditional upon the eligibility rules described in this document.

SHAREHOLDERS' REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

SONAECOM, SGPS, S.A.

5. MTPB reference amount

The MTPB awarded is converted into shares at the award date of attribution using prices which represent the price of the share, in the Portuguese stock market, considering for this effect the most favourable of the following: closing share price of the first day of trading after the General Meeting of Shareholders or the average closing share price (regarding the thirty-day period of trading prior to the Shareholders' Annual General Meeting of Shareholders).

The participants have the right to purchase a number of shares corresponding to the quotient between the value of their medium-term variable bonus awarded and the share market price at the attribution date, calculated under the terms of the previous paragraph. Such right can be exercised three years after attribution.

If, subsequent to the award of the shares attribution rights and before these rights vest, dividends are distributed, changes are made to the nominal value of shares, the Company's share capital is changed or any other change to the Company's capital structure which impacts in the value of the rights already awarded occur, then the number of shares subject to the acquisition rights shall be adjusted to an equivalent number, taking into account the effect of the mentioned changes.

The vesting of MTPB is conditional upon the maintenance of the professional relationship between the director and the company for a period of 3 years, as well as to the continued positive performance of the company over this period, which will be assessed in accordance with the criteria to be defined by the Remuneration Committee.

In line with the policy for enhancing the alignment of Executive Directors with the Company's long- term interests, the Shareholders' Remuneration Committee may, at its discretion, adjust the discount percentage to be granted to the Executive Directors on the acquisition of the shares, by determining that the Executive Directors contribute to the acquisition in an amount corresponding to, at the maximum, 5% of the share market price at the share transfer date.

The MTVB reference value (% of target total variable remuneration) shall correspond to at least fifty percent (50%) of the total variable bonus amount.

6. Delivery by the Company

At the time of the exercise of the share acquisition right under the MTPB, the Company reserves the right to deliver the cash equivalent amount of the market value of the shares at the exercise date, instead of shares.

2