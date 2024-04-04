(Translation from the Portuguese original)

To The Chairman of the Board of the Shareholders' General Meeting SONAECOM, SGPS, S.A.

Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, 4470-177 Maia

Maia, 11th March, 2024

Proposal number 10

We propose that, under the terms of Paragraph 2 of Article 325-B of Portuguese Company Law, companies controlled, directly or indirectly, by this Company (as defined in Article 486 of Portuguese Company Law) are authorized to purchase and hold shares issued by this Company. Such shares are to be purchased in a regulated market, or over the counter, if the purchase is i) from this Company or from a company directly or indirectly controlled by this Company or ii) any other entity, including financial institutions, for the fulfilment of legal or contractual obligations, including but not limited to those arising from derivatives, or similar financial instruments, guarantees granted for the benefit of the Company or of companies directly or indirectly controlled or co-controlled by the Company, or payment in kind or transfer in lieu of payment, among others, and in any case over the next 18 months and up to the limit of 10%, when consolidated in this Company, for a price per share, not lower than the average share price of the last 10 trading sessions prior to the date of purchase, less 50%, and not higher than the average share price of the last 10 trading sessions prior to the date of purchase, plus 10% per share.

The purchases authorised above, shall be carried out by the Board of Directors of the respective companies, taking into account their requirements, such as the sale or transfer of shares to Members of their Boards of Directors and to managers, as required by the remuneration policy they have adopted, and taking into consideration market conditions and the interests of the companies and their respective shareholders, and the rules set forth by Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, of 16 April.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

SONAECOM, S.G.P.S., S. A.

Head Office: Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia

Registered at the Maia Commercial Registry

Sole Registry and Tax Id nr. 502 028 351

Share Capital: Euro 230.391.627,38