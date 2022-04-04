Sonaecom SGPS S A : S.G.P.S., S.A. informs on FY2021 Annual Report and Accounts non-ESEF version

This report is a translation of the Portuguese original version of the Sonaecom Group's official accountability document, submitted at the CMVM website and

on April 4th, 2022, in ESEF format. In case of discrepancies between this version and the official ESEF version, the latter prevails.

ANNUAL REPORT 2021

I MANAGEMENT REPORT

1. SONAECOM GROUP

1.1. Group at a glance

1.2. Corporate developments in 2021

1.3. Disclosure of Non-Financial information and European Taxonomy

2. SONAECOM BUSINESS

2.1. Business overview in 2021

2.2. Telecomunications results in 2021

2.3. Technology results in 2021

2.4. Media results in 2021

2.5. Risk Management

3. CAPITAL MARKETS

3.1. Equity Capital Markets in 2021

3.2. Share price evolution during 2021

3.3. Shareholding structure and own shares

4. SONAECOM INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

4.1. Operational data

4.2. Financial data

5. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

6. PROPOSAL FOR THE APPLICATION OF RESULTS

APPENDIX Glossary

Statement of the Board of Directors Article 447 and Qualified Shareholdings

II CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Part I Shareholding Structure, Organisation and Corporate Governance

Part II Statement of Compliance

Appendix I

Appendix II

Appendix III

III FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

IV LEGAL CERTIFICATION OF ACCOUNTS AND

AUDIT REPORT

V REPORT AND OPINION OF THE STATUTORY AUDIT BOARD

MANAGEMENT REPORT

1. SONAECOM GROUP