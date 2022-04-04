Log in
    SNC   PTSNC0AM0006

SONAECOM, SGPS, S.A.

(SNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Sonaecom SGPS S A : S.G.P.S., S.A. informs on FY2021 Annual Report and Accounts non-ESEF version

04/04/2022 | 12:27pm EDT
This report is a translation of the Portuguese original version of the Sonaecom Group's official accountability document, submitted at the CMVM website and

on April 4th, 2022, in ESEF format. In case of discrepancies between this version and the official ESEF version, the latter prevails.

ANNUAL REPORT 2021

I MANAGEMENT REPORT

  • 1. SONAECOM GROUP

  • 1.1. Group at a glance

  • 1.2. Corporate developments in 2021

  • 1.3. Disclosure of Non-Financial information and European

    Taxonomy

  • 2. SONAECOM BUSINESS

  • 2.1. Business overview in 2021

  • 2.2. Telecomunications results in 2021

  • 2.3. Technology results in 2021

  • 2.4. Media results in 2021

  • 2.5. Risk Management

  • 3. CAPITAL MARKETS

  • 3.1. Equity Capital Markets in 2021

  • 3.2. Share price evolution during 2021

  • 3.3. Shareholding structure and own shares

  • 4. SONAECOM INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

  • 4.1. Operational data

  • 4.2. Financial data

  • 5. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

  • 6. PROPOSAL FOR THE APPLICATION OF RESULTS

APPENDIX Glossary

Statement of the Board of Directors Article 447 and Qualified Shareholdings

II CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Part I Shareholding Structure, Organisation and Corporate Governance

Part II Statement of Compliance

Appendix I

Appendix II

Appendix III

  • III FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

  • IV LEGAL CERTIFICATION OF ACCOUNTS AND

AUDIT REPORT

V REPORT AND OPINION OF THE STATUTORY AUDIT BOARD

MANAGEMENT REPORT

1. SONAECOM GROUP

  • 1.1 Group at a glance

  • 1.2 Corporate developments in 2021

  • 1.3 Disclosure of Non-Financial Information and European Taxonomy

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sonaecom SGPS SA published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 16:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 78,9 M 86,7 M 86,7 M
Net income 2021 121 M 133 M 133 M
Net cash 2021 268 M 295 M 295 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 11,5%
Capitalization 550 M 607 M 605 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,63x
EV / Sales 2021 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 927
Free-Float 9,86%
Technical analysis trends SONAECOM, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ângelo Gabriel Ribeirinho dos Santos Paupério Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Maria Cláudia Teixeira de Azevedo Director
João Pedro Magalhães da Silva Torres Dolores Executive Director
Eduardo Humberto dos Santos Piedade Director
Carlos Alberto Rodrigues e Silva Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONAECOM, SGPS, S.A.6.82%607
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED10.93%56 836
SOFTBANK CORP.-0.69%55 336
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-13.99%32 948
MTN GROUP LIMITED13.24%23 765
SAFARICOM PLC-9.09%12 009