Sonaecom SGPS S A : , SA informa sobre Resultados Consolidados do 1T24
May 17, 2024
Sonaecom SGPS, SA informa sobre Resultados Consolidados do 1T24
Issuer
SONAE.COM S.G.P.S. S.A.
Company Name
Sonaecom, SGPS, S.A. is a holding company. Sales are distributed by activity as follows:
- newspaper publishing (87.4%; Jornal Publico and PCJ): paper or electronic publishing;
- IT services (11.3%): IT system and software integration;
- other (1.3%).
Portugal accounts for 93.8% of net sales.
More about the company
