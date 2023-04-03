Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Sonaecom, SGPS, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNC   PTSNC0AM0006

SONAECOM, SGPS, S.A.

(SNC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  10:13:19 2023-04-03 am EDT
2.530 EUR   +0.40%
03:36pSonaecom Sgps S A : SGPS, SA informs on the 2022 Corporate Governance Report
PU
03:36pSonaecom Sgps S A : SA informs on Proposals of the Agenda of the Shareholders Annual General Meeting
PU
03:06pSonaecom Sgps S A : 3.4.2023 - Sonaecom, SGPS, S.A. informs about the resignation of the Substitute Statutory External Auditor and about notification from PricewaterhouseCoopers &
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sonaecom SGPS S A : , SGPS, SA informs on FY2022 Annual Report and Accounts non-ESEF version

04/03/2023 | 03:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual Report 2022

1

Annual Report 2022

This report is a translation of the Portuguese original version of the Sonaecom Group's official accountability document, submitted at the CMVM website and on April 3rd, 2023, in ESEF format. In case of discrepancies between this version and the official ESEF version, the latter prevails. ANNUAL REPORT 2022

Annual Report 2022

3

Annual Report 2022

I MANAGEMENT REPORT

  1. SONAECOM GROUP
    1. Group at a glance
    2. Corporate Developments in 2022
    3. Disclosure of Non-Financial Information and European Taxonomy
  3. SONAECOM BUSINESS
    1. Consolidated Results 2022
    2. Bright Pixel 2022
    3. NOS Telecommunications 2022
    4. Media 2022
    5. Risk Management
  5. CAPITAL MARKETS
    1. Equity Capital Market in 2022
    2. Share Price evolution during 2022
    3. Shareholding structure and own shares
  7. SONAECOM INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
    1. Operational data
    2. Financial data
  9. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
  10. PROPOSAL FOR THE APPLICATION OF RESULTS

APPENDIX

Glossary

Statement of the Board of Directors

Article 447 and Qualified Shareholding

II CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Part I - Shareholding Structure, Organisation and Corporate Governance

Part II - Statement of Compliance

Appendix I

Appendix II

Appendix III

III FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

IV LEGAL CERTIFICATION OF ACCOUNTS AND AUDIT REPORT

V REPORT AND OPINION OF THE STATUTRY AUDIT BOARD

MANAGEMENT REPORT

1. Sonaecom Group

  1. Group at a glance
  2. Corporate Developments in 2022
  3. Disclosure of Non-Financial Information and European Taxonomy

Annual Report 2022

5

1.1 Group at a glance

Sonaecom is a sub-holding of the Sonae Group for the Technology, Media and Telecommunications areas, created in 1994 and first quoted on Euronext Lisbon in 2000. Its business portfolio includes the Software and Technology area, with Bright Pixel Capital (previously Sonae Investment Management), the Online & Media area where there are businesses such as the "Público" daily, generalist newspaper which has been in print for over 33 years in Portugal and the Telecommunications area, which owns an important stake in the NOS group (26.07%), which is the main asset in its portfolio.

1.1.1. About Sonaecom

Our Mission

Sonaecom is an entrepreneurial growth company that chooses exceptional people to work and unlock their full potential.

Sonaecom relentlessly pursues the creation of innovative products, services and solutions that fulfil the needs of its markets and generate superior economic value.

1.1.2. Our values

Lead for impact

We turn ambition into action. This means we strive to have a meaningful impact today and tomorrow. We want to make a difference and have a sustainable impact that is long lasting.

Own what's next

We act as entrepreneurs first and foremost. This means we challenge the status quo and drive what's next.

We explore new businesses and geographies with curiosity and the ambition of growing internationally. These are the ingredients that make us create a better tomorrow for all.

Go further together

We champion our diverse talent. We bring our skills, knowledge, and point of views to learn from one another and put it into action.

We actively search for new opportunities to collaborate across businesses and teams and see it as each person's responsibility to find these synergies.

Make things simple

We move fast and keep things simple. This means we are continuously improving to be more efficient, adaptive, and nimble.

We act quickly to add value but we strive for clarity to make the best decisions. Our strategies are based on facts, data or tests run on a controlled scale.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sonaecom SGPS SA published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 19:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SONAECOM, SGPS, S.A.
03:36pSonaecom Sgps S A : SGPS, SA informs on the 2022 Corporate Governance Report
PU
03:36pSonaecom Sgps S A : SA informs on Proposals of the Agenda of the Shareholders Annual Gener..
PU
03:06pSonaecom Sgps S A : 3.4.2023 - Sonaecom, SGPS, S.A. informs about the resignation of the S..
PU
03:06pSonaecom Sgps S A : SGPS, SA informs on FY2022 Annual Report and Accounts non-ESEF version
PU
02:56pSonaecom Sgps S A : SGPS, SA informs on the Annual General Shareholders Meeting
PU
02:46pSonaecom Sgps S A : 3.4.2023 - Sonaecom, SGPS, S.A. informa sobre a renúncia do Revisor Of..
PU
04:29aSonaecom Sgps S A : informa sobre a renúncia do Revisor Oficial de Contas Suplente e sobre..
PU
03:08aSonaecom Sgps S A : informs about the resignation of the Substitute Statutory External Aud..
PU
03/21Sonaecom Sgps S A : 21.3.2023 - Sonaecom, SGPS, S.A. informs on Addendum to the Report of ..
PU
03/20Sonaecom Sgps S A : informs on Addendum to the Report of the Board of Directors regarding ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 77,1 M 83,9 M 83,9 M
Net income 2021 121 M 131 M 131 M
Net cash 2021 272 M 296 M 296 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,27x
Yield 2021 11,5%
Capitalization 774 M 842 M 842 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,63x
EV / Sales 2021 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 861
Free-Float 9,86%
Chart SONAECOM, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Sonaecom, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONAECOM, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ângelo Gabriel Ribeirinho dos Santos Paupério Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Maria Cláudia Teixeira de Azevedo Director
João Pedro Magalhães da Silva Torres Dolores Executive Director
Eduardo Humberto dos Santos Piedade Director
Cristina Maria de Araújo Freitas Novais Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONAECOM, SGPS, S.A.0.40%837
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.8.75%29 680
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.8.47%14 158
AUTOSTORE HOLDINGS LTD.25.36%7 173
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.-4.88%6 882
OTSUKA CORPORATION12.76%6 682
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer