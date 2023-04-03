Sonaecom SGPS S A : , SGPS, SA informs on FY2022 Annual Report and Accounts non-ESEF version

This report is a translation of the Portuguese original version of the Sonaecom Group's official accountability document, submitted at the CMVM website and on April 3rd, 2023, in ESEF format. In case of discrepancies between this version and the official ESEF version, the latter prevails. ANNUAL REPORT 2022

1.1 Group at a glance

Sonaecom is a sub-holding of the Sonae Group for the Technology, Media and Telecommunications areas, created in 1994 and first quoted on Euronext Lisbon in 2000. Its business portfolio includes the Software and Technology area, with Bright Pixel Capital (previously Sonae Investment Management), the Online & Media area where there are businesses such as the "Público" daily, generalist newspaper which has been in print for over 33 years in Portugal and the Telecommunications area, which owns an important stake in the NOS group (26.07%), which is the main asset in its portfolio.

1.1.1. About Sonaecom

Our Mission

Sonaecom is an entrepreneurial growth company that chooses exceptional people to work and unlock their full potential.

Sonaecom relentlessly pursues the creation of innovative products, services and solutions that fulfil the needs of its markets and generate superior economic value.

1.1.2. Our values

Lead for impact

We turn ambition into action. This means we strive to have a meaningful impact today and tomorrow. We want to make a difference and have a sustainable impact that is long lasting.

Own what's next

We act as entrepreneurs first and foremost. This means we challenge the status quo and drive what's next.

We explore new businesses and geographies with curiosity and the ambition of growing internationally. These are the ingredients that make us create a better tomorrow for all.

Go further together

We champion our diverse talent. We bring our skills, knowledge, and point of views to learn from one another and put it into action.

We actively search for new opportunities to collaborate across businesses and teams and see it as each person's responsibility to find these synergies.

Make things simple

We move fast and keep things simple. This means we are continuously improving to be more efficient, adaptive, and nimble.

We act quickly to add value but we strive for clarity to make the best decisions. Our strategies are based on facts, data or tests run on a controlled scale.