Sonaecom SGPS S A : , SGPS, SA informs on FY2022 Annual Report and Accounts non-ESEF version

This report is a translation of the Portuguese original version of the Sonaecom Group's official accountability document, submitted at the CMVM website and on April 3rd, 2023, in ESEF format. In case of discrepancies between this version and the official ESEF version, the latter prevails. ANNUAL REPORT 2022
Annual Report 2022
I MANAGEMENT REPORT
SONAECOM GROUP
Group at a glance
Corporate Developments in 2022
Disclosure of Non-Financial Information and European Taxonomy
SONAECOM BUSINESS
Consolidated Results 2022
Bright Pixel 2022
NOS Telecommunications 2022
Media 2022
Risk Management
CAPITAL MARKETS
Equity Capital Market in 2022
Share Price evolution during 2022
Shareholding structure and own shares
SONAECOM INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
Operational data
Financial data
SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
PROPOSAL FOR THE APPLICATION OF RESULTS
APPENDIX
Glossary
Statement of the Board of Directors
Article 447 and Qualified Shareholding
II CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
Part I - Shareholding Structure, Organisation and Corporate Governance
Part II - Statement of Compliance
Appendix I
Appendix II
Appendix III
III FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
IV LEGAL CERTIFICATION OF ACCOUNTS AND AUDIT REPORT
V REPORT AND OPINION OF THE STATUTRY AUDIT BOARD
1.1 Group at a glance
Sonaecom is a sub-holding of the Sonae Group for the Technology, Media and Telecommunications areas, created in 1994 and first quoted on Euronext Lisbon in 2000. Its business portfolio includes the Software and Technology area, with Bright Pixel Capital (previously Sonae Investment Management), the Online & Media area where there are businesses such as the "Público" daily, generalist newspaper which has been in print for over 33 years in Portugal and the Telecommunications area, which owns an important stake in the NOS group (26.07%), which is the main asset in its portfolio.
1.1.1. About Sonaecom
Our Mission
Sonaecom is an entrepreneurial growth company that chooses exceptional people to work and unlock their full potential.
Sonaecom relentlessly pursues the creation of innovative products, services and solutions that fulfil the needs of its markets and generate superior economic value.
1.1.2. Our values
Lead for impact
We turn ambition into action. This means we strive to have a meaningful impact today and tomorrow. We want to make a difference and have a sustainable impact that is long lasting.
Own what's next
We act as entrepreneurs first and foremost. This means we challenge the status quo and drive what's next.
We explore new businesses and geographies with curiosity and the ambition of growing internationally. These are the ingredients that make us create a better tomorrow for all.
Go further together
We champion our diverse talent. We bring our skills, knowledge, and point of views to learn from one another and put it into action.
We actively search for new opportunities to collaborate across businesses and teams and see it as each person's responsibility to find these synergies.
Make things simple
We move fast and keep things simple. This means we are continuously improving to be more efficient, adaptive, and nimble.
We act quickly to add value but we strive for clarity to make the best decisions. Our strategies are based on facts, data or tests run on a controlled scale.