Sonaecom SGPS S A : , SGPS, SA informs on the Annual General Shareholders Meeting

Non-binding translation For information purposes only SONAECOM, S.G.P.S., S.A. Registered Office: Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia Registered at the Commercial Registry of Maia Registry and Tax no. 502 028 351 Share Capital: Euro 230.391.627,38 SHAREHOLDERS' ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOTICE OF MEETING As required by Law and the Company's Articles of Association, notice is hereby given that the Shareholders' Annual General Meeting will be held on the 28th April 2023, at 09:30 a.m., with the following agenda: Discuss and approve the Company's Annual Report, balance sheet, and the Individual and Consolidated Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022; Decide on the proposed appropriation of the Net Results for year ended 31 December 2022; Assess the management and audit of the Company; Decide on the appointment of the Substitute Statutory External Auditor; Authorise the purchase and sale of own shares up to the limit of 10%, as permitted by Portuguese Company Law; Authorise both purchasing or holding of shares of the Company by affiliated companies, under the terms of Article 325.º-B of Portuguese Company Law. Considering the last two-years' positive experience with significant shareholder's attendance to the Shareholders' General Meetings, the Annual General Meeting will be held exclusively through long- distance communication means ("telematic means"), pursuant to Article 377º, Number 6, paragraph b) of the Portuguese Companies Act and to Article 26º of the Company's Articles of Association. SONAECOM, S.G.P.S., S. A. Head Office: Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia Registered at the Maia Commercial Registry Sole Registry and Tax Id nr. 502 028 351 Share Capital: Euro 230.391.627,38

The Company encourages the shareholders to attend the Shareholders' General Meeting held through telematic resources, continuing to grant shareholders, as in the previous years, the possibility to vote through electronic means, pursuant to the set forth in article 25, paragraph 2, of the Company's Articles of Association and in article 22 of the Portuguese Securities Code, as described below in Section IV, Subsection 1 ("Voting by Electronic Means") of this Notice of Meeting. The Annual Reports, the proposals included in the agenda and all other information required by law, are made available to Shareholders, as from the date of the publication of this notice, at the Company's headquarter (if so requested by email to aganual2023@sonaecom.pt) and on the Company's website - www.sonaecom.pt- and on the Portuguese Securities Market Commission's Information Disclosure System (www.cmvm.pt). Shareholders are hereby also notified that: I - Participation at the General Meeting and Exercise of Voting Rights The General Meeting will be solely composed of shareholders: that on the Record Date, which means at 00:00 hours (GMT) on the fifth trading day before the date of the General Meeting, which is the 21 st April 2023, hold shares entitling them to at least one vote, according to the Portuguese Company Law and the Company's Articles of Association; that have stated in written, until 11:59 p.m. (GMT) of the 20 th April 2023, to the financial intermediary which holds their respective securities account, their intention to participate in the meeting. For this purpose, the shareholder may use the forms available as from this date at the Company´s website www.sonaecom.pt . whose financial intermediaries, having been informed of the shareholder's intention to participate in the meeting, as set out in item ii) above, send to the Chairman of the Board of the Shareholders' General Meeting, information confirming such intention and the number of shares registered in the name of their respective client at the Record Date, until 11:59 p.m. (GMT) on the 21 st April 2023. SONAECOM, S.G.P.S., S. A. Head Office: Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia Registered at the Maia Commercial Registry Sole Registry and Tax Id nr. 502 028 351 Share Capital: Euro 230.391.627,38

This information shall be sent to the Company's electronic email address aganual2023@sonaecom.pt. In order to ensure the proper attendance and participation of the Shareholders at the Shareholders' General Meeting, the Shareholders who wish to vote through electronic means shall send a written declaration to the Chairman of the Board of the Shareholders' General Meeting, until the 11:59 p.m. (GMT) on the 21 st April 2023, to the address aganual2023@sonaecom.pt stating their intention to vote through electronic means. In such statement, the Shareholder must inform an email address to which the Company will send a secret password for participation for the exercise of the right to vote through electronic means, in the terms described in Section V, below. The aforementioned secret password for participation shall thereafter be filled in the respective ballot for voting through electronic means. The Shareholders who wish to attend the General Meeting through telematic means shall state their intention to the Chairman of the Board of the Shareholders' General Meeting, using the email aganual2023@sonaecom.pt until the 11:59 p.m. (GMT) on the 21 st April 2023, informing of an email address to which it will be sent the link to attend the Microsoft Teams Meeting, as well a secret password for participation that must be declared by the Shareholder at the beginning of the General Meeting to confirm his/her identity. The exercise of the voting right shall not be impaired by any transfer of shares executed after the Record Date, nor shall it be subject to blocking shares between the Record Date and the date of the General Meeting. Nevertheless, any shareholder who has given notice of his intention to participate at the General Meeting and subsequently transfers his shares between the Registry Date and the end of the General Meeting must immediately report the transfer to the Portuguese Securities Market Commission and to the Chairman of the Board of the Shareholders' General Meeting. For the information to be sent to the Board of the Shareholders' General meeting, shareholders shall use the electronic email address aganual2023@sonaecom.pt . The shareholders who, in their professional capacity, hold shares in their own name but on behalf of her/his/its clients ("Professional Shareholders"), may vote with their shares in different directions, provided that, in addition to the information described in items ii. and iii. of paragraph a) above, they send to the Chairman of the Board of the Shareholders' SONAECOM, S.G.P.S., S. A. Head Office: Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia Registered at the Maia Commercial Registry Sole Registry and Tax Id nr. 502 028 351 Share Capital: Euro 230.391.627,38

General Meeting, by 11:59 p.m. (GMT) on the 21st April 2023, with sufficient and appropriate means of proof: the identification of each client and the number of voting shares they hold; and the specific voting instructions given by each client for each item on the agenda. It is hereby recommended to the Professional Shareholders to obtain from their respective clients the necessary powers, to be included in the respective power of attorney, for the exercise of voting right by electronic means, in accordance to the terms of Section IV below ("Vote by Electronic Means"). - Rights to apply for insertion of items in the agenda, to submit resolution proposals and to access information at a Shareholders' General Meeting Only shareholders holding shares corresponding to, at least 2% of the Company's share capital are entitled to: Request the inclusion of new items in the agenda, under the terms of article 378 of the Portuguese Company Law, provided that this application is accompanied by a proposal to be submitted for each agenda item requested; Submit resolution proposals in relation to items on the agenda or inserted therein. Said requests mentioned in item i. above must be addressed to the Chairman of the Board of the Shareholders' General Meeting within the 5 days following the date of the publication of this notice; the requests mentioned in item ii. above must be addressed to the Chairman of the Board of the Shareholders' General Meeting within the same 5 days following the date of the publication of this notice or in the five days from the date of publication of any amendment to this notice. During the Shareholders' General Meeting, shareholders may request true, complete and clear information which enables him to form a grounded opinion on the items of the agenda. The duty to provide information includes details of relations between the Company and related companies. Any information here included shall be given by the qualified statutory body, and may only be withheld if its disclosure might cause serious harm to the Company or to a related company or violation of secrecy imposed by law. SONAECOM, S.G.P.S., S. A. Head Office: Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia Registered at the Maia Commercial Registry Sole Registry and Tax Id nr. 502 028 351 Share Capital: Euro 230.391.627,38