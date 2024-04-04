Template Letter to participate in the Shareholders' General Meeting through Electronic Means (to be sent to the email addressaganual2024@sonaecom.ptuntil

11:59 p.m. (GMT) of the 23rdt of April 2024)

To the Chairman of the

Board of the Shareholders'

General Meeting of Sonaecom - SGPS, S.A.

Email:aganual2024@sonaecom.pt

Dear Sir,

Name:__________________________________________________

Email [mandatory to include] :_ ____________________________

Professional Shareholder1: Yes No

Address:________________________________________________

Postal Code:_____________________________________________

Tax Number:_____________________________________________

Hereby declares that intends to exercise his/her/it voting right at the Shareholders' General Meeting, to be held through telematic resources, using Microsoft Teams software2, on the 30th of April 2024, at 9 a.m., being aware that I shall have to ensure the minimum technical and operational resources to access such platform of communication3, as follows:

PC with installed software Windows or Mac and internet access;

Windows 10 / 8.1 operative system or Mac OS X 10.11 El Capitan operative system (or higher);

Recommended: Camera, speakers and microphone (PC's internal or external devices may be used); and,

PC with installed browser for internet access: Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge.

For this purpose, I request that the secret code for participation that will allow me to access the meeting and to confirm my identity be sent to the email indicated above, as well as the link to attend the Microsoft Teams meeting.

Best regards,

Shareholders who, as professionals, hold shares in their own name but on behalf of their clients. The correspondent manuals for the installation and technical operation will be available for consultation at https://www.sonaecom.pt . For any further question or enlightenment regarding the technical requirements for the Shareholders' General Meeting to be held through long- distance communication means, it can be used the email address aganual2024.suporte.tecnico@sonaecom.pt . The Company will make available, as well, the technical means to support the system test to the participation on the Shareholders' meeting by making available at the company's website www.sonaecom.pt which may then be contacted during the following calendar: