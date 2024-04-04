Template Letter to participate in the Shareholders' General Meeting through Electronic Means (to be sent to the email addressaganual2024@sonaecom.ptuntil
11:59 p.m. (GMT) of the 23rdt of April 2024)
To the Chairman of the
Board of the Shareholders'
General Meeting of Sonaecom - SGPS, S.A.
Email:aganual2024@sonaecom.pt
Dear Sir,
Name:__________________________________________________
Email [mandatory to include] :_ ____________________________
Professional Shareholder1: Yes
No
Address:________________________________________________
Postal Code:_____________________________________________
Tax Number:_____________________________________________
Hereby declares that intends to exercise his/her/it voting right at the Shareholders' General Meeting, to be held through telematic resources, using Microsoft Teams software2, on the 30th of April 2024, at 9 a.m., being aware that I shall have to ensure the minimum technical and operational resources to access such platform of communication3, as follows:
- PC with installed software Windows or Mac and internet access;
- Windows 10 / 8.1 operative system or Mac OS X 10.11 El Capitan operative system (or higher);
- Recommended: Camera, speakers and microphone (PC's internal or external devices may be used); and,
- PC with installed browser for internet access: Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge.
For this purpose, I request that the secret code for participation that will allow me to access the meeting and to confirm my identity be sent to the email indicated above, as well as the link to attend the Microsoft Teams meeting.
Best regards,
- Shareholders who, as professionals, hold shares in their own name but on behalf of their clients.
- The correspondent manuals for the installation and technical operation will be available for consultation athttps://www.sonaecom.pt. For any further question or enlightenment regarding the technical requirements for the Shareholders' General Meeting to be held through long- distance communication means, it can be used the email address aganual2024.suporte.tecnico@sonaecom.pt. The Company will make available, as well, the technical means to support the system test to the participation on the Shareholders' meeting by making available at the company's website www.sonaecom.ptwhich may then be contacted during the following calendar:
- 15th April 2024 - between 9:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
- 22ndApril 2024 - between 9:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
_____________________________________
(Signature of the Shareholder or, in the case of a legal person, its legal representative)4
……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
Notes regarding Personal Data Protection
The personal data contained in this form will be treated in accordance with the General Regulation on Data Protection (EU Regulation 2016/679, of the European Parliament and the Council, of 27th April 2016), with the purpose of complying with the legal obligations of the Company regarding the Shareholders' General Meeting and related interactions with the Shareholders. Data will be kept by the Company in accordance with the legal timeframes set forth in the Portuguese Companies Act and in the Portuguese Securities Code and for the duration of any dispute regarding the Shareholders' General Meeting, including the respective meeting's proceedings and approved resolutions.
The Shareholders are further informed that, within the applicable legal framework, they can exercise their rights to ask the Company to access all of the personal data relating to them, as well as the amendment of any personal data, the limitation of personal data processing or the right to oppose personal data processing, by letter to be sent to the company's registered office.
3 Signature according to identification document
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Sonaecom SGPS SA published this content on 03 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2024 00:17:03 UTC.